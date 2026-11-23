ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
G&D Monthly Digest September 2026
Explore more from Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå
Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå
Contributor
Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå
Gernandt & Danielsson, one of the leading business law firms in Sweden, employs about 100 lawyers....View firm profile
This news overview has been compiled by Gernandt & Danielsson’s specialist team and is updated month by month. Added news for this month are highlighted in beige. For this month, we have included an in-depth analysis at the end
SwedenStrategy
Data & Tech
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
- On 2 August 2026, the European Commission’s AI Office, together with national authorities, began enforcing Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 (the AI Act) (Sw. AI-förordningen), the same date on which new transparency rules started to apply. Under the new transparency rules, chatbots and other interactive AI systems must inform users that they are interacting with AI rather than a human, deepfakes (images, videos, or audio that have been edited or generated using AI) must be labelled, and AI-generated or altered content must carry machine-readable marks so it can be detected more easily. The measures aim to reduce deception and manipulation, help individuals make informed choices, and provide businesses with clearer obligations and a practical means of demonstrating compliance. In connection with the announcement, the Commission published a first list of more than 180 organisations that have signed the Code of Practice on transparency of AI-generated content, which operationalises these transparency rules.
- On 31 July 2026, the European Commission announced that its AI Office, together with national authorities, will begin enforcing Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 (the AI Act) (Sw. AI-förordningen) from 2 August 2026, when new transparency requirements also start to apply. Under the new rules, chatbots and other interactive AI systems must inform users that they are interacting with AI rather than a human, deepfakes must be labelled, and AI-generated or altered content must carry machine-readable marks to facilitate detection. The measures aim to reduce deception and manipulation, help individuals make informed choices, and provide businesses with clearer obligations and a practical means of demonstrating compliance. In connection with the announcement, the Commission published a first list of more than 180 organisations that have signed the Code of Practice on transparency of AI-generated content, which operationalises these transparency rules.
- On 27 July 2026, Regulation (EU) 2026/1744 (the AI Omnibus) entered into force across the EU, delivering a targeted simplification of the AI Act while preserving safeguards for safety and fundamental Originally proposed on 19 November 2025 as part of the Digital Omnibus Package, the AI Omnibus extends certain SME simplifications to small mid-cap companies, expands regulatory sandboxes (including a new EU-level sandbox), and confirms that rules for high-risk AI systems under Annex III will apply from 2 December 2027 and for high-risk AI embedded in physical products under Annex I from 2 August 2028. It also simplifies the AI literacy requirement and EU database registration obligations, allows processing of special categories of personal data to detect and correct bias, and extends the AI Office’s enforcement powers.
PRIVACY
- On 9 July 2026, the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) rendered its judgment in case C-199/24 ND v Legal Newsdesk Sweden, concerning a Swedish online database (Lexbase) that provided the public with access to criminal judgments in return for The operator had refused to erase a data subject’s personal data, invoking a Swedish constitutional publication licence on the basis that Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (the GDPR) (Sw. dataskyddsförordningen) did not apply. The CJEU held that the GDPR only permits Member States to derogate from its provisions for processing carried out for journalistic, academic, artistic or literary purposes, and that data subjects must retain access to the GDPR’s full range of remedies rather than being limited to defamation proceedings. The CJEU further held that publishing unedited criminal judgments online for payment, without an editorial line or fact-checking, does not qualify for the “journalistic purposes’ exemption”. The case demonstrates how Swedish constitutional law may conflict with data protection law.
- On 9 July 2026, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) (Sw. Europeiska dataskyddsstyrelsen) adopted guidelines on anonymisation, clarifying the concept of anonymised data in light of the CJEU’s judgment in Case C-413/23 P, EDPS v SRB on 4 September 2025, and other relevant case The guidelines set out a practical three-part framework for assessing whether anonymisation has been achieved, requiring that no individual can be singled out, that the data cannot be linked to other datasets, and that no inferences can be drawn about an individual. If any criterion is not met, further analysis is required. The guidelines are subject to public consultation until 30 October 2026.
- On 3 July 2026, the US Supreme Court ruled in Trump Slaughter that a US president may remove a member of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) without cause. As the FTC is one of the independent oversight bodies underpinning the EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF), on which the European Commission’s 2023 adequacy decision for the US is based, the ruling raises questions over the bodies’ continued independence and the decision’s validity. The EDPB, with the Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection (IMY) (Sw. Integritetsskyddsmyndigheten) participating, initiated an assessment of the judgment’s implications for transfers to the US. The adequacy decision remains in force but could ultimately be amended, withdrawn, or invalidated by the CJEU.
- On 26 August 2026, the Swedish Labour Court (Sw. Arbetsdomstolen) rendered a judgment in case AD 2026 nr 55, concerning whether an employer without a collective agreement had breached its obligation under Section 19 a of the Swedish Co-Determination Act (1976:580) (MBL) (Sw. lagen om medbestämmande i arbetslivet) to continuously inform a trade union of operational, financial and personnel policy developments. The court found that the employer had breached its information obligation by failing to inform the union, as soon as possible, of certain changes to its sales organisation, but held that the employer had not been obliged to inform the union of its intention to change supplier of reconditioning services. The Labour Court ordered the employer to pay general damages to the union. The court further held that the parties had not entered into a collective agreement on information obligations, as there had been no common intention to conclude a legally binding agreement, and the union had no reasonable basis to assume that the employer intended to be bound by such an agreement.
- On 8 June 2026, the Swedish government tasked the Swedish Equality Ombudsman (DO) (Sw. Diskrimineringsombudsmannen) with continuing preparatory measures for the implementation of Directive (EU) 2023/970 (the Pay Transparency Directive) (Sw. lönetransparensdirektivet). The assignment includes carrying out promotional initiatives regarding employers’ pay mapping work, with the aim of increasing knowledge of how such work is conducted and identifying what support employers need in their efforts to prevent pay discrimination. DO is to report on the assignment to the Government Offices no later than 1 November 2027. For a more in-depth analysis of the Directive and its implications for Swedish employers, please see the accompanying In-Depth article.
- On 2 June 2026, the Swedish government adopted a new work environment strategy for 2026–2031, titled En god arbetsmiljö i ett föränderligt arbetsliv. The strategy sets out four sub-objectives aimed at promoting a sustainable, healthy, safe and innovative working life. The government emphasises that a good work environment is essential for both individual health and long-term societal sustainability and competitiveness, with particular focus on gender equality, equity and inclusion, and differences in working conditions between groups such as women and men, older workers, persons with disabilities and foreign-born individuals. The strategy also addresses how digitalisation, globalisation, demographic change, the green transition and the security situation place new demands on flexible work environment practices. The Swedish Work Environment Authority (Sw. Arbetsmiljöverket) is tasked with coordinating the national implementation of the strategy in collaboration with other authorities and social partners.
Environmental, Social & Governance
- On 21 August 2026, the consultation period closed for governmental inquiry SOU 2026:27, “Lättnader i kraven på hållbarhetsrapportering”, which proposes how Directive (EU) 2026/470 amending certain corporate sustainability reporting and due diligence requirements should be implemented. Among the respondents, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) (Sw. Finansinspektionen) supported the proposed relief but called for closer alignment between the threshold structures for reporting and “protected” companies, while Finance Sweden (Sw. Svenska Bankföreningen) warned that the proposed thresholds would substantially reduce the number of reporting companies, creating challenges for financial sector firms’ own regulatory compliance. The Swedish Corporate Reporting Board (Sw. Rådet för hållbarhets- och finansiell rapportering) noted that the inquiry’s narrower disclosure exemption for group composition changes is not consistent with the revised reporting standards reflecting the directive’s double materiality principle, and recommended that it be revised accordingly. The directive’s sustainability reporting provisions must be implemented by 19 March 2027.
- On 3 July 2026, the European Commission adopted revised European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) and a voluntary reporting standard for smaller companies outside the scope of Directive (EU) 2022/2464 (the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, CSRD). Building on the Omnibus I simplification package, the revised ESRS are shorter and The number of mandatory datapoints is reduced by more than 60 % and the total number of datapoints by more than 70 %. The measures are expected to lower reporting costs by more than 30 % per company. The voluntary standard provides a proportionate reference framework for non-CSRD companies responding to information requests from larger counterparties, and introduces a value chain cap preventing CSRD companies from requiring more information than the voluntary standard covers. Both measures are now subject to a two-month scrutiny period before the European Parliament and the Council, extendable by a further two months.
- On 2 July 2026, Regulation (EU) 2024/3005 (the ESG Ratings Regulation) started to apply, introducing a common framework for providers of environmental, social and governance (ESG) Providers must now be authorised, comply with organisational and governance requirements, and be transparent about their rating methodologies. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is responsible for authorisation and the bulk of supervision, while the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FI) (Sw. Finansinspektionen), as the competent national authority, will assist ESMA and supervise the transparency requirements applicable to regulated financial entities marketing their own ESG ratings.
EU, Competition & FDI
COMPETITION & PUBLIC PROCUREMENT
- • On 28 August 2026, the Swedish Competition Authority (Sw. Konkurrensverket) submitted its response (dnr. 397/2026) to the government on governmental inquiry SOU 2026:26 concerning digital tools in company law, which implements the EU’s amending directive on further digitalisation in company law. The Competition Authority is broadly supportive of the inquiry’s proposal to require central securities depositories to provide digital access to public share registers, noting that digital access facilitates both public access and market actors’ use of the information. The Competition Authority nonetheless considers that the inquiry has not sufficiently addressed the competition concerns that may arise in the market for analyticalproducts, in particular the format and manner in which digital share registers should be made available, and therefore cannot support the proposal in that respect. The Competition Authority does, however, support the proposal that compensation for providing a digital copy of a share register on request should be cost-based and not exceed the actual cost.
- On 31 July 2026, the Swedish Competition Authority (Sw. Konkurrensverket) published guidance on the legislative amendments strengthening competition in private and public activities, as reported in the May 2026 edition of this Digest, ahead of their entry into force on 1 August 2026. Under the new Act on Public Commercial Activities (2026:578) (Sw. lagen om offentlig säljverksamhet), public entities are subject to a standing prohibition on unfair public commercial activities, and the Competition Authority may order an entity to cease an infringement, accept commitments, or impose a market disturbance fee of up to SEK 20 million.
- On 24 July 2026, the Competition Authority published updated guidance on the notification and review of concentrations, ahead of the entry into force on 1 August 2026 of the new rules improving the Competition Authority’s ability to detect and act against concentrations harmful to effective competition, as reported in the May 2026 edition of this The updated guidance reflects, among other things, the Competition Authority’s expanded powers to intervene against concentrations that risk weakening competition on local markets, its ability to impose an information obligation on undertakings regarding concentrations not otherwise subject products, in particular the format and manner in which digital share registers should be made available, and therefore cannot support the proposal in that respect. The Competition Authority does, however, support the proposal that compensation for providing a digital copy of a share register on request should be cost-based and not exceed the actual cost. to notification, a new time limit for in-depth investigations, and its new power to impose a fine for obstruction of an investigation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.