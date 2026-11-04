What Will Differentiate Leading Law Firms In The Age Of AI?

As AI solutions designed for legal work become more established, they are becoming part of everyday work at law firms, from reviewing documents to helping undertake end-to-end tasks. How does this change the work of legal professionals, and how does it translate into better service for clients?

According to McKinsey’s On the Road ROI 2026 report, while 80% of respondents say AI improves their personal productivity, the proportion of organizations creating significant company-wide value remains stuck at around 6%.

What, then, separates organizations that experiment with AI from those that create real value?

At Roschier, this question has been a central focus. As Anthony Widdop, our newly appointed Chief Digital and Operations Officer, explains, “The biggest misconception is that AI is something you can simply ‘plug in’ and expect immediate transformation. Value comes from how well it is integrated into workflows, processes, and ways of working.”

Looking ahead, Anthony identifies three factors that are likely to define the firms that succeed.

Anthony Widdop

Treating AI as part of legal delivery

Leading firms will make AI part of how legal work is designed, delivered, and reviewed. This means looking closely at recurring tasks, deciding when and where AI can help, and adjusting how the work is done. To assess the results, firms need to understand the time, cost, quality, and turnaround of the current process and compare these with the AI-assisted approach. Responsibility for each workflow needs to be clear, with the lawyers handling the matter working alongside those developing and maintaining the process.

For us, the initial focus is on selected areas where AI can help with recurring tasks and meet client needs. This includes using AI for the standardized and high-volume elements of complex matters, allowing lawyers to devote more time to judgment, advice and client needs.

Due diligence illustrates the shift. AI can support the review and initial structuring of large volumes of material, but the output still needs to be tested and verified by qualified lawyers. “The lawyer is not removed from the process. AI changes the starting point, freeing more time for analysis and judgment, where the greatest client value is created”, Anthony says.

Turning internal knowledge into capability

A second differentiator will be a firm’s ability to turn individual experience and institutional knowledge into shared capability.

As access to leading AI platforms becomes more common, a firm’s advantage will depend on how well it combines those tools with its own knowledge, professional judgment and ways of working. This means developing resources and workflows that are relevant to legal work, reusable beyond one person or matter, and embedded in how teams operate. Successful approaches should be documented, tested, and improved so that knowledge can be shared across practices and offices rather than individual experiments.

Building a culture of structured adoption

The third factor is structured adoption: giving people the skills, standards and support to use AI responsibly and consistently.

People need training that reflects their responsibilities. Lawyers need role-specific skills. Partners must be able to supervise, review and explain AI-assisted work; associates must be able to structure tasks, verify outputs and exercise judgment; and Business Operations teams need the workflow and data skills to support implementation.

Clear rules are also needed. Before an AI-enabled workflow is used more widely, firms need clarity on permitted tools and uses, client and matter permissions, confidentiality, information barriers and human review. At Roschier, ourLegal Tech Hub brings together practice leadership, AI champions and legal, technical and process expertise to develop workflows, share learning and scale approaches that demonstrate value.

From experimentation to execution

The firms that lead in AI will be those that use it to deliver better client outcomes and sustainable profitability. Achieving this takes careful follow-through.

Firms need to compare outcomes such as quality, turnaround, cost, and client feedback before and after AI is introduced. These results can then guide how they adapt their delivery models, so that AI creates value for both the client and the firm.