Suriname has amended its Industrial Property Regulations to allow for the registration and statutory protection of trade marks covering services. The changes also modernise filing, publication and fee arrangements. The Act entered into force on 9 October 2026.

What has changed?

Service marks may now be registered in Suriname, giving service providers access to the same registration and enforcement framework as owners of marks covering goods.

Applications must classify goods and services according to the applicable international classification.

New technical requirements apply to representations of marks filed electronically, including prescribed image dimensions, resolution and file formats.

Registered marks will be published on the website of the Intellectual Property Office, together with key registration details.

The grounds for refusal and invalidation have been extended to marks covering services.

Fees for additional classes above the third class will also apply to service marks. The amendments also introduce a fee for the change of trade mark agent. Fee amounts will be set separately by ministerial order.

Transitional opportunity for existing rights holders

Owners of trade mark applications that were pending on 9 October 2026, and trade marks already registered on that date, have a one-off opportunity until 9 July 2027 to amend or extend those rights to cover relevant service classes.

Evidence of use of the mark in relation to the services concerned (such as, invoices, order confirmations and agreements) must be provided and applicable official fees will be payable. Importantly, the original filing or registration priority date will be preserved where service classes are added under the transitional arrangement.

Service Marks in Suriname: What should brand owners do?

Brand owners should: