Thailand Proposes Competition Rules For Ride-Hailing, Delivery, And E-commerce

The Trade Competition Commission of Thailand (TCCT) has opened public consultations on two draft instruments that would, for the first time, impose detailed competition-law obligations on ride-hailing, on-demand delivery, and e-commerce marketplace platforms. If adopted, the rules would significantly affect how platforms set and change fees, disclose information, treat users who work across competing platforms, and offer bundled or ancillary services, such as logistics. Comments on both drafts are due by December 3, 2026.

Ride-Hailing and On-Demand Delivery

One of the drafts consists of guidelines that set out how the TCCT will interpret the law in relation to ride-hailing and on-demand delivery (officially titled the Draft Notification of the Trade Competition Commission Re: Trade Practice Guidelines for Digital Platform Service Operators in the Categories of Ride-Hailing and On-Demand Delivery Services). It would serve as an established code of conduct applicable to every ride-hailing and on-demand delivery platform operating in Thailand.

The draft rests on three pillars:

Pricing transparency. Platforms must disclose all fee components, calculation methods, and justifications in writing and in advance. Fees that are unreasonable or unrelated to the cost of service are prohibited, including excessive, below cost, predatory, parallel, and discriminatory pricing. Any increase to an agreed fee category requires reasonable justification and at least 90 days’ written notice. Platform users who would be affected by fee increases must also be given the option to accept, negotiate, or terminate without penalty.

Platforms must disclose all fee components, calculation methods, and justifications in writing and in advance. Fees that are unreasonable or unrelated to the cost of service are prohibited, including excessive, below cost, predatory, parallel, and discriminatory pricing. Any increase to an agreed fee category requires reasonable justification and at least 90 days’ written notice. Platform users who would be affected by fee increases must also be given the option to accept, negotiate, or terminate without penalty. Fair commercial practices. Platforms must not coerce sellers into bundled advertising, force exclusive-dealing arrangements, or punish users who operate on competing platforms (multi-homing). Exclusive-dealing terms are presumed unreasonable unless the platform can prove voluntary, informed consent and proportionate counter-compensation.

Platforms must not coerce sellers into bundled advertising, force exclusive-dealing arrangements, or punish users who operate on competing platforms (multi-homing). Exclusive-dealing terms are presumed unreasonable unless the platform can prove voluntary, informed consent and proportionate counter-compensation. Dark patterns and algorithms. The draft bans manipulative interface design, such as preselected defaults, hidden fees, drip pricing, fake urgency or artificial scarcity prompts, and opaque dispatch and earnings displays. It also prohibits self-preferencing through ranking, as well as order-matching or sponsored-listing algorithms unless sponsored content is clearly labeled. Platforms must disclose their algorithm and ranking policies and allow users to take their data (such as work history, ratings, and sales records) with them.

E-commerce Marketplaces

The other draft targets e-commerce marketplace platforms and introduces controls on both fee structures and delivery services (officially titled the Draft Notification of the Trade Competition Commission Re: Supervision of the Fare Structure and Goods Delivery in the Multi-Sided Platform Ecosystem for E-commerce Digital Platform Services). Unlike the draft guidelines on ride-hailing discussed above, the draft notification on e-commerce would be binding. It would apply only to e-commerce platforms with at least 10% market share, and its fee obligations increase with a platform’s market position:

Platforms with market power (as defined in the TCCT’s existing guidelines on unfair trade practices) must notify the TCCT and their business users at least 90 days before any fee increase, together with a detailed policy statement and a preliminary assessment of the market impact. If the TCCT takes no action within 30 days after the effective date, the increase is deemed approved.

Platforms with a dominant market position face stricter prior approval. They must apply to the TCCT at least 180 days in advance, submit a full market-impact assessment, and wait for a TCCT-run public consultation before any increase can take effect. If the TCCT does not act within 180 days, the increase is deemed approved.

Covered platforms would also face significant obligations in the delivery market, designed to prevent them from favoring their own logistics services:

Buyers and sellers must be free to choose the shipping carrier, with all options displayed neutrally and no preselected default favoring the platform’s own or affiliated logistics business.

Cross-subsidization of affiliated delivery services, misuse of proprietary platform data to benefit in-house logistics, and tying platform access to the use of a specific carrier are all prohibited.

Platforms must ring-fence logistics operations from platform management and report delivery-volume data to the TCCT every six months.

Enforcement

The TCCT may order platforms to suspend, stop, or modify a fee increase within 120 days of its effective date. For logistics violations, the TCCT may impose interim measures lasting up to 120 days (extendable), order corrective action, require an independent trustee to monitor compliance, and ultimately pursue administrative fines or criminal prosecution. Platforms must also conduct and submit a self-assessment every six months.

Outlook

Both drafts may change following the consultations, and no effective date has been announced. Even so, ride-hailing, on-demand delivery, and e-commerce marketplace operators active in Thailand should prepare by reviewing current fee structures, change-notice procedures, exclusivity terms, logistics arrangements, and algorithm design against the drafts. Operators should also consider submitting comments on the drafts to the TCCT before the December 3, 2026, deadline.