Business Registration In Tanzania: How To Register A Company In 2026

Business registration in Tanzania requires more than incorporating a company. A foreign investor will typically need to consider registration with the Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (BRELA), tax registration, business licensing and, depending on the investment, registration or facilitation through the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA).

The distinction matters. BRELA establishes the corporate vehicle. TISEZA operates within Tanzania’s investment facilitation framework. Sector regulators may then determine whether the business can legally undertake its intended activities.

For an investor entering Tanzania in 2026, these processes should be planned as parts of a single market entry strategy.

Who is responsible for business registration in Tanzania?

BRELA is responsible for company registration in Tanzania. It also administers business names, trade and service marks and certain licensing functions.

BRELA’s current company registration guidance identifies foreign companies, private companies and public companies among the available company categories. The agency operates its registration services electronically and publishes the requirements and forms applicable to incorporation.

A foreign investor should nevertheless distinguish between four separate concepts:

Requirement Purpose Company registration Establishes the corporate entity Investment registration Facilitates qualifying investments under Tanzania’s investment framework Business licensing Authorises particular business activities Sector licensing Authorises activities in regulated industries

Completing the first does not automatically complete the other three.

How does business registration in Tanzania work?

Business registration in Tanzania is primarily completed through BRELA’s online registration system. The process involves creating an account, selecting the appropriate company type, entering company particulars, uploading the required documents and paying the applicable fees.

BRELA currently describes a ten step online process beginning with access to its electronic registration platform and ending with processing of the application after payment.

Step 1: Decide how the Tanzanian business will be structured

Before submitting an application, investors should determine what type of entity fits the proposed investment.

The decision should reflect matters such as:

Shareholding

Liability

Financing

Tax treatment

Management and control

Sector restrictions

Future fundraising

Repatriation of profits

Exit strategy

An investor should therefore avoid treating incorporation as an administrative exercise that can be separated from transaction structuring.

Step 2: Prepare the company information

BRELA requires prescribed information about the proposed company and the persons behind it.

Its published requirements include identification information for shareholders and directors, including passport information where relevant for foreign nationals.

The precise documents should always be checked against BRELA’s current requirements when an application is made.

Step 3: Prepare the incorporation documents

BRELA’s published requirements identify documents including the company’s constitution and prescribed forms.

BRELA also publishes company forms separately, including forms relating to company registration and beneficial ownership.

Beneficial ownership should not be treated as an afterthought. Investors should establish the ownership chain before filing, particularly where shares are ultimately held through international holding companies, investment vehicles or other corporate entities.

Step 4: Submit the application electronically

The applicant completes the prescribed information through BRELA’s registration system and uploads the required documentation.

BRELA has increasingly digitised its business registration functions. Investors should ensure that the information submitted through the system is consistent with the constitutional documents and proposed ownership structure.

Step 5: Pay the applicable registration fees

The prescribed registration fees must then be paid using an accepted payment method.

Investors should verify the applicable fee when filing rather than relying on historic fee schedules.

Step 6: Complete post incorporation registrations

Receiving the incorporation documents does not mean the business is ready to commence operations.

Post incorporation requirements may include:

Tax registration

Business licences

Sector approvals

Employment registrations

Immigration permissions

Environmental approvals

Land related approvals

Investment registration

The applicable requirements depend on the business.

What is the difference between BRELA and TISEZA?

BRELA registers companies, while TISEZA sits within Tanzania’s investment promotion and facilitation architecture.

This distinction is particularly important following Tanzania’s investment institutional reforms.

An international investor can therefore have a properly incorporated Tanzanian company without having completed all investment or operational approvals.

For a fuller explanation of the investment framework, see our foreign direct investment in Tanzania guide.

Does every foreign company need TISEZA registration?

TISEZA registration should be assessed according to the nature and scale of the investment and the benefits or facilitation being sought.

Investors should not assume that company incorporation and investment registration are interchangeable.

The better approach is to determine:

The proposed investment activity. The amount and source of capital. Whether investment incentives are relevant. Whether the project falls within a special economic zone. What sector licences are required. Which investment facilitation route applies.

The answer should be established before the investor commits significant capital.

Does a registered company automatically receive a business licence?

No. Incorporation creates the company, but the company may still require a business licence before conducting its intended activities.

BRELA distinguishes between company registration and business licensing. It also explains that certain Class A business licences apply to businesses with a national or international character or activities governed by policy, while other licensing responsibilities can fall to local government authorities.

This distinction is particularly important for foreign investors because the nature of the activity determines which approvals must be secured.

What additional approvals can a foreign investor need?

The answer depends heavily on sector.

A mining company, financial institution and hotel developer may all use Tanzanian companies, but their regulatory pathways are very different.

Potential additional requirements include approvals from authorities responsible for:

Mining

Financial services

Telecommunications

Insurance

Gaming

Energy

Tourism

Environmental management

Land

Employment and immigration

This is why regulatory mapping should take place before incorporation wherever possible.

For example, investors entering mining should review our guide to mining local content regulations in Tanzania before finalising their ownership and procurement arrangements.

What should foreign investors check before registering?

Before beginning business registration in Tanzania, an international investor should have clear answers to at least the following questions:

Question Why it matters What activities will the company perform? Determines licensing Who will own the company? Affects corporate and regulatory structure How will it be financed? Affects tax and repatriation planning Will it employ expatriates? Immigration requirements may apply Does it require land? Land access needs separate analysis Is the sector regulated? Additional licences may be mandatory Will contracts use foreign currency? Tanzania’s current FX rules must be considered Will profits be repatriated? Banking and tax planning should start early

The foreign currency question has become particularly significant since Tanzania introduced new rules in 2025 governing the use of foreign currency for domestic transactions.

See our detailed guide to foreign currency regulations in Tanzania for the implications for contracts, invoicing and payments.

How should foreign investors approach Tanzanian market entry?

A well structured entry process begins before incorporation.

A practical sequence is:

Define the investment and commercial model. Conduct preliminary legal and regulatory due diligence. Identify ownership restrictions or local participation requirements. Select the corporate structure. Prepare incorporation documents. Register the company through BRELA. Complete tax and relevant investment registrations. Secure business and sector licences. Establish compliant employment and immigration arrangements. Confirm banking, foreign exchange and capital repatriation arrangements. Begin operations only when the required approvals are in place.

This sequence may vary by sector, but the principle remains the same: register the structure that fits the investment rather than designing the investment around a company that has already been registered.

For international investors still deciding whether Tanzania fits their broader African expansion strategy, Swiss Shikana Invest’s analysis of why Africa is attracting foreign direct investment examines the strategic investment case.

Frequently Asked Questions About Business Registration in Tanzania

Can a foreigner register a company in Tanzania?

Tanzania’s company registration framework provides for foreign participation, but the appropriate ownership structure and any sector specific restrictions should be assessed before incorporation.

Where are companies registered in Tanzania?

Companies are registered through the Business Registrations and Licensing Agency, BRELA, which provides electronic registration services.

Is BRELA registration the same as TISEZA registration?

No. BRELA company registration establishes the corporate entity. TISEZA performs investment promotion and facilitation functions under Tanzania’s investment framework.

Do I need a business licence after registering a company?

Depending on the activities undertaken, yes. Company incorporation should not be confused with authorisation to conduct a regulated or licensed business.

Should I register the company before conducting legal due diligence?

For substantial foreign investments, preliminary legal and regulatory due diligence should generally come first. It helps determine the appropriate ownership, corporate, licensing and investment structure.