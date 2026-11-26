Spain’s Ministry of the Interior has issued a press release relating to raids and an arrest of an alleged member of the pro-Russian hacktivist group NoName057(16).

The group NoName057(16) was designated under the EU’s cyber attack sanctions on 16 November 2026.

The investigation into the group pre-dated the designation.

The raids found ammunition, weapons, cryptocurrency wallets and other materials.

The allegations currently being considered are membership of a terrorist group, the glorification of terrorism and the unlicensed possession of weapons and ammunition.