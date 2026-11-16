Real estate investment in Tanzania requires more than a property agreement and a construction budget. Foreign investors need a lawful interest in the site, permission for the proposed use and contracts that support financing, development and operation. For a hotel or serviced accommodation project, tourism and operating requirements add another layer.

This guide focuses on Mainland Tanzania. Zanzibar has a separate land, investment and tourism framework, so a Mainland structure or approval should not be assumed to work there. The analysis also differs between developing a new property and acquiring an operating hotel company.

The most useful starting point is the intended income stream. A business earning rent, selling units or operating guest accommodation may use the same building differently and face different contracts, approvals and tax questions.

What should be decided before real estate investment in Tanzania

Define what the investor intends to own and how the property will generate revenue. Separate the land interest, the building, the operating business and any management or brand agreement.

Identify whether the investor will develop, lease, operate or sell. A project combining hotel rooms, residences and retail space should be analysed by component rather than described simply as real estate. Different uses may require different permissions and contractual arrangements.

Prepare an ownership and operating diagram that shows which entity signs construction contracts, employs staff, holds licences and receives customer money. That helps advisers test whether the structure is workable before agreements are signed.

For the commercial assessment of occupancy, operating costs and capital intensity, Swiss Shikana Invest’s African sector investment guide provides the wider investment context.

How should a foreign investor approach land access

Confirm the permitted investment tenure for the particular site and ownership structure. Foreign investors should not assume that registering a Tanzanian company gives unrestricted access to land ownership.

The Mainland land framework includes the Land Act and Village Land Act. TISEZA’s land guidance describes investment access through derivative rights and other relevant arrangements, including specified subleases. The proposed instrument and underlying title must be reviewed together.

Check the duration, permitted use, development obligations and restrictions on assignment or security. A right sufficient for a short operating lease may not support a large development with long term financing. Renewal should be assessed from the actual terms, not assumed in the investment model.

If land is offered through an intermediary, verify the intermediary’s authority and the identity of the person entitled to transact. Payment to someone who introduced the site does not establish a property right.

Our Tanzania foreign investment framework guide explains how investment registration fits into the wider establishment process.

What should property due diligence establish

The investigation should establish that the legal right, physical property and proposed use match. Documents and site inspections should inform each other.

Verify the registered holder, survey details, boundaries and encumbrances. Investigate occupation, leases, access rights and any disputes. Confirm whether the site is subject to restrictions that affect construction, use or transfer.

Issue Why it affects the investment Tenure and remaining term Determines duration and financing suitability Permitted use Controls whether the intended activity is supported Occupation and leases Affects possession and available revenue Security interests May require release or lender consent Access and utilities Determines whether the property can operate Existing approvals Shows what was authorised and on which conditions

A physical inspection should check whether the building and site correspond to the records. Extensions, boundary changes or informal occupation may create questions that a title search alone cannot resolve.

Use the findings to set transaction conditions. If a consent, discharge or vacant possession is essential, specify the evidence required before payment. The buyer should understand what remains unresolved and who bears the cost if it cannot be resolved.

How should development approvals be sequenced

Identify planning, environmental and construction requirements before committing to a final design or building contract. Approval work should influence the project while changes remain affordable.

NEMC’s assessment framework and electronic project system are relevant to Mainland environmental review. The required route depends on the project and its classification. Establish whether the proposed development requires an assessment and the stage at which approval must be obtained.

Coordinate the environmental description with the planning and engineering documents. Include access roads, water, wastewater, power generation and other infrastructure. A hotel proposal that describes only guest rooms may omit systems that materially affect its impacts and operating costs.

Confirm the permissions needed for construction and later occupation or use with the relevant authorities. A contractor’s willingness to begin does not establish that the investor is entitled to proceed. Payment milestones should reflect approved work and verified progress.

What should the construction contract protect

The contract should allocate design, delivery and cost risk in a way the parties can actually administer. It should identify the scope, specifications, programme and the evidence needed to certify payment.

Agree how variations are instructed and priced. Informal changes to room layouts, finishes or infrastructure can accumulate into substantial disputes if nobody records their effect on cost and completion.

Consider performance security, insurance, defects obligations and responsibility for delay. Match those protections to the contractor’s capacity and the project’s financing. An impressive contractual remedy may be of limited value if the counterparty cannot meet it.

Appoint competent supervision and retain project records. The investor should be able to explain what was approved, what was built, which defects remain and what sums are disputed. These records will matter to an operator, lender or eventual purchaser.

Which hospitality approvals need separate review

An operating hotel needs the approvals relevant to its actual activities, in addition to rights over the property. Company registration and ownership of a completed building do not replace tourism licensing.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism administers tourism business licensing through its official digital services. Its published licensing categories include several accommodation types. Confirm the current category, conditions and application requirements for the proposed establishment rather than assuming every accommodation model is identical.

Additional activities may require separate analysis, such as food service, alcohol sales, transport, excursions or operations in protected areas. Determine whether the owner, operator or another entity will hold each permission.

For an acquisition, check whether licences remain valid after a change in ownership or operator. For a new development, establish what inspections or evidence must be completed before guests can lawfully be received. Do not let an advertised opening date substitute for an approvals timetable.

How should the owner and hotel operator divide responsibility

The agreement should connect commercial fees to clear operating duties and reporting rights. A brand name alone does not define who carries each risk.

Specify who employs staff, holds licences, contracts with guests and suppliers, controls bank accounts and maintains insurance. Address the annual budget, capital expenditure and the owner’s ability to understand performance.

Review the fee calculation carefully. A fee based on gross revenue can continue even when the owner has little distributable cash. The financial model should include operating fees, reservation charges, refurbishment and any required reserves.

Termination and transition deserve early attention. Establish how the owner can change the operator, obtain guest and operating records, retain essential staff where lawful and continue using necessary systems. A property can lose practical operating capacity if those arrangements depend entirely on the departing manager.

What tax and currency questions affect the model

Analyse the actual revenues and payments rather than applying a general property tax assumption. Rent, accommodation income, unit sales and management fees may raise different issues.

Review income tax, VAT, withholding, transaction taxes and applicable local charges with current legislation for the relevant period. Incentive eligibility should be tied to the asset and activity that qualify. Do not treat an investment certificate as proof that every development cost or operating payment receives relief.

The domestic currency rules introduced in 2025 also require attention when setting prices and payment terms. Foreign guests or an international hotel brand do not by themselves establish that every local transaction may be priced or settled in foreign currency. Examine the actual rule and any applicable exception.

Group management charges, royalties and financing should have a commercial basis and appropriate supporting evidence. The owner should see the net cash outcome after taxes, fees, maintenance and debt servicing, not just projected room revenue.

What changes when buying an operating hotel

Investigate the business as well as the property. Historic liabilities, customer commitments and operating contracts can materially change the value of the acquisition.

Review employment obligations, advance bookings, deposits, supplier balances and disputes. Determine who owns furniture, equipment, software rights and the trading name. Some assets used at the hotel may be leased or supplied under agreements that do not continue automatically.

Test revenue against underlying records and understand seasonality. Separate recurring earnings from exceptional events or costs deferred by the seller. Required refurbishment may be a substantial future commitment even if the property is trading successfully today.

Our East Africa legal due diligence checklist provides a wider framework for reviewing the company and its obligations.

Competition approvals and sector consents should also be screened for the proposed structure. Acquiring the company, its business or a controlling interest can raise different questions from taking an ordinary property lease.

What should be confirmed before capital is committed

The investment decision should be based on a documented path from site control to lawful operation. Unresolved dependencies should be visible to the person approving expenditure.

Confirm the tenure route, diligence findings, approvals plan, construction responsibilities and operating structure. Identify the conditions attached to financing and test whether the project can satisfy them in the expected sequence.

Use a realistic opening budget that includes delays, initial staffing, working capital and maintenance. The business may need cash before occupancy stabilises. A completed building is not the same as an operating property capable of supporting distributions.

Retain an obligation register after opening. Land conditions, licence renewals, insurance, environmental commitments and management reporting need continuing attention. These records also make a later refinancing or sale easier to investigate.

Frequently asked questions about property and hospitality investment

Does this guide apply unchanged to Zanzibar

No. Zanzibar has separate land, investment and tourism arrangements. Obtain an assessment specific to the location and proposed activity.

Does owning a building authorise hotel operations

No. The investor must also establish the approvals required for the accommodation business and any additional activities conducted at the property.

Can an existing hotel licence simply be transferred

Do not assume so. Review the licence, the proposed ownership or operator change and the current authority requirements before agreeing the completion process.

Should operator terms be negotiated after construction

They should be considered early. Brand standards, staffing, systems and operating responsibilities can affect design, expenditure and the financial model.