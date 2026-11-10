ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026
African Fruit Breeders Turn Plant Variety Rights Into Market Leverage
Adams & Adams
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Plant variety protection emerged as a critical commercial asset across African horticulture, with Rwanda introducing substantial penalties for fraudulent claims, while South Africa's BigBucks Gala apple and Morocco's SweetCott mandarin secured EU protection rights. Kenya's drought-tolerant Kika dragon fruit variety obtained 25 years of protection, demonstrating how plant breeders' rights are increasingly shaping licensing strategies, market entry, and asset valuation across the continent's agricultural sect
Plant variety protection became a commercial asset across African horticulture in the past quarter. Rwanda introduced penalties of up to approximately US$67,800 for fraudulent claims or exploitation of protected crop varieties. South Africa’s BigBucks Gala apple secured European Union (EU) protection after eight years of trials, while Morocco’s SweetCott mandarin obtained EU rights extending to 2056, supporting international licensing and premium market expansion. South Africa widened authorised access to the MCT1 macadamia cultivar through the addition of a fourth licensed nursery. South Africa’s September Plant Variety Journal recorded applications for kiwifruit and citrus, and grants for cherries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries, alongside ownership changes processed between April and June. Kenyan breeder Anthony Kinoti secured 25 years of protection for Kika, a drought- and disease-tolerant dragon fruit variety developed over seven years. Together, these developments demonstrated how plant breeders’ rights are shaping licensing, propagation, market entry and asset value. Organisations building cultivar portfolios are likely to derive greater value when protection, enforcement and commercial licensing are managed as one integrated growth strategy.
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