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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

The Investment Agreement In Real Estate Investment Clubs: 5 Pitfalls

Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Bär & Karrer Ltd.
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Bär & Karrer Ltd.

Bär & Karrer Ltd.

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This article examines the key role of the investment agreement in real estate investment clubs, exploring how such agreements formalize each investor's irrevocable funding commitment, regulate capital calls, governance rights, investor protections and exit mechanisms. Particular attention is given to the need for a detailed investment project, effective investor involvement, limited warranties, liquidity planning and equal treatment among investors, while ensuring the structure does not qualify

SwitzerlandReal Estate and Construction
Rocco Rigozzi
Rocco Rigozzi
Andrea Ziswiler
Andrea Ziswiler
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This article examines the key role of the investment agreement in real estate investment clubs. It explains how such agreements formalize each investor’s irrevocable funding commitment, regulate capital calls, governance rights, investor protections and exit mechanisms, and help ensure that the structure does not qualify as a collective investment scheme under Swiss law. Particular attention is given to the need for a detailed investment project, effective investor involvement, limited warranties, liquidity planning and equal treatment among investors.

Ticino Management / Edition October 2026 Journal

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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