ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026
Energy Transition Series - Energy Transition And Pricing Volatility (Video)
Explore the evolving landscape of renewable energy infrastructure through insights on geothermal power development, regulatory frameworks, and investment opportunities. Learn how legal considerations shape the deployment of sustainable energy projects and what stakeholders need to know about navigating this growing sector.
Our Energy Transition Series continues to bring you leading global content to support your energy transition journey.
During this session, we discussed the continuing role of gas and LNG in the energy transition, the impact of changing global gas markets and pricing volatility, and the key risks shaping the near-term outlook. We also explored the commercial and legal tools available to help manage risk and strengthen resilience.
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