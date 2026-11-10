African Fruit Breeders Turn Plant Variety Rights Into Market Leverage

Plant variety protection became a commercial asset across African horticulture in the past quarter. Rwanda introduced penalties of up to approximately US$67,800 for fraudulent claims or exploitation of protected crop varieties. South Africa’s BigBucks Gala apple secured European Union (EU) protection after eight years of trials, while Morocco’s SweetCott mandarin obtained EU rights extending to 2056, supporting international licensing and premium market expansion. South Africa widened authorised access to the MCT1 macadamia cultivar through the addition of a fourth licensed nursery. South Africa’s September Plant Variety Journal recorded applications for kiwifruit and citrus, and grants for cherries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries, alongside ownership changes processed between April and June. Kenyan breeder Anthony Kinoti secured 25 years of protection for Kika, a drought- and disease-tolerant dragon fruit variety developed over seven years. Together, these developments demonstrated how plant breeders’ rights are shaping licensing, propagation, market entry and asset value. Organisations building cultivar portfolios are likely to derive greater value when protection, enforcement and commercial licensing are managed as one integrated growth strategy.