ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Arrest Of Sanctioned Cyber Hacker Associated With NoName057(16) Group
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
Spanish authorities have arrested an alleged member of NoName057(16), a pro-Russian hacktivist group designated under EU cyber attack sanctions. The investigation uncovered weapons, ammunition, and cryptocurrency wallets, with charges under consideration including membership in a terrorist organization and glorification of terrorism.
Spain’s Ministry of the Interior has issued a press release relating to raids and an arrest of an alleged member of the pro-Russian hacktivist group NoName057(16).
The group NoName057(16) was designated under the EU’s cyber attack sanctions on 16 November 2026.
The investigation into the group pre-dated the designation.
The raids found ammunition, weapons, cryptocurrency wallets and other materials.
The allegations currently being considered are membership of a terrorist group, the glorification of terrorism and the unlicensed possession of weapons and ammunition.
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