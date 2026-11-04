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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Energy Transition Series - Energy Transition And Pricing Volatility (Video)

Eversheds
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GlobalEnergy and Natural Resources
Alex Cook
Alex Cook
Ryan Pittman
Ryan Pittman

Our Energy Transition Series continues to bring you leading global content to support your energy transition journey.

During this session, we discussed the continuing role of gas and LNG in the energy transition, the impact of changing global gas markets and pricing volatility, and the key risks shaping the near-term outlook. We also explored the commercial and legal tools available to help manage risk and strengthen resilience.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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