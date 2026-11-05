Cross Border Mergers And Acquisitions In East Africa And How To Structure The Deal

Cross border M&A in East Africa requires a transaction structure that works in every jurisdiction affected by the business. A single purchase agreement can coordinate the commercial bargain, but it cannot replace local analysis of ownership, licences, tax, employment and competition approvals.

For a buyer considering a group operating in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda, the first task is to identify what is actually being acquired. The valuable contracts, land, staff and intellectual property may sit in different entities, and some may not belong to the seller at all.

This guide explains how to connect those findings to deal structure and execution. It focuses on the legal decisions that should be made before signing, the conditions needed before completion and the obligations that continue afterwards.

What should be mapped before cross border M&A in East Africa

Map the business by entity, asset and jurisdiction before choosing the acquisition vehicle. An organisational chart alone rarely shows every dependency that matters to the deal.

Identify who owns the customer contracts, holds operating licences, employs key staff and controls essential property. Include guarantees, security interests and services provided by the seller’s wider group. A business may appear self sufficient while depending on a parent company for technology or procurement.

Prepare a revenue map as well. The country where a company is incorporated may differ from the places where it sells, holds assets or conducts regulated activity. Those connections can affect the approvals analysis.

Swiss Shikana Invest’s Africa expansion planning guide provides the commercial framework for deciding whether an acquisition is preferable to building a new operation.

Should the buyer acquire shares or assets

Choose the structure by comparing continuity, liability and transfer requirements. Neither route is universally faster or safer.

A share purchase changes ownership of the company. Its historic obligations remain within the acquired entity, subject to the applicable law and any restructuring. Contracts may remain with the same legal person, but change of control provisions can still require consent.

An asset purchase identifies the assets and liabilities to be transferred. This may help define the acquisition perimeter, but each material transfer needs legal analysis. Licences, land, contracts and employees do not necessarily move together merely because the agreement calls the transaction a business sale.

Decision Share purchase focus Asset purchase focus Historic exposure Liabilities within the company Liabilities transferred or imposed by law Contracts Change of control restrictions Assignment or replacement agreements Licences Ownership change conditions Transferability or new applications Property Existing rights and control changes Transfer formalities and consents Integration Company continues under new ownership Business must function after separation

Model taxes and implementation costs for both routes before agreeing the price. A structure that seems attractive for liability reasons can become impractical if essential approvals cannot be transferred in time.

How should the acquisition vehicle be selected

The vehicle should support ownership, funding, governance and a credible exit. Do not select a holding jurisdiction solely because a promotional summary suggests a favourable tax rate.

Investigate the rules in each operating country and the position of the actual investors. Treaty access, substance, beneficial ownership and anti avoidance requirements may affect the outcome. A nominal address is not a substitute for the conditions of a tax benefit.

Determine whether the buyer will fund the deal through equity, external debt or shareholder loans. Identify which entity bears the debt and whether it can lawfully receive the cash needed to service it. Group level profitability does not guarantee that cash can move between entities on the required timetable.

The ownership structure should also reflect governance. Minority investors need clear information rights, reserved matters and exit arrangements. Those rights must be considered in competition analysis where they may confer control or influence.

Which competition approvals should be investigated

Screen both regional and national regimes using the parties’ actual activities and the current rules. A transaction described as offshore can still affect businesses and markets within East Africa.

EACCA began receiving qualifying merger notifications on 1 November 2025. Its published guidance requires notification for transactions affecting at least two EAC Partner States and meeting the prescribed thresholds, and prohibits implementation before the relevant compatibility decision.

National and other potentially applicable regional requirements must also be assessed. Kenya’s Competition Authority publishes its own merger rules and thresholds. Tanzania has a national competition framework, while the relevant position in Uganda should be checked against current legislation and implementation arrangements.

Do not assume that an EACCA filing automatically eliminates every other filing or approval. Record the legal basis for each notification conclusion and obtain clarification where jurisdiction overlaps or the treatment is uncertain.

Our EAC merger control guide explains the regional notification work in more detail.

How should due diligence affect the agreement

The investigation should produce decisions about price, conditions and risk allocation. A long report has limited value if its findings never reach the transaction documents.

Classify findings by what must happen before the buyer can proceed. A missing licence essential to revenue may require remediation before completion. An identified tax exposure may call for a specific indemnity, supported by a realistic recovery mechanism. A routine record update may belong in the integration plan.

Ask whether the seller can actually satisfy the proposed obligation. An indemnity from a seller with no accessible assets may provide little practical protection. Consider escrow, retention, security or a price adjustment where appropriate and lawful.

The buyer should understand the limits of the investigation. If records are missing, identify the resulting uncertainty rather than converting lack of evidence into a clean finding. The decision to accept that risk should be deliberate.

Our legal due diligence checklist for African investments sets out the principal corporate, contractual and regulatory enquiries.

What should be settled before signing

Settle the commercial structure, the approval strategy and the allocation of major risks before treating the agreement as ready for signature. Signing should not conceal unresolved assumptions about what the buyer will receive.

Define the acquired entities or assets precisely. Address debt, cash, working capital and any leakage of value between the agreed economic date and completion. State how the purchase price is calculated and what records will resolve disagreements.

Agree the conditions precedent, meaning the requirements that must be satisfied before completion. These may include regulatory decisions, financing, third party consents or specified corrective actions. Distinguish conditions that the parties can waive from approvals that law requires regardless of their preferences.

Include a workable final date for satisfying conditions and clear consequences if they fail. Allocate responsibility for filings, responses and proposed remedies. A buyer should know whether it must accept an onerous regulatory condition or can decline it within the agreement’s terms.

What can the parties do between signing and completion

Preserve the business while respecting restrictions on premature implementation and sensitive information exchange. Signing does not always permit the buyer to begin directing operations.

Interim covenants can require the seller to operate within agreed limits, but their design needs competition advice. Extensive buyer vetoes over ordinary commercial decisions may create problems before clearance.

Use controlled information arrangements where competitors are involved. Limit access to sensitive customer, pricing and strategy information to people who need it for a legitimate purpose, with appropriate safeguards. Integration planning should remain separate from actually integrating the businesses.

Track conditions in a shared completion schedule. For each item, identify the responsible party, evidence required and dependency. Avoid marking a consent complete merely because an application was filed or a supportive conversation occurred.

How should completion across several countries be organised

Completion should coordinate payment, transfers and evidence so neither party performs without the agreed protections. Local formalities may require different documents or sequences.

Confirm who signs for each entity, what authority they hold and whether notarisation, certification or registration is needed. Resolve these requirements before the completion date, especially when signatories are in several jurisdictions.

Prepare a funds flow statement showing each payer, beneficiary, amount and payment basis. Address withholding, fees and currency arrangements. Banks should receive the relevant documents early enough to review them before the intended settlement.

Where transfers cannot occur simultaneously, agree lawful protections for the interval. Consider whether one incomplete local transfer prevents the acquired business from operating. The contract should explain the consequences instead of leaving them to improvised discussions on the day.

What needs attention immediately after completion

Update ownership and governance records, complete required notifications and put the operating controls in place. The acquisition is not fully implemented merely because the price has been paid.

Prioritise bank mandates, authority to sign contracts, licence conditions, employee communication and financial reporting. If the business relies on transitional services from the seller, define their duration, cost and exit plan.

Review transactions within the new group. Management fees, procurement arrangements and financing may change after acquisition and should be documented accordingly. Do not import the buyer’s standard policies without checking local requirements and the acquired company’s actual capabilities.

Keep a record of regulatory commitments and contractual obligations that survive completion. Assign responsibility for each reporting duty, restriction and deadline. This is particularly important where deal advisers hand the business to an operating team that did not participate in negotiations.

Frequently asked questions about East African acquisitions

Is buying assets always safer than buying shares

No. The answer depends on liabilities, transfer rules, licences, tax and operational continuity. An asset acquisition can require multiple consents or new approvals.

Can an offshore acquisition require local approval

Yes, depending on the relevant rules and the transaction’s connection to local businesses or markets. The location of the signing parties is not the only consideration.

Does signing allow the buyer to control the business

Not necessarily. Competition and other requirements may prohibit implementation before approval. Interim rights and integration activity need careful design.

Should all diligence findings become warranties

No. Some require correction before completion, a price change, a specific indemnity or a decision not to proceed. The response should fit the issue and the available remedy.