Technology-driven M&A Roll-ups: Scaling Deals Without Scaling Risk

Platforms have changed the game for roll-ups.

Key points

Private capital’s buy-and-build and roll-up strategies can be supercharged by tech: once their platform is scalable, it can be compelling.

Buying smaller businesses with little tech IP still raises questions around data and possible tech liabilities.

New tools are facilitating more efficient cross-border deals – creating new avenues for roll-ups to existing platforms.

Roll-ups benefit from faster and more secure deal process: Private equity is highly demanding on pace and clarity. Law firms that can use tech to adapt and facilitate rapid deals are in pole position.

Key topics in this section

There’s always been a technology angle to buy-and-build strategies. Moving smaller businesses onto common platforms with low per-subsidiary tech costs is a huge part of the roll-up rationale.

“We’ve seen the technology-driven roll-up model gain traction in business services, and also extensively in healthcare across Central and Eastern Europe. Technology is making it significantly easier to accelerate buy-and-build strategies and to integrate acquired businesses more effectively. My private capital clients, in particular, are clear: executing and scaling this type of buy-and-build has become easier and more streamlined than ever.” says Cristina Audran-Proca, Partner, M&A and Private Capital, in Eversheds Sutherland’s Paris office.

That mindset has deepened in the advent of cloud platforms, APIs and a rationalization of software packages. Bolt-ons have become more prevalent, driven by fragmented markets, pressure to deploy capital and the continued attraction of multiple arbitrage. PitchBook’s 2025 US PE Breakdown shows just how important this type of deal has become, with add-on transactions representing 73% of all PE buyouts in 2025.

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How technology is industrializing buy-and-build M&A

Technology is making these programs even more scalable, then. But it’s not just about the viability of integrating acquisitions. “It’s also about the speed and sophistication of data aggregation and analysis, capabilities that simply weren’t available before. Manual processes can only take you so far, particularly given the lean teams that many PE funds and other private capital clients typically operate with,” says Audran-Proca.

AI and related tools are making it easier for PE teams and corporate M&A departments to collect and analyze information across much larger datasets, often in multiple jurisdictions, and even for much smaller targets. That makes it much easier to identify potential deals, as well as fill out gaps in a roll-up strategy. As one client put it to us recently, “I feed the entire exhibitor list of a sector convention into our LLM, describe the kinds of business we’re interested in acquiring, and it automatically generates a meeting list with all the companies we might want to sound out – including why they would fit with our strategy.” Deal origination and triage has become industrialized.

(Note that even here, human oversight remains critical. Another client – a supporter of using AI to identify ‘off market’ acquisition opportunities – warned us that they temper the output because the LLM is biased on the optimistic side. This ‘echo chamber’ of positive data, presented as market fact in very neat documents that are often great at creating alignment among decision-makers, has to be reviewed with more sceptical eyes.)

This has an immediate legal impact. With PE houses and acquisitive corporates exploring many potential targets, legal firms are being asked to standardize diligence processes, harmonize documents, streamline reporting and support a more repeatable acquisition engine. When the bottleneck was sourcing viable deals, the process was calmer. Increasingly, the bottleneck is the process.

That means the bespoke deal model is under pressure. In roll-up environments, clients increasingly want a legal process that behaves like the platform itself: standardized where possible, comparable across multiple acquisitions, and capable of coping with uneven data quality from smaller or less sophisticated targets.

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Building a repeatable legal process for bolt-on acquisitions

The precedent here is the emergence of virtual data rooms, where acquirers’ software can apply standardized analytics to large data sets. (Increasingly, of course, AI is making those processes even faster while simultaneously shifting from transaction sampling, or large contract assessment, to whole-business analytics.)

For small vendors, simplified diligence processes can be designed to make it easy to upload information while still giving the acquirer strong command over a high volume of parallel transactions. The legal team’s role here is partly about efficiency, but also risk management. Standardization makes it easier to compare issues across bolt-ons, identify recurring red flags and even prepare the platform for exit.

Technology also changes the substance of roll-up legal work. If the rationale for the platform depends on common systems, shared customer data, AI-enabled efficiencies or unified compliance processes, then due diligence has to test whether those synergies are achievable and lawful.

Integration is not just an operational issue. It can raise data-protection questions, licensing restrictions, change-of-control issues, cybersecurity vulnerabilities and employment complications, particularly across borders.

While 90% of M&A terms are similar across countries, the final 10% can be very different, and it’s those differences that make cross-border bolt-ons legally challenging.

This is where law firms add real value beyond process management – helping clients distinguish between roll-up strategies that are operationally plausible and those that only look elegant in a deck. If the buy-and-build thesis depends on sharing data across acquired businesses, counsel must assess whether those uses are permitted.

If the platform depends on uniform software licenses or common cloud architecture, legal diligence needs to identify contractual barriers. If value depends on quick integration, transaction documents may need more detailed covenants around cooperation, migration support, access to systems and retention of key operating staff.

Technology is making roll-ups more attractive because it lowers the coordination cost of doing many small deals. But it also means the legal work has to be more industrialized, more integration-aware – and more focused on the liabilities that can accumulate quietly across a platform.

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What does this mean in practice? "One other change with tech-related deals is the shift from acquiring capabilities to buying time. We used to look for capability gaps and buy in what we didn’t have. Now, we’re often developing something in-house, while also wondering whether we can buy it faster instead. Developing your own could take two years, whereas from approach to integration of a target with that tech ready to go might take six months. So we’re calculating the value of that time delta." Senior M&A specialist, global financial services group

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