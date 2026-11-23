An English Lasting Power of Attorney does not automatically give your attorneys authority to deal with property or finances in Spain. If you have assets in both countries, it is important to understand where your arrangements may fall short.

Making a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) allows you to choose someone you trust to manage your affairs if you become unable to do so yourself. Where some of those affairs are in Spain, your attorneys could face difficulties accessing accounts, managing investments or selling property on your behalf. This matters most if you lose mental capacity, when making alternative arrangements may no longer be possible.

Selling a Spanish property to fund care

Consider a situation where a mother living in England owns a holiday home in Spain. Some years ago she made an LPA appointing her two children to look after her finances. Her health later declines, she loses the capacity to manage her own affairs and she moves into residential care. The family decides to sell the Spanish property to help with the fees.

It is an entirely sensible plan. When the children approach a Spanish notary to arrange the sale, however, they are told that the English LPA may not be accepted. Their mother is no longer able to sign a new Spanish power of attorney, so the family is left with two options. They can apply to the Spanish courts for authority to act, or they can seek to have an order from the Court of Protection in England recognised in Spain. Both routes can involve considerable time, cost and uncertainty at an already difficult time for the family.

Why an English LPA may not be accepted in Spain

An English LPA is completed on a standard form, witnessed, confirmed by a certificate provider who may be a friend or your GP, and registered with the Office of the Public Guardian. No notary is involved at any stage, and in England none is needed.

The position in Spain is different. When a power of attorney is used for property or money in Spain, Spanish law applies, and a power to sell or mortgage a property, or to deal with an inheritance, is generally required to be granted as a formal notarial deed. Before authorising that deed, a Spanish notary verifies the identity of the person granting the power, their understanding of the document and their free consent. Authority to sell or mortgage must also be given expressly, so a document that never mentions Spain or the sale of property gives a notary further reason for caution.

None of this makes an English LPA invalid in Spain. A copy can be certified by an English notary, apostilled and translated by an official translator, and some Spanish notaries who understand English law will accept it. Many will not, and nothing obliges them to. Even where a notary is satisfied, the Land Registry can take a different view and refuse to register the sale. Spanish banks are often stricter still, because their legal departments review every power of attorney before allowing anyone to operate an account. An English LPA may therefore be accepted, but it cannot be relied upon.

A Spanish power of attorney alongside your LPA

For many people with assets in Spain, a sensible approach is to put a separate Spanish power of attorney in place alongside their English LPAs. Nothing already arranged is replaced. The English LPA continues to cover affairs in the UK while the Spanish document covers assets in Spain, so attorneys know which one to use.

A properly drafted Spanish power of attorney is designed to meet the requirements of Spanish notaries, land registries, banks and tax authorities, reducing the risk of delays or questions over an attorney’s authority. It can also mirror the choices you have already made, appointing the same attorneys and replacements, stating whether they act together or independently, and carrying across any instructions, preferences or limits on gifts.

Two drafting points are particularly important. Since reforms introduced in 2021, Spanish law has allowed a power of attorney to continue if the person granting it later needs support with decision-making, in a form known as a poder preventivo. That continuation has to be written into the deed, and without it the document may not survive the very situation it was intended for. The deed should also set out the specific things your attorneys may do, from selling or mortgaging property to running bank and investment accounts, filing tax returns and dealing with an inheritance.

The position of spouses and partners also needs attention. Where a spouse or partner is appointed, Spanish law brings the power to an end if the couple stop living together, unless the deed provides otherwise or the separation is due to a move into care. Making your wishes clear on that point from the outset avoids difficulty later.

Healthcare decisions in Spain

A Health and Welfare LPA carries even less weight in Spain, as Spanish law has no direct equivalent. When a patient cannot decide for themselves, Spanish doctors look first to a legal representative and then to the family. A translated copy of your LPA will help them understand who you trust and what you would want, but they are not bound to follow it.

If you spend long periods in Spain or plan to retire there, a Spanish advance directive, known in many regions as instrucciones previas, is the document that does carry weight. It records your wishes about medical treatment, names someone to speak to doctors on your behalf and, once registered, can be accessed by hospitals across Spain.

Signing in Spain or the UK

There is no need to travel to Spain unless you would prefer to. The Spanish power of attorney can be signed before a notary in Spain, where it is prepared side by side in Spanish and English so that you can follow every clause without an interpreter. Alternatively, it can be signed before a notary public in the UK and then apostilled for use in Spain, provided it has been drafted with Spanish requirements in mind.

Planning for your interests in both countries

Timing matters, because a power of attorney can only be made while you have the capacity to understand and agree to it, in Spain as in England. The ideal moment is when you make or review your English LPAs, although arrangements can still be put in place for those who already have LPAs and have since acquired assets in Spain.

Reviewing your powers of attorney as part of your wider estate planning can help ensure the arrangements you make in England will work alongside those needed in Spain.