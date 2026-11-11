VIDEO · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
What Are The Questions Keeping Businesses, Their Financiers And Creditors Awake At Night? (Video)
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) is one of the largest full-service business law firms in South Africa,...View firm profile
Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr launches a new video series offering practical insights into restructuring and insolvency matters, addressing the questions stakeholders often wonder about but hesitate to ask. This resource aims to help professionals navigate financial distress, assess restructuring options, and stay informed about market developments.
Drawing on their practical experience in restructuring and insolvency matters, they provide concise, practical insights on the questions stakeholders wonder about but don’t ask. Whether you're navigating financial distress, assessing restructuring options, or simply keeping abreast of market developments, this series is designed to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve. Watch Episode 1 (and the episodes to follow) and join the conversation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.