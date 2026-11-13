Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Plant Health Rules Become A Passport To Agricultural Markets

Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Contributor
Adams & Adams

Adams & Adams

Who we are: Established in 1908, Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African...

View firm profile
Explore more from Adams & Adams

Plant health regulation across Africa is tightening as countries upgrade inspection systems, strengthen laboratory capacity, and align with evolving EU pesticide standards. How are these regulatory shifts reshaping market access for African agricultural exporters while climate pressures intensify pest and disease risks?

South AfricaEnvironment
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Author LinkedIn connections

Plant health regulation on the continent became more closely tied to agricultural market access during the quarter. South Africa prepared to implement a new Plant Health Act, expanding inspection, quarantine, pest reporting and enforcement powers. Zambia upgraded its Livingstone plant health laboratory to reduce testing times and costs for exporters. Benin strengthened capacity for variety testing, helping regulators assess improved vegetable material. Export compliance also tightened as African fresh produce suppliers faced changing European Union pesticide residue limits, stricter testing requirements and restrictions on certain active ingredients, increasing the risk of rejected consignments. Meanwhile, South African cherry growers moved closer to exporting to China after securing market access, with final administrative steps still required. Climate conditions added pressure, with South Africa’s September El Niño advisory warning of hotter, drier conditions and elevated pest and disease risks. These developments demonstrate that production gains create value only when diagnostics, phytosanitary compliance and regulatory systems support efficient market entry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Cooling The Hype: The Real Questions Behind South Africa’s Data Centre Boom

The South African Human Rights Commission has called for public submissions on data centres and human rights, prompting urgent questions about whether the country can anticipate tomorrow's infrastructure pressures early enough to avoid a resource crisis. While Africa accounts for less than 1% of global data centre capacity and modern facilities use remarkably low water through closed-loop cooling systems, critical uncertainties remain about environmental impacts, job creation, and the unknown lifespan of th
South AfricaEnvironment
ENS
ENS
Article

Frozen Accounts And Fraudulent Funds: Navigating The Rights Of Banks, Customers And SARS

A South African High Court has ruled on the lawfulness of account freezing by banks based on fraud suspicions and affirmed SARS's authority to issue third-party notices under section 179 of the Tax Administration Act. The case arose after a close corporation fraudulently claimed a VAT refund of R3.28 million, transferred R900,000 to an individual's account, prompting the bank to freeze the account and SARS to pursue recovery through a third-party notice.
South AfricaTax
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Article

Nigeria Clarifies Copyright Ownership Of Musical Works

A Nigerian Federal High Court has ruled on a high-stakes copyright dispute over the globally acclaimed gospel song "Way Maker," examining whether a music producer's technical contributions to a recording constitute co-authorship. The judgment clarifies the critical distinction between creative authorship and production services in determining copyright ownership. This decision carries significant implications for how the music industry documents and allocates rights between artists and technical contributor
NigeriaIntellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Article

Constitutional Court Delivers Landmark But Incomplete Copyright Ruling. Parliament Must Now Seize The Opportunity To Modernise South Africa’s Copyright Law For The AI Era

South Africa's Constitutional Court has delivered a landmark ruling on the Copyright Amendment Bill, upholding the controversial shift to 'fair use' while striking down broad educational exceptions for textbook copying. The judgment leaves critical questions unresolved about contract terms, ministerial powers, and the Bill's complete silence on generative AI—creating both constraints and opportunities as Parliament must now revisit legislation conceived over a decade ago.
South AfricaIntellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams