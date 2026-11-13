Plant Health Rules Become A Passport To Agricultural Markets

Plant health regulation on the continent became more closely tied to agricultural market access during the quarter. South Africa prepared to implement a new Plant Health Act, expanding inspection, quarantine, pest reporting and enforcement powers. Zambia upgraded its Livingstone plant health laboratory to reduce testing times and costs for exporters. Benin strengthened capacity for variety testing, helping regulators assess improved vegetable material. Export compliance also tightened as African fresh produce suppliers faced changing European Union pesticide residue limits, stricter testing requirements and restrictions on certain active ingredients, increasing the risk of rejected consignments. Meanwhile, South African cherry growers moved closer to exporting to China after securing market access, with final administrative steps still required. Climate conditions added pressure, with South Africa’s September El Niño advisory warning of hotter, drier conditions and elevated pest and disease risks. These developments demonstrate that production gains create value only when diagnostics, phytosanitary compliance and regulatory systems support efficient market entry.