As the year draws to a close, brokers and intermediaries enter one of the busiest periods of the insurance calendar. Renewals peak, clients are re-quoted, and entire portfolios are moved from one insurer to another, often under tight deadlines. It is precisely at this time that the discipline of record-keeping tends to slip. Yet it is also the time when that discipline matters most, because the advice given, the disclosures made and the instructions taken during a renewal or a portfolio transfer are the very facts that will be scrutinised if a claim is later rejected and the client turns to the broker.

The statutory starting point is the General Code of Conduct for Authorised FSPs and Representatives, 2003, issued under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act 37 of 2002 (the FAIS Act). Section 2 of the Code requires a provider at all times to render financial services honestly, fairly, with due skill, care and diligence, and in the interests of clients. Section 3(2) then gives that general duty practical content: a provider must have appropriate procedures and systems in place to record the verbal and written communications relating to a financial service rendered to a client, to store and retrieve those records and any other material documentation, and to keep them safe from destruction. These records must be kept for five years after termination of the product concerned (to the provider’s knowledge) or, in any other case, after the financial service was rendered. They may be kept electronically, provided they are accessible and readily reducible to written or printed form, and, although a provider may use a third party to hold them, it must ensure that they can be produced for inspection within a specific number of days at the regulator’s request. The duty is therefore not merely to create records, but to keep them retrievable for the full retention period, a point of real importance where a book of business changes hands.

Renewals and replacements carry particular obligations. Section 9 of the General Code requires a record of advice, and section 9(1)(d) specifically requires a replacement advice record when one product replaces another. The Policyholder Protection Rules (Long-term Insurance), 2017 build on this: where an intermediary confirms that a new policy constitutes a replacement, rule 19 requires the replacing insurer to obtain a copy of the intermediary’s replacement advice record, to pass it to the insurer of the replaced policy within 14 days, and to have a senior manager confirm in writing that the record contains enough information to show that the intermediary took reasonable steps to satisfy himself or herself that the replacement policy is more suitable than retaining or modifying the existing one. An intermediary who fails to disclose a replacement when asked is reported to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. In the short-term space, the Policyholder Protection Rules (Short-Term Insurance), 2017 require that policyholders be informed of matters such as a transfer of insurance business, and the regulations governing binder agreements require the agreement to provide for the transfer or sharing of all electronic and paper-based records relating to the policies concerned, and for binder holders to keep proper books and records and give the insurer access to up-to-date, accurate and complete data. A portfolio move that is not accompanied by a complete and orderly transfer of the client files is, in short, a compliance failure in its own right.