Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Modernisation Of The Switzerland- China Free Trade Agreement

Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Contributor
Bär & Karrer Ltd.

Bär & Karrer Ltd.

Bär & Karrer is a leading Swiss law firm with more than 200 lawyers in Zurich, Geneva, Lugano, Zug,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Bär & Karrer Ltd.

Switzerland and China have concluded negotiations to modernise their 2014 free trade agreement, delivering transformative benefits for Swiss pharmaceutical exporters. The updated FTA will expand duty-free coverage for pharmaceuticals from 29.1% to nearly 100%, eliminate joint-venture requirements in key sectors, and introduce new protections against export restrictions and anti-competitive practices.

SwitzerlandInternational Law
Markus Schott
Markus Schott
Oliver Brupbacher
Oliver Brupbacher
Author LinkedIn connections

In August 2026, Switzerland and China concluded negotiations to modernise their 2014 free trade agreement (FTA). The outcome is particularly significant for Switzerland’s life sciences sector.

The existing FTA, signed on July 6, 2013 and in force since July 1, 2014, was China’s first comprehensive trade agreement with a continental European country. Switzerland eliminated duties on virtually all Chinese imports upon entry into force, whereas around half of Swiss exports to China benefited from duty-free treatment. Invoking its status as a developing country, China secured extensive exceptions and limited concessions for sensitive sectors, notably chemicals and pharmaceuticals. While many medical devices already benefited from duty-free treatment, only 29.1% of Swiss pharmaceutical exports to China qualified for preferential tariff treatment.

Under the modernised FTA, pharmaceuticals are expected to be among the principal beneficiaries, with duty-free coverage increasing from 29.1% to nearly 100%. Overall, 99.8% of Swiss exports to China will benefit from duty-free access in the medium term, including full coverage for pharmaceuticals and precision instruments. Of these exports, 77.5% will become duty-free upon the agreement’s entry into force, with the remaining tariff reductions phased in over five to ten years. According to the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the enhanced market access could generate additional tariff savings of approximately CHF 244 million for Swiss exporters.

The modernisation package also includes significant non-tariff benefits. Swiss companies will be entitled to wholly own their Chinese subsidiaries in a range of sectors, including technical testing and analysis services (including freight inspection), services incidental to manufacturing, financial services (insurance, banking and securities firms), air transport services (repair and maintenance of aircraft, ground handling), as well as maritime transport and auxiliary services. This removes existing jointventure requirements in these sectors. The parties have further agreed to national-treatment and mostfavoured-nation protections for investments in other sectors, such as manufacturing. In addition, they may not impose performance requirements, such as mandatory technology transfers, local-content obligations or export commitments, as a condition for establishing or operating a business on the other party’s territory.

The modernised FTA also introduces new limitations on export restrictions, which may have positive implications for pharmaceutical supply chains sourcing from China. Existing export restrictions must be notified, while future measures must be published or notified to the other party 21 days before taking effect. The agreement provides for consultations and requires any such measures to be non-discriminatory and proportionate. In addition, the parties undertake a binding commitment to prohibit cartels, abuses of dominance and anti-competitive mergers, expressly extending these obligations to state-owned enterprises. Updated rules of origin further facilitate international supply chains by permitting certain processing activities in third countries, abolishing the direct transport requirement and recognising electronic certificates of origin.

That said, pharmaceutical products and medical devices will remain subject to applicable marketing authorisation and regulatory approval requirements on both sides. Duty-free access therefore neither replaces nor accelerates regulatory approval procedures, and companies must continue to address market-entry requirements separately.

The text of the modernised FTA has not yet been published. The agreement still requires formal signature and completion of the respective domestic approval procedures. Accordingly, the date of entry into force remains uncertain.

LIR Switzerland Edition 7, October 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

Swiss Federal Supreme Court Holds Swiss Russia Sanctions Are Overriding Mandatory Law And Can Bar Enforcement Of Arbitral Awards

In decision 4A_305/2025 of 13 March 2026, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court held that Swiss sanctions against Russia are overriding mandatory law and apply irrespective of the otherwise applicable law. The Court reasoned that the Swiss Ukraine Ordinance serves Switzerland’s core foreign-policy objectives and therefore applies as overriding mandatory law.
SwitzerlandInternational Law
Lenz & Staehelin
Lenz & Staehelin
Article

Ukraine v. Russia UNCLOS Award On Environment And Navigation

An Annex VII arbitral tribunal issued a mixed Award in Ukraine v. Russian Federation, a major law-of-the-sea arbitration concerning coastal State rights in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and the Kerch Strait. Ukraine succeeded on important environmental claims, with the Tribunal holding that Russia violated UNCLOS by conducting inadequate environmental impact assessments and failing to cooperate on marine environment protection.
European UnionInternational Law
Aceris Law
Aceris Law
Article

Bär & Karrer Advises Medbase In Its Acquisition Of Ardentis

Medbase AG, part of the Migros Group and a leading Swiss healthcare provider with a nationwide network of medical centres and pharmacies, has acquired a majority stake in the Ardentis Group, one of the leading providers of dental services in French-speaking Switzerland. The transaction strengthens Medbase’s position in the Swiss healthcare market and combines its nationwide healthcare platform with Ardentis’s established presence in the dental sector.
SwitzerlandCorporate/Commercial Law
Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Article

Swiss Federal Supreme Court Upholds The Municipal Minimum Wage Regulations In The Cities Of Zurich And Winterthur

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has validated minimum wage regulations in Zurich and Winterthur, overturning lower court decisions and affirming that municipalities possess constitutional autonomy to establish local wage floors. With minimum wages of CHF 23.90 and CHF 23.00 per hour respectively now set to take effect, the ruling settles a key question about the division of legislative powers between cantonal and municipal authorities in Switzerland's federal system.
SwitzerlandEmployment and HR
Bär & Karrer Ltd.
Bär & Karrer Ltd.