In 2025, we reported on the Tanzanian Court of Appeal's decision that ARIPO trade mark registrations were not enforceable in Tanzania. Recent legislative developments have reversed that position, clarifying the legal status and enforceability of ARIPO trade mark registrations in Tanzania. Legislation that came into force on 2 October 2026 confirms the recognition and enforceability of ARIPO trade mark registrations designating Tanzania, resolving the uncertainty created by the 2025 Court of Appeal decision. This development resolves longstanding uncertainty regarding the enforceability of ARIPO trade marks in Tanzania and strengthens the value of the ARIPO filing system for brand owners seeking regional trade mark protection across multiple African jurisdictions.