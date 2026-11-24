This guide examines the latest regulatory developments across key BESS markets, highlighting five key legal, regulatory and commercial considerations for investors, developers and other market participants in each jurisdiction.

Battery energy storage (BESS) continues to play an increasingly important role in the global energy transition, while the legal, regulatory and commercial landscape surrounding BESS continues to evolve.



This guide examines the latest regulatory developments across key BESS markets, highlighting five key legal, regulatory and commercial considerations for investors, developers and other market participants in each jurisdiction. Drawing on Eversheds Sutherland’s Global Battery Storage Regulatory Guide 2023 and enhanced with current market intelligence, it provides a practical overview of the rapidly evolving global energy storage landscape.



Covering more than 15 jurisdictions across Europe, US, Latin America, Middle East and Asia, the guide highlights five key legal, regulatory and commercial considerations for each market, providing a practical overview of the issues shaping BESS investment, financing and development worldwide.