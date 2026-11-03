The Investment Agreement In Real Estate Investment Clubs: 5 Pitfalls

This article examines the key role of the investment agreement in real estate investment clubs. It explains how such agreements formalize each investor’s irrevocable funding commitment, regulate capital calls, governance rights, investor protections and exit mechanisms, and help ensure that the structure does not qualify as a collective investment scheme under Swiss law. Particular attention is given to the need for a detailed investment project, effective investor involvement, limited warranties, liquidity planning and equal treatment among investors.

Ticino Management / Edition October 2026 Journal