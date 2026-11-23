Thailand’s Supreme Court has confirmed that cryptocurrency qualifies as “property” under the Criminal Code and, accordingly, that its theft may constitute a property offense. In its decision, the court held that bitcoin extorted from a victim satisfied the property element of the offense and upheld the defendant’s conviction for gang robbery, an aggravated form of theft under the Criminal Code.

Value Without Physical Form

The case arose after a foreign national on the island of Ko Samui in southern Thailand was coerced into converting funds into bitcoin and transferring the cryptocurrency to another foreign national there. The recipient was convicted of gang robbery (a robbery committed by three or more individuals acting together) in the lower courts, but he subsequently argued on appeal that cryptocurrency lacked the value required for its transfer to constitute the taking of another person’s property. The Supreme Court rejected this argument on three grounds:

Statutory recognition. The Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses B.E. 2561 (2018) defines cryptocurrency as an electronic data unit created on an electronic system or network for use as a medium of exchange for goods, services, other rights, or other digital assets.

The Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses B.E. 2561 (2018) defines cryptocurrency as an electronic data unit created on an electronic system or network for use as a medium of exchange for goods, services, other rights, or other digital assets. Economic value. The Bank of Thailand has recognized bitcoin as a medium of exchange that has a market value, can be converted into cash, and may be held by the general public. In addition, the Securities and Exchange Commission supervises digital asset businesses under the emergency decree.

The Bank of Thailand has recognized bitcoin as a medium of exchange that has a market value, can be converted into cash, and may be held by the general public. In addition, the Securities and Exchange Commission supervises digital asset businesses under the emergency decree. Existence and appropriability. Because cryptocurrency exists on an electronic system or network, it has value and is capable of appropriation. As it was neither valueless nor formless, the elements of the property offense were satisfied.

Alignment with Past Judicial Reasoning

The Supreme Court’s reasoning closely tracks a judgment obtained by Tilleke & Gibbins from the Phuket Provincial Court in 2023. In that civil action for wrongful act and recovery of property, a digital asset exchange sought the return of bitcoin that a former executive had transferred, without authorization, from the company’s account to his personal wallet.

The Phuket court held that bitcoin is property under Thai law, recognized by the emergency decree as a cryptocurrency that can be held and exchanged. On that basis, it found the executive liable and ordered the return of the bitcoin or payment of its baht equivalent, together with damages.

Although the Phuket judgment is a first-instance civil decision, it is one of the earliest Thai court rulings to expressly recognize digital assets as property—an approach the Supreme Court has now adopted in the criminal context, relying on the same statutory foundation.

Protection Beyond the Ledger

By confirming that cryptocurrency taken by force, threat, or other unlawful means falls within the reach of Thai criminal law, the Supreme Court has moved these assets out of a legal gray area and into the protection of established property offense provisions. Victims are no longer limited to civil claims; they now have a credible path to criminal accountability, with the deterrent and investigative weight that this entails. As digital assets continue to grow in value and prevalence, this ruling is likely to shape how prosecutors, courts, and counterparties approach disputes over assets that exist only on a distributed ledger.