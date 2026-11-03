ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
The Investment Agreement In Real Estate Investment Clubs: 5 Pitfalls
Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug,...View firm profile
This article examines the key role of the investment agreement in real estate investment clubs, exploring how such agreements formalize each investor's irrevocable funding commitment, regulate capital calls, governance rights, investor protections and exit mechanisms. Particular attention is given to the need for a detailed investment project, effective investor involvement, limited warranties, liquidity planning and equal treatment among investors, while ensuring the structure does not qualify
This article examines the key role of the investment agreement in real estate investment clubs. It explains how such agreements formalize each investor’s irrevocable funding commitment, regulate capital calls, governance rights, investor protections and exit mechanisms, and help ensure that the structure does not qualify as a collective investment scheme under Swiss law. Particular attention is given to the need for a detailed investment project, effective investor involvement, limited warranties, liquidity planning and equal treatment among investors.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.