Tanzania has introduced significant amendments to its patent, utility model and design law through the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, No. 6 of 2026 which took effect from 2 October 2026. These changes are mainly to modernise its patent, utility model and design law.

Patent Term

Previously the term was 10 years from the filing date, with the option of extending the term for two further periods of 5 years each upon proof of working. The amended legislation expressly provides that patents expire 20 years from the filing date, bringing Tanzania’s legislation into line with international standards and Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS Agreement) requirements.

Power to Exclude Certain Subject Matter from Patentability

The amendments empower the Minister, upon recommendation of the Registrar, to exclude particular products or manufacturing processes from patent protection for periods of up to 10 years. This appears designed to facilitate use of TRIPS policy flexibilities, potentially relevant to sectors such as pharmaceuticals, public health, food security, or strategic technologies.

Utility Model Protection Extended

The maximum term of protection for utility models has been extended from 7 years to 10 years from the date of filing.

Enhanced Recognition of ARIPO

The Patents (Registration) Act (Chapter 217) already recognises the African Regional Industrial Property Organisation (ARIPO) and that regional patents and utility models granted by ARIPO have the same effect as national patents and utility models granted by the Tanzania Patent Office. The amended legislation merely clarifies the definition of the term “ARIPO office”.

Design Rights

Previously a UK registered design automatically extended to Tanzania. This provision in the law has been repealed and the amendments now recognise designs registered through regional and international registration instruments/systems where Tanzania is a designated state, unless specifically refused by the Registrar. However, neither Tanzania nor ARIPO are signatories to the Hague Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Industrial Designs. Accordingly, design protection in Tanzania may only be obtained through an ARIPO design application designating Tanzania, unless specifically refused by the Registrar.