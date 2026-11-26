General context, key principles and hot topics

1 Identify the highest-profile corporate investigation under way in your country, describing and commenting on its most noteworthy aspects.

South African authorities have not historically had a good track record of prosecuting corporate crimes. The most notable investigation to date is the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, commonly known as the Zondo Commission. The Zondo Commission’s final report was released in June 2022, bringing an end to over 1 billion rand of state expenditure and over four years of investigations and reports issued by the Commission into the alleged state capture that took place during former President Jacob Zuma’s term. Since the publication of the Commission’s final report, the South African government has recovered assets worth over 16 billion rand linked to state capture, arrested several individuals implicated in the scheme and begun securing convictions.

The high-profile arrests include brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta (who formed close ties with President Zuma and allegedly used these connections to influence government decisions, secure lucrative contracts and embezzle public funds), Brian Molefe (the former chief executive of Transnet and Eskom), Anoj Singh (the former chief financial officer of Transnet and Eskom) and Siyabonga Gama (another former chief executive of Transnet). In March 2026, former ANC Member of Parliament Vincent Smith was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment for corruption arising from his dealings with the firm Bosasa, a government contractor, marking one of the first high-profile convictions arising from the Commission's findings.

The Zondo Commission also played a key role in sparking significant legal and institutional changes in South Africa. Flowing from this in the financial regulatory space, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has been more active, with notable enforcement action taken against Steinhoff International Holdings and Tongaat Hulett, both of which were found guilty of contravening the Financial Markets Act 19 of 2012.

The FSCA initially imposed a record administrative penalty of 1.5 billion rand on Steinhoff for publishing false and misleading financial statements, although the penalty was subsequently reduced to 53 million rand in light of the company’s financial position. In addition, between March 2024 and March 2026, former CEO Markus Jooste was fined 475 million rand (plus a 10 million rand contribution towards costs), former executive Stéhan Grobler was fined 358.75 million rand and former CFO Ben la Grange was fined 2 million rand and prohibited from serving as a director of a listed company for 10 years.

In December 2025, the FSCA imposed record administrative penalties of 2 billion rand on Banxso (Pty) Ltd and two of its directors. It also imposed a further 16 million rand penalty on Banxso and additional penalties totalling 35 million rand on other directors and key individuals. The penalties arose from contraventions of multiple financial sector laws.

The recent focus on corruption in South Africa, driven in part by the revelations of the Zondo Commission, has also influenced the implementation of deferred prosecution agreements (DPAs) in the United States and settlements in South Africa with companies such as ABB Ltd and SAP SE. Both entities faced allegations of corruption in respect of their dealings in South Africa and agreed to pay US$315 million and US$220 million, respectively. The investigation into ABB was also the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s first coordinated resolution with authorities in South Africa, indicating increased collaboration among international authorities.

The establishment of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Alleged Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System (the Madlanga Commission) in 2025 has highlighted persistent concerns regarding corruption and criminal influence within law enforcement and criminal justice institutions. While not a corporate crime inquiry, the allegations before the Commission illustrate how corporate entities and other commercial structures may be used to facilitate corruption, organised crime and related unlawful activities. The Commission's work also underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of the agencies responsible for investigating and prosecuting complex corporate and economic crimes.

2 Outline the legal framework for corporate liability in your country.

In South Africa, corporate entities can face criminal liability for a broad range of offences unless specifically limited to natural persons by law. Under section 332 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 (CPA), certain acts and omissions by a company’s directors or “servants” are attributed to the company itself, making it liable for statutory or common law offences. “Servants” include employees and anyone under the company’s control. Criminal liability generally requires some degree of supervision and control by the company, but a company may be held liable if an individual commits a crime to further the company’s interests, even if outside their official duties.

Both the company and its representatives can be prosecuted for the same crime. Because a company is a legal entity without a physical presence or intent, its liability is based on the acts and intentions of its individuals. Even if individuals are not prosecuted personally, the company can still be held liable. Parent companies are typically not liable for their subsidiaries’ actions unless they are directly involved or condone the conduct. Additionally, a company acquiring another after the offending conduct cannot be held liable for the previous company’s actions, nor can new board members or employees be held accountable for past offences.

In 2024, a new offence was introduced under section 34A of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (PRECCA), which holds companies liable for failing to prevent corrupt activities by associated persons. This provision appears to be broadly modelled on the section 7 offence of the UK Bribery Act and allows companies to raise a defence if they can demonstrate that they had adequate procedures in place to prevent the conduct. The regulators have yet to define what constitutes “adequate procedures”, although industry experts recommend following the six core principles designed by the UK Ministry of Justice under the UK failure to prevent bribery offence:

procedures proportionate to the business;

top-level commitment towards an anti-bribery culture;

risk-based approach and risk assessment;

due diligence before business activities;

communication and training for employees; and

monitoring and review of anti-bribery procedures.

This amendment to South Africa’s corruption legislation has signalled a shift towards stricter corporate accountability and aligns South Africa more closely with international standards.

3 Which law enforcement authorities prosecute (or regulate) corporations? How is jurisdiction between the authorities allocated? Do the authorities have policies or protocols relating to the prosecution of corporations?

Several authorities are responsible for investigating and prosecuting corporate crime in South Africa, each with a distinct but sometimes overlapping mandate:

the South African Police Service (SAPS) investigates all criminal activity;

the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation, known colloquially as the Hawks, is a branch within SAPS, which investigates organised crime, corruption and any other serious crime referred to it by the National Commissioner;

the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit is a specialised investigating unit within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which focuses on the investigation of sophisticated economic offences;

the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigates corruption and maladministration relating to South African government institutions; and

the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), originally established in 2019 to pursue cases arising from the Zondo Commission, was made a permanent structure within the NPA in August 2024. Its mandate has since expanded to include broader high-level corruption and corporate crime cases. In March 2026, the oversight and complaints mechanism of the IDAC came into effect and will be led by retired judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga for a single, non‑renewable five‑year term.

The mandate of the Hawks to investigate national priority offences is always subject to any policy guidelines issued by the Minister of Police.

Notably, the limited capacity of SAPS to investigate sophisticated white-collar crime and the perceived lack of independence of the Hawks as an anti-corruption agency remain significant obstacles in the investigation and ultimate prosecution of corporate crime in South Africa.

The NPA is empowered to institute and prosecute criminal proceedings on behalf of the state. The Asset Forfeiture Unit – a specialised unit established within the NPA – may also become involved in corporate criminal investigations with the primary aim of recovering the proceeds of unlawful activities.

In addition to SAPS, certain other regulatory bodies may refer criminal matters to the NPA, including the FSCA and the South African Reserve Bank (which is responsible for banking regulation). Following referral, regulators may assist the NPA in building its case, particularly given the complex and specialised nature of some financial crimes and the fact that the referral may have been preceded by an in-depth regulatory investigation. The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) assists SAPS and the NPA in the identification of the proceeds of unlawful activities and the combating of both money laundering activities and the financing of terrorist and related activities, and by providing financial intelligence for use in the fight against crime.

The Competition Commission and the Competition Tribunal are two highly active enforcement authorities that conduct investigations into and adjudicate on unlawful corporate conduct, including cartel conduct and restrictive business practices, and determine the punishment for these offences. Moreover, the FSCA plays a key role in regulating financial markets and institutions, and enforcing compliance with financial regulations.

Finally, the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has also been established within the judicial ranks of the South African court system, and it conducts some of the trials relating to commercial criminal offences.

Each authority has a specific mandate, which may overlap, particularly in cases involving financial misconduct. For instance, in cases of large-scale financial fraud, both the FSCA and the SIU may be involved, with each focusing on different factors of the investigation. Each authority has established policies and protocols for the prosecution and investigation of corporate misconduct, ensuring a structured approach to maintaining legal and regulatory compliance.

On 28 August 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council released the Final Report to the President, the Cabinet, and the Country, which set out a series of recommendations aimed at strengthening South Africa's anti-corruption framework. Among its principal recommendations was the establishment of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPI). Envisaged as a chapter 9 institution, the OPI would be mandated to lead systemic audits and investigations, support whistleblowers, issue binding recommendations and facilitate the recovery of misappropriated assets. It would operate independently, with control over its own budget and leadership appointed through transparent processes. The OPI would also assume and expand upon the powers of the SIU, including the authority to convene public hearings and enforce its findings through the courts.

The Report also recommends clearer delineation of responsibilities across key agencies. Under the proposed framework, IDAC would address serious corruption and commercial crime, while the Hawks would concentrate on organised crime. It further proposes the establishment of a case management committee, chaired by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, to coordinate investigations and prosecutions.

4 What grounds must the authorities have to initiate an investigation? Is a certain threshold of suspicion necessary to trigger an investigation?

There are no set thresholds required to be met to initiate an investigation; however, should the investigation move to the next stage (such as arrest or prosecution), the complexity and economic value of a suspected offence will determine which enforcement authority is involved in the investigation of a particular offence. For example, the Hawks investigate “priority” offences, which would typically involve organised crime or serious commercial crimes involving large-scale corporate criminal offences.

There is a reporting obligation under South Africa’s corruption legislation if there is suspicion of a reportable offence involving an amount of 100,000 rand or more. This is discussed in more detail in question 35.

Investigations may be triggered via multiple avenues, including third-party reports made directly to the authorities, whistleblowing reports, voluntary self-disclosures or reports made in accordance with statutory obligations.

To pursue a criminal prosecution, the agency or body conducting the initial investigation will refer the investigation to the NPA and thereafter assist with gathering evidence and preparing a case against the alleged offenders.

5 How can the lawfulness or scope of a notice or subpoena from an authority be challenged in your country?

A person who receives a subpoena may approach the court to set it aside if they have valid reasons or can show that the subpoena is an abuse of the process. These reasons can include situations where the subpoena was issued in error or where it is irrelevant, unnecessary, pertains to a party not closely involved in the dispute, contains private or confidential information or could be obtained from another party or through a different process.

Importantly, section 35(5) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996 provides that “[e]vidence obtained in a manner that violates any right in the Bill of Rights must be excluded if the admission of that evidence would render the trial unfair or otherwise be detrimental to the administration of justice”. In other words, evidence obtained in a manner that would render a trial unfair or is otherwise detrimental to the administration of justice is inadmissible.

6 Does your country make use of cooperative agreements giving immunity or leniency to individuals who assist or cooperate with authorities?

While there is no formal policy on cooperating with investigators or prosecutors, cooperation is likely to be a mitigating factor in court. Section 204 of the CPA allows a prosecutor to offer immunity to a witness who provides self-incriminating evidence, provided their testimony is truthful. This immunity is granted by agreement with the prosecutor before the witness testifies and applies only to individuals, not companies.

The Competition Commission’s leniency policy encourages cartel participants to disclose information under section 49E of the Competition Act 89 of 1998.

Under section 105(A) of the CPA, an accused individual or entity may negotiate a plea agreement with the state before entering a plea. For corporate bodies, the plea agreement is valid only if authorised by the entity’s representative.

A prosecutor can enter into a plea agreement considering factors such as the nature of the offence, the accused’s circumstances, prior convictions and community interests. The complainant should be given a chance to make representations about the agreement and compensation. The court must ensure the accused acknowledges the agreement, that the requirements of section 105(A) of the CPA are met and that the sentence is fair.

In June 2026, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a businessman implicated in the allegedly corrupt SAPS Medicare24 Tshwane tender, concluded a plea and sentence agreement with the NPA in relation to section 105A of the CPA. In terms of the proposed agreement, Matlala pleaded guilty to charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, and undertook to cooperate with the state by testifying against other implicated individuals. The agreement contemplated a sentence of 15 years' imprisonment, with seven years suspended; however, on 1 July 2026, the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court rejected the proposed sentence as inadequate in light of the seriousness of the offences. The plea and sentence agreement therefore remains subject to further consideration and has not yet been finalised.

7 What are the top priorities for your country’s law enforcement authorities?

The Ministry of Police has continued to emphasise that rooting out corruption remains a top priority for South Africa’s government and law enforcement agencies. While presenting the increased 2026/2027 Budget for the Ministry of Police, the Acting Minister reaffirmed that strengthening accountability, enhancing investigative and intelligence capabilities, and restoring public trust in SAPS are central components of the government’s broader crime-fighting strategy. This is reflected in the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which was developed using the United Nations (UN) Convention Against Corruption guidelines and which outlines a comprehensive approach to tackling corruption in South Africa, as well as the creation of the Madlanga Commission, which has seen the suspension and arrests of several law enforcement officials alleged to be involved in the corruption facilitated through law enforcement agencies in South Africa.

At the 2026 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined a roadmap of crime-fighting priorities aimed at, among other things, combatting corruption, organised crime and criminal syndicates. The planned responses include consolidating intelligence at national level, strengthening bodies such as the SIU, the NPA and the Hawks, and deploying multidisciplinary intervention teams focused on dismantling criminal networks using technology, intelligence and integrated law enforcement.

South Africa was delisted from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in October 2025, marking an important step towards restoring investor confidence in the country's financial system and building global confidence in South Africa’s ability to prevent and combat financial crime. With delisting achieved, maintaining that status is now equally important.

Additionally, law enforcement authorities continue to identify cybercrime as an area requiring targeted action, particularly in response to the rise of AI-enabled scams.

8 To what extent do law enforcement authorities in your jurisdiction place importance on a corporation having an effective compliance programme? What guidance exists (in the form of official guidance, speeches or case law) on what constitutes an effective compliance programme?

Section 42 of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act 38 of 2001 (FICA) requires all accountable institutions to have in place a risk management and compliance programme (RMCP). An RMCP must set out the identified money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing risks that the accountable institution faces, as well as how it plans to deal with these risks. Effective from February 2025, FICA issued Guidance Note 7A, which introduced a risk-based approach to compliance and requires the board of directors or senior management to approve the RMCP, ensure its implementation and accept accountability where it is found to be inadequate. The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission has contributed to providing some guidance in respect of compliance programmes. It has done so through its 2018 Guidelines and by providing a compliance checklist.

South Africa’s legislators have placed the burden on companies to develop enhanced anti-corruption measures. Accordingly, in 2024, PRECCA was amended to introduce the “failure to prevent corrupt activities” offence under section 34A. This provides that any member of the private sector or incorporated state-owned entity commits an offence if an associated person gives, agrees to give or offers a prohibited gratification to obtain or retain business, or secure a business advantage, for that entity. The new section also highlights the significance of a compliance regime by offering a defence if it can be demonstrated that adequate procedures to prevent corruption were implemented. However, what constitutes “adequate procedures” and the specific requirements for companies have yet to be defined by the courts or regulations.

9 What impact is AI having on investigations? Describe any relevant guidance, regulatory expectations and case law concerning the use of AI in investigations.

While the use of AI in investigations may be a growing consideration in the law enforcement industry, South Africa currently does not have stand-alone AI legislation to guide the use and implementation of AI in investigations. The existing data privacy and cybercrime laws are relied on in the absence of AI-specific regulation. In April 2026, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies published the Draft National AI Policy based on the South African National Artificial Intelligence Policy Framework of August 2024. The Draft Policy was intended to guide the responsible and ethical development, deployment and use of AI across all sectors of society. However, the Draft Policy was withdrawn in June 2026 and will be revised.

Cyber-related issues

10 Does your country regulate cybersecurity? Describe the approach of local law enforcement authorities to cybersecurity-related failings.

Yes, there are three main pieces of legislation that regulate cybersecurity in South Africa:

The Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020 deals with both cybersecurity and cybercrimes. It criminalises a variety of online activities, including data theft, cyber fraud and the dissemination of harmful software. The law also mandates that providers of electronic communications services notify the authorities of any cyber-related incidents and assist law enforcement in their investigations of cybercrime.

The Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA) promotes the protection of personal information handled by public and private entities. It describes the rights of data subjects, sets minimum standards for the processing of data that is acceptable, requires organisations to put appropriate security measures in place and controls the transfer of data across borders.

The Electronic Communications and Transactions Act 25 of 2002 (ECTA) regulates electronic communications and transactions by offering a legal framework and resolving concerns about consumer protection, data security and electronic signatures.

There are various cybersecurity guidelines for corporates, such as the National Cybersecurity Policy Framework, which is a strategic initiative by the South African government to address digital threats through a collaborative approach involving government bodies, the private sector and civil society. A further guideline for financial institutions is the Joint Standard 1 of 2023, published by the FSCA and the Prudential Authority, which outlines the principles and minimum requirements for IT governance and risk management that financial institutions must follow. It mandates that the governing body of each financial institution is responsible for ensuring continuous compliance with these standards, aligning with best practices in IT management. In addition, Joint Standard 2 of 2024, which came into effect on 1 June 2025, establishes minimum cybersecurity and cyber resilience requirements for specified financial institutions, including requirements relating to cyber risk management, incident response, monitoring, testing and resilience.

POPIA established an information regulator, which provides organisations with advice and suggestions on how to adhere to data protection regulations, particularly those pertaining to cybersecurity. The Information Regulator also has the authority to investigate allegations about cybersecurity lapses and data breaches, and is empowered to levy fines, mandate corrective activities and, in extreme circumstances, initiate criminal proceedings. POPIA expressly requires organisations to notify the Information Regulator where there are reasonable grounds to believe that the personal information of a data subject has been accessed or acquired by an unauthorised person. As of April 2025, organisations are required to submit such notifications through the Information Regulator's mandatory security compromise reporting tool, available on its eServices portal.

The Cybercrimes Act empowers SAPS to combat cyber-related offences by granting it considerable tools and powers, including the capacity to search for and seize data, as well as to compel organisations to cooperate with investigations. With the rise in cybersecurity incidents in South Africa, the emphasis is on ensuring that corporates adopt a proactive stance towards cybersecurity. Corporations are expected to:

conduct regular risk assessments: companies are advised to continually assess their cybersecurity risks, update their policies and invest in cybersecurity infrastructure;

devise incident response plans: organisations must have robust incident response plans to deal with potential breaches, ensuring quick containment and mitigation of damage; and

ensure data breach notification: under POPIA, companies are required to notify both the Information Regulator and affected individuals as soon as reasonably possible after a data breach occurs. Failure to do so can result in significant penalties.

11 Does your country prosecute cybercrime? What is the approach of law enforcement authorities in your country to cybercrime?

Yes, the Cybercrimes Act proscribes an extensive range of cyber offences, encompassing cyber fraud, malware distribution and unauthorised access to computer systems and data. It also lays out the protocols for the equipment that is used to commit cybercrimes being seized and confiscated. The Act obliges service providers to cooperate with investigations and gives law enforcement agencies the right to apply for warrants for the search and seizure of electronic evidence.

In relation to enforcement in South Africa, the Cybercrimes Act empowers SAPS to investigate individuals suspected of criminal behaviour. Specifically, the Hawks are responsible for investigating serious and organised crime, including cybercrime. This team works with various national and international agencies to investigate and combat high-profile cybercrimes. In June 2025, Lucky Majangandile Erasmus was sentenced by the Belville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after entering into a plea agreement with the state. Erasmus was convicted on multiple charges under the Cybercrimes Act and was sentenced to eight years in prison. The matter is one of the first publicly reported convictions under the Cybercrimes Act and demonstrates the willingness of South African authorities to prosecute cybercrime offences.

On an international level, South Africa is party to various cooperative frameworks to assist, address and mitigate the challenges and risks posed by cyber threats. These frameworks include those with Interpol and the African Union, as well as EU–Africa cybersecurity cooperation and bilateral agreements with countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Cross-border issues and foreign authorities

12 Does local criminal law have general extraterritorial effect? To the extent that extraterritorial effect is limited to specific offences, give details.

South African criminal law generally does not apply extraterritorially; however, there are specific exceptions where certain offences are granted extraterritorial effect. Some of the most notable examples include the following:

Section 35 of PRECCA allows South African courts to prosecute bribery and corruption offences committed outside South Africa if the offender is a South African citizen, is ordinarily resident in South Africa or was arrested within South Africa’s jurisdiction; if the offence was committed by a company incorporated in South Africa; or if the conduct is intended to affect a public body, business or person in South Africa.

The Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 (POCA) also extends beyond South Africa’s borders. It criminalises money laundering, racketeering and related unlawful activities occurring anywhere, whether before or after POCA’s enactment, and covers property used in these offences, regardless of location.

The Cybercrimes Act provides that South African courts have jurisdiction where an offence is committed within South Africa, or where it is committed outside the Republic but produces an effect within South Africa, as well as where the perpetrator is a South African citizen or resident, or where the victim, computer system or data is located within South Africa.

13 Describe the principal challenges that arise in your country in cross-border investigations, and explain whether and how such challenges depend on the other countries involved.

Navigating different legal systems, especially in relation to jurisdictional authority and the application of distinct legal standards, is a common challenge that arises from cross-border investigations. Examples include differences in rules governing evidence admissibility and legal privilege.

South African cross-border investigations could also be hindered by a reluctance among different authorities to collaborate. However, South Africa has enacted the International Co-operation in Criminal Matters Act 75 of 1996, which seeks to facilitate the provision of evidence, the execution of criminal sentences, and the confiscation and transfer of the proceeds of crime between South Africa and foreign states. The International Co-operation in Criminal Matters Amendment Bill, 2025 proposes amendments to this Act aimed at enhancing cross-border cooperation. These amendments introduce the use of audiovisual links for giving evidence and facilitate assistance to, and sharing evidence with, international entities. While assistance under the Act was previously limited to foreign states, the amendments extend it to entities such as international tribunals and international courts with jurisdiction over international crimes. The International Criminal Court remains excluded, as this is governed by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court Act 27 of 2002.

South Africa has adopted various initiatives to cooperate with foreign countries, such as the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Treaty with Algeria, Argentina, Canada, China, Egypt, France, India, Lesotho, Nigeria and the US. It has also entered into the Agreement on Trade, Development and Cooperation between the European Community and its Member States and the Republic of South Africa, which is aimed at “notifying enforcements and cooperation between the Parties in investigating harmful or unfair business practices”. In addition, South Africa is a signatory to:

the Council of Europe’s Convention on Extradition in 2003;

the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Extradition;

the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime; and

the SADC Protocol on the Control of Firearms, Ammunition and Related Materials.

Another significant challenge is the enforcement of extradition requests. A prominent example is South Africa's failed attempt to extradite Atul and Rajesh Gupta from the United Arab Emirates in connection with allegations of corporate crime and corruption. South Africa's extradition request was rejected in April 2023 owing to a technical defect, highlighting the procedural challenges that can arise in cross-border extradition matters.

In response to these challenges, the Extradition Bill, 2025 was introduced to modernise and replace the Extradition Act of 1962. The Bill aims to address delays in extradition proceedings, clarify the roles of those involved in the process and ensure compliance with South Africa's international obligations. It also introduces provisions for the surrender of individuals to international tribunals for crimes such as genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, an area previously unregulated in domestic law. However, the Bill remains under consideration and has yet to be passed into law.

In January 2026, in Director of Public Prosecutions, Johannesburg and Another v Schultz and Others; Director of Public Prosecutions, Bloemfontein v Cholota ([2026] ZACC 3), the Constitutional Court confirmed that the power to make outgoing extradition requests to foreign states vests in the national executive rather than the NPA. The Court further held that procedural irregularities in the extradition process do not automatically deprive a court of jurisdiction.

14 Does double jeopardy, or a similar concept, apply to prevent a corporation from facing criminal exposure in your country after it resolves charges on the same core set of facts in another? Is there anything analogous in your jurisdiction to the “anti-piling on” policy as exists in the United States (the Policy on Coordination of Corporate Resolution Penalties) to prevent multiple authorities seeking to penalise companies for the same conduct?

The principle of double jeopardy is firmly enshrined in the South African Constitution under section 35, which states that every accused person has a right to a fair trial, including the right not to be tried for an offence in respect of an act or omission for which that person has previously been either acquitted or convicted. Section 106 of the CPA allows an accused individual or entity to plead that they have already been convicted or acquitted of the offence of which they are being charged. South Africa does not have a policy exactly analogous to the United States in terms of “anti-piling on”. However, South African authorities are generally guided by the double jeopardy principle and will likely cooperate to prevent excessive penalties.

15 Are “global” settlements common in your country? What are the practical considerations?

Global settlements are relatively rare in South Africa, but there is a growing trend for the authorities to engage with international counterparts. This is evident from the recent DPAs involving multinational corporations ABB, McKinsey and Company Africa (Pty) Ltd and SAP, in which South Africa and the United States worked together to address allegations of corrupt conduct of both corporations as well as South African public officials. Practical challenges in these cases included navigating differences in legal and regulatory frameworks, which can complicate the settlement process.

This example was concluded between 2022 and 2024; however, changes in the enforcement environment in the US, particularly the refocusing of its priorities under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in 2025 and 2026, appear to have lowered the volume and value of global settlements, particularly in the corruption space.

To manage unified penalties and prevent duplication for the same conduct, South African authorities must coordinate closely with international bodies. Furthermore, effective post-settlement compliance and monitoring are essential and require cross-border collaboration.

16 What bearing do the decisions of foreign authorities have on an investigation of the same matter in your country?

While there are no explicit examples of foreign investigations influencing South African authorities, it is likely that, with South Africa’s prevalent focus on combating corruption, decisions by foreign authorities could hold weight or spark investigations into the same matter in South Africa. While South African authorities operate independently, the findings or resolutions of foreign authorities could provide valuable evidence or insights that influence the direction of an investigation. Additionally, they could impact the strategy and procedure of the investigation in that South African authorities might coordinate to ensure that penalties are not duplicated and to align their actions with international resolutions.

Given the challenges faced by South African enforcement authorities in effectively prosecuting economic crimes (such as resource and capacity constraints), the involvement of global enforcement authorities has arguably resulted in offences being prosecuted that otherwise may not have been pursued. Examples include the aforementioned DPAs reached with multinationals and foreign regulators for conduct in South Africa.

While not a formal or legal consequence, South Africa has an active investigative media, and enforcement action taken by foreign authorities against individuals and entities for conduct involving South Africa is routinely reported upon by the media, which does put pressure on South African authorities to take action.

Economic sanctions enforcement

17 Describe your country’s sanctions programme and any recent sanctions imposed by your jurisdiction.

South Africa does not impose sanctions through its own stand-alone sanctions regime, but as a member state of the UN it is obliged to implement UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Through enabling legislation, primarily the FICA and the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act 2004, the country is required to enforce UNSC-mandated sanctions, focusing on targeted financial sanctions (TFS), which include asset freezes, travel bans and arms embargoes.

As the central authority responsible for implementing and monitoring compliance with TFS, the FIC ensures that financial institutions and other reporting entities comply with the freezing of assets of designated individuals and entities. This includes maintaining a consolidated list of all individuals and entities subject to sanctions, as directed by the UNSC. South Africa has not imposed any autonomous sanctions in recent years.

In 2025, South Africa became the subject of proposed US sanctions under the US–South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act, which targets certain government officials and reviews trade and diplomatic ties in response to concerns expressed by the bill's sponsors regarding South Africa's foreign policy positions and international relationships. If ultimately passed into law, the US President must submit a report to appropriate congressional committees within 120 days, detailing the findings of the review of the relationship between the US and South Africa. This report shall include a list of senior South African government officials and African National Congress leaders that the US President determines have engaged in corruption and human rights abuses that would be sufficient to meet the criteria for sanctions against those individuals. The first bill was introduced by the US House of Representatives and the second bill was introduced in September 2025 by the Senate. While mirroring the House bill’s focus on corruption and human rights, the Senate version goes further by explicitly calling for South Africa’s removal from the African Growth and Opportunity Act. The introduction of substantially similar bills in both the House and the Senate suggests a degree of alignment among US lawmakers on foreign policy towards South Africa.

At the time of writing, the US–South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act remains pending before US lawmakers and currently has no legal effect.

18 What is your country’s approach to sanctions enforcement? Has there been an increase in sanctions enforcement activity in recent years, for example?

South Africa does not have an autonomous sanctions regime and takes a reactive approach to sanctions enforcement. In 2023, the South African government’s stance against the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia attracted significant media attention. More recently, South Africa opposed sanctions against Iran and welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran, in which the US undertook to terminate all sanctions against Iran in accordance with an agreed schedule as part of the final deal.

While South Africa maintains a reactive stance, its foreign policy positions have drawn international criticism and triggered legislative responses abroad, including the proposed US sanctions mentioned above.

19 Do the authorities responsible for sanctions compliance and enforcement in your country cooperate with their counterparts in other countries for the purposes of enforcement?

The FIC is required to engage in information sharing with international counterparts, particularly through its membership in the Egmont Group, a global network of financial intelligence units. This collaboration is intended to facilitate the exchange of information relating to sanctions enforcement, money laundering and terrorist financing.

South Africa is also a member of the FATF, an international body that sets standards and promotes effective implementation of measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

South Africa was grey listed by the FATF in February 2023 due to anti-money laundering (AML) and counterterrorism financing deficiencies. These deficiencies were not necessarily attributed to a lack of applicable legislation or AML mechanisms but rather to poor implementation of the existing mechanisms in place at the time of the grey listing. The FATF identified a number of deficiencies, which were set out as 22 action items in the Action Plan agreed with South Africa. South Africa subsequently worked to address these items and, on 24 October 2025, was removed from the grey list.

20 Has your country enacted any blocking legislation in relation to the sanctions measures of third countries? Describe how such legislation operates.

South Africa has not enacted any specific blocking legislation analogous to the EU Blocking Regulation, which is designed to counteract the extraterritorial application of foreign sanctions laws, particularly those of the United States. Instead, South Africa’s sanctions regime is primarily focused on implementing and enforcing UNSC sanctions, as mandated under international law.

21 To the extent that your country has enacted any sanctions blocking legislation, how is compliance enforced by local authorities in practice?

South Africa has not enacted any blocking legislation.

Before an internal investigation

22 How do allegations of misconduct most often come to light in companies in your country?

In South Africa, allegations of misconduct come to light through various channels, which could include the following:

Whistleblowers: Employees or insiders who observe unethical behaviour may report it internally through whistleblower hotlines or directly to management. Whistleblower protection laws in South Africa are intended to encourage reporting. The Protected Disclosures Act, as amended, provides protection against occupational detriment for employees who make protected disclosures. In April 2026, the Minister of Justice released the Protected Disclosures Bill, 2026 for public comment. The Bill proposes significant enhancements to the existing framework (these are summarised in question 30). In recent years, high-profile cases and commissions of inquiry have further underlined the importance of whistleblower protections.

Internal audits: Routine or special audits conducted by internal teams or external firms can uncover irregularities or misconduct, leading to further investigation.

Media reports: Investigative journalism can reveal cases of misconduct, often prompting official investigations or public scrutiny. South Africa has a strong tradition of watchdog journalism, and media reports frequently act as a catalyst for regulatory or internal responses.

Employee complaints: Formal complaints or grievances submitted by employees can lead to investigations into alleged misconduct.

Legal actions: Lawsuits or legal claims filed by employees, stakeholders or other parties can bring misconduct to light.

Information gathering

23 Does your country have a data protection regime?

Yes, South Africa’s primary data privacy law is POPIA, which came into force on 1 July 2020 and is further discussed in question 10. POPIA brings South Africa broadly into line with other jurisdictions around the world that have enacted similar legislation. One difference between POPIA and other countries’ data privacy regimes is that POPIA protects the personal information of corporations as well as that of individuals.

Various other legislation also provides for data protection, such as the following:

The Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000 provides that a private body may refuse a request for access to information if the information requested contains financial, commercial, scientific and technical information that would likely cause harm to the private body if disclosed.

ECTA contains various principles that apply to information that has been obtained through electronic transactions. Specifically, section 51 of ECTA contains data protection principles applicable to personal information obtained through electronic transactions, including principles relating to consent, purpose limitation and disclosure. However, POPIA is now the primary legislative framework governing the processing of personal information in South Africa.

The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act 70 of 2002 (RICA) regulates circumstances under which certain information and communication may be legally intercepted and processed, including the circumstances under which an employer may intercept and monitor the communications of employees in their work environment. Following a 2021 Constitutional Court ruling that parts of RICA were unconstitutional, a RICA Amendment Bill was introduced. As at the time of writing, the Bill remains before the National Assembly committee with no further public progress recorded, and the Bill has not been enacted.

24 To the extent not dealt with above at question 10, how is the data protection regime enforced?

POPIA established the Information Regulator, which enforces compliance and has the power to investigate potential violations. It can also issue warnings and monetary fines for non-compliance. The Information Regulator may issue enforcement notices requiring organisations to take specified corrective action and, in certain circumstances, may refer matters for criminal prosecution. Administrative fines of up to 10 million rand may be imposed for certain contraventions of POPIA.

25 Are there any data protection issues that cause particular concern in internal investigations in your country?

Investigations must adhere to POPIA and any other relevant data protection law that may be applicable in South Africa. There are minimum standard conditions for the collection and processing of personal information. In addition, POPIA only permits the transferring of personal information to a third party or company outside South Africa if one of the following grounds has been met:

the country in which the information will be received is subject to similar rules or regulations as in POPIA, either by legislation or contract;

the data subject has consented;

a contract has been signed between the data subject and the responsible party; and

the data transfer is in the interest, and for the benefit, of the data subject.

These limitations can complicate multinational investigations, especially where data is stored on foreign servers or shared with global teams.

26 Does your country regulate or otherwise restrict the interception of employees’ communications? What are its features and how is the regime enforced?

Yes. Under RICA, employers may intercept or monitor employee communications in the workplace but only under specific conditions. These include:

the employer being a party to the communication;

the employee having given prior consent; or

when interception is necessary for the carrying on of the business.

It should be noted that consent obtained through employment contracts or acceptable use policies does not grant unrestricted authority to monitor all communications. Under POPIA, such consent must be informed, specific and voluntary, and any monitoring must remain proportionate to the stated business purpose.

To comply with POPIA and broader privacy principles, employers are advised to implement clear internal policies that set out when and how monitoring will occur. These provisions are typically included in employment contracts, acceptable use policies or stand-alone electronic communications policies.

As discussed in question 23, the RICA Amendment Bill remains before the National Assembly committee as at the time of writing. Until the Bill is enacted, the current RICA framework remains in force.

Enforcement is largely complaint driven. Breaches of RICA or POPIA may result in regulatory investigation or civil liability, particularly if monitoring occurs without legal justification or valid consent.

Dawn raids and search warrants

27 Are search warrants or dawn raids on companies a feature of law enforcement in your country? Describe any legal limitations on authorities executing search warrants or dawn raids, and what redress a company has if those limits are exceeded.

Yes, search warrants and dawn raids are features of law enforcement in South Africa, particularly in investigations relating to corporate crime, such as fraud, corruption and violations of competition law. These raids are typically conducted by SAPS, the Hawks (the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation) and the Competition Commission. During a dawn raid, law enforcement agencies are authorised to enter premises, search for evidence and seize documents or electronic data relevant to their investigation.

The execution of search warrants and dawn raids in South Africa is governed by specific legal standards aimed at protecting the rights of those being investigated. The crucial legal limitation is that the search warrant must be issued by a judicial officer based on reasonable grounds that a crime has been committed, and the warrant must clearly specify the scope of the search. Authorities must adhere strictly to the terms outlined in the warrant, which includes the time and place of the search, as well as the type of evidence they are allowed to seize.

If the parameters of the warrant are exceeded, the company has several avenues for redress. The company can challenge the legality of the search and seizure in court, arguing that the authorities acted beyond the scope of the warrant or that the warrant was issued improperly. If the court finds that the search was unlawful, it may order the return of any seized property and may also exclude unlawfully obtained evidence from being used in subsequent criminal proceedings. Additionally, the company may have grounds to pursue civil litigation against the state to seek damages resulting from the unlawful search.

28 How can privileged material be lawfully protected from seizure during a dawn raid or in response to a search warrant in your country?

In South Africa, privileged material, such as attorney–client communications or legal opinions, is protected under the law from seizure during a dawn raid or in response to a search warrant. This protection is grounded in the principle of legal professional privilege.

To lawfully protect privileged material during enforcement actions, several strategies can be employed. When law enforcement executes a search warrant, the company’s legal representatives should be present to immediately identify and assert privilege over any relevant documents or data to ensure that material’s exemption from the seizure. Companies can also pre-emptively protect privileged material by clearly marking it as such. Documents should be labelled as “privileged” or “confidential legal advice”, which can help in quickly asserting privilege during a raid. This practice is particularly important because the law places the onus on the party claiming privilege to prove its applicability.

If privileged material is seized during a raid, the company can apply to the courts, either in the normal course or on an urgent basis, for the return of the documents or data, arguing that the seizure was unlawful due to the privileged nature of the material. Additionally, companies can seek an interdict to prevent the use or examination of privileged material by the authorities until the matter is fully resolved. This legal remedy ensures that privileged communications remain confidential and are not inadvertently disclosed or used against the company in an investigation or prosecution.

29 Under what circumstances may an individual’s testimony be compelled in your country? What consequences flow from such compelled testimony? Are there any privileges that would prevent an individual or company from providing testimony?

In South Africa, an individual’s testimony can be compelled under certain legal circumstances (for example, if the individual is subpoenaed to provide testimony for the purposes of court proceedings, inquiries or investigations conducted by regulatory bodies).

The right against self-incrimination is provided for under:

section 35 of the Constitution for an arrested, detained or accused person; and

section 203 of the CPA for witnesses.

This right ensures that while an individual may be required to testify, they cannot be forced to provide evidence that could directly incriminate them in criminal proceedings.

There are also several privileges that protect individuals or companies from being forced to provide testimony. One of the most significant is legal professional privilege, which protects the confidentiality of communications between a lawyer and their client.

Whistleblowing and employee rights

30 Describe the whistleblowing framework in your country. What financial incentive schemes, if any, exist for whistleblowers? What legal protections are in place for whistleblowers?

The Protected Disclosures Act 26 of 2000 (PDA) aims to encourage whistleblowing in the workplace in both the public and private sectors. In this regard, the disclosure of certain categories of information by “employees” or “workers” to certain individuals who are specifically listed in the PDA is deemed to be a “protected disclosure”. In particular, the PDA:

protects employees from occupational detriment in circumstances where their disclosure is deemed to be a “protected disclosure”; and

requires procedures to be put in place in the workplace for the employee or worker to make the relevant disclosure.

Importantly, an employee or worker is able to elect to make the disclosure anonymously, and employers are able to tailor their own policies to encourage whistleblowers to come forward.

Not all disclosures qualify as protected disclosures and there are certain requirements that need to be met for a disclosure to be deemed protected; for example, a report must be made in good faith.

In April 2026, the Minister of Justice released the Protected Disclosures Bill, 2026 for public comment. The Bill proposes a wholesale replacement of the PDA. While the PDA currently provides no financial incentive to encourage reporting over complicity, the Bill has introduced a discretionary reward system allowing courts to grant whistleblowers up to 25% of any monetary sanction resulting from their disclosure where their evidence materially contributes to a conviction.

Other key changes proposed by the Bill include:

broadening the definition of "improper conduct" to include a wider range of unlawful, unethical and irregular activities in both the public and private sectors, thereby lowering the threshold for protection;

extending protection to a broader category of “detrimental action” against disclosers and related persons, to capture intimidation, harassment, personal harm and damage to property or livelihood;

strengthening confidentiality protections by prohibiting the disclosure of a whistleblower’s identity, including any information likely to lead to identification (unless consent is provided). In addition, courts are expressly empowered to hear evidence in camera and to require the redaction of identifying material;

shifting the burden of proof so that once a whistleblower establishes that they suffered related harm after making a protected disclosure, the employer must prove that the action was not retaliatory;

introducing clearer reporting procedures and obligations;

establishing a centralised database for disclosures; and

creating criminal liability for certain forms of retaliation.

31 What rights does local employment law confer on employees whose conduct is within the scope of an investigation? Is there any distinction between officers and directors of the company for these purposes?

The Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 (LRA) provides that no employees may be unfairly dismissed or subjected to an unfair labour practice. In the context of an investigation, schedule 8 of the LRA provides the following rights for all employees, regardless of their position within the organisation:

the investigation or enquiry need not be formal (case law indicates that it should not take the form of criminal proceedings) but the employee must be given a right to state their case before an impartial chairperson;

the employee must be notified within a reasonable time prior to the enquiry of the allegations against them in a language and form that they understand. There is no hard and fast rule in this regard – generally, 48 hours is provided for in employment policies and procedures;

the employee shall be given a reasonable time to respond to the allegations; and

the employee may be represented by an available and willing co-worker or trade union representative (if applicable). Legal representation is not an automatic right but may be requested and should be considered.

32 Do employees’ rights under local employment law differ if a person is deemed to have engaged in misconduct? Are there disciplinary or other steps that a company must or should take when an employee is implicated in or suspected of misconduct, such as suspension or in relation to compensation?

An employee cannot be deemed to have committed misconduct without a fair hearing, whether in the context of employment law and the employment relationship or in the criminal context. All rights under the LRA are retained, particularly those relating to procedural fairness. If there is a suspicion of misconduct that requires further investigation, the employer may suspend the employee on full pay without loss of benefits for a reasonable period of time where it is concerned that the employee may tamper with evidence (witnesses or documents) or the complaints against the employee are very serious. Suspension is not necessary in all cases – judgement needs to be applied.

33 Can an employee be dismissed for refusing to participate in an internal investigation?

A refusal to participate in or cooperate with an investigation may constitute misconduct and may be added to the charge sheet in disciplinary proceedings against the employee. Whether such conduct would justify dismissal on its own will depend on the circumstances of the case. Employers are still required to follow fair disciplinary procedures under the LRA and, as emphasised in the Code of Good Practice on Dismissal 2025 published on 4 September 2025, South African courts have endorsed the concept of corrective or progressive discipline. Therefore, efforts should be made to correct employees’ behaviour through graduated disciplinary measures such as counselling and warnings.

Commencing an internal investigation

34 Is it common practice in your country to prepare a document setting out terms of reference or investigatory scope before commencing an internal investigation? What issues would it cover?

Yes, it is standard practice to prepare a document setting out the terms of reference. The document would cover issues such as:

scope of the investigation;

background information;

methodology to be followed, such as the collection of data and search terms to be applied to the data;

investigation team;

reporting lines;

confidentiality controls;

individuals to be interviewed; and

timeline for the investigation.

The scope of the investigation may need to be kept under review as it progresses.

35 If an issue comes to light prior to the authorities in your country becoming aware or engaged, what internal steps should a company take? Are there internal steps that a company is legally required to take or should consider taking?

Where concerns arise internally, it is advisable for the company to assess the seriousness of the issue and determine whether formal investigative steps are warranted. While there is no prescribed process required, well-governed companies will generally have a dedicated function, within the legal, compliance or internal audit department, responsible for managing internal investigations.

Decisions about escalation, including reporting to the board or notifying stakeholders, will depend on the company’s structure and governance framework. For example, companies that meet certain thresholds under the Companies Act are required to establish a social and ethics committee, which is mandated to monitor corporate conduct in specified areas and to report material matters to the board.

There is no general legal duty to conduct an internal investigation. However, section 34 of PRECCA imposes an obligation to report knowledge or a suspicion of certain specified offences, namely corruption, theft, fraud, forgery, uttering a forged document and extortion, where the value involved is 100,000 rand or more. The reporting obligation is placed on an individual who “holds a position of authority”, and the report must be made to the Hawks (the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation). Failure to do so constitutes an offence under PRECCA.

In March 2026, a private member's bill was proposed to amend PRECCA, including by introducing mandatory minimum sentences for corruption offences and reducing the threshold for mandatory reporting of corruption from 100,000 rand to 30,000 rand. As the Bill was introduced by ActionSA as a private member's bill, it does not enjoy the support of the executive by default. Its prospects of enactment will therefore depend on its ability to secure sufficient political and parliamentary support, particularly from the governing party.

Section 29 of FICA also creates an obligation to report suspicious and unusual transactions and activities relating to money laundering, terrorist financing and financial sanctions offences to the FIC. This obligation applies to a wide category of accountable institutions and reporting institutions as defined in FICA. Failure to report within the prescribed period, currently 15 days, constitutes an offence under FICA.

36 What internal steps should a company in your country take if it receives a notice or subpoena from a law enforcement authority seeking the production or preservation of documents or data?

Upon receipt of any such notice or subpoena, a company should immediately seek legal advice, either from its in-house counsel or external legal advisers, to assess the validity, scope and implications of the request. Senior management and, where applicable, the board should be notified without delay.

The company must also take prompt steps to determine whether it holds the requested documents or data and to secure and preserve all relevant material. This includes the immediate issuance of an internal legal hold notice to all relevant custodians, suspending any routine document deletion, data management or overwriting processes that might otherwise apply.

The company must further ensure that data is not deleted, overwritten or altered, particularly where individuals within the company may be implicated and at risk of tampering with records. Where necessary, IT or digital forensic support should be engaged to safeguard the integrity of electronic records.

The scope and terms of the notice or subpoena must be carefully reviewed, and any ambiguities or overly broad demands should be clarified with the issuing authority as early as possible. The company must adhere strictly to any deadline specified, as failure to comply may constitute contempt of court or an offence under the relevant enabling legislation.

Where the notice or subpoena encompasses sensitive or privileged information, legal counsel should assess whether legal professional privilege or any other recognised basis for objection applies. Any documents over which privilege is claimed should be identified and any non-privileged material disclosed should be appropriately redacted.

37 At what point must a company in your country publicly disclose the existence of an internal investigation or contact from a law enforcement authority?

A company is not legally obligated to publicly disclose the existence of an internal investigation. However, section 34 of PRECCA creates an obligation to report to the relevant authorities under certain circumstances.

The Companies Act 71 of 2008 does not specifically mandate the disclosure of internal investigations or contact from law enforcement authorities but it requires companies to maintain accurate records and to report certain matters to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission if they are material to the company’s affairs.

In addition, companies that list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) must comply with the listing requirements, which include a general obligation to disclose price sensitive information, unless this information is kept confidential. As a result, a company may be under an obligation to disclose the existence of an investigation if it could have a material effect on the share price of that company and it is not possible to keep it confidential.

Further, where an investigation relates to or reveals a data breach involving personal information, section 22 of POPIA imposes a mandatory obligation on the responsible party to notify both the Information Regulator and the affected data subjects as soon as reasonably possible after discovering the compromise.

38 How are internal investigations viewed by local enforcement bodies in your country?

Internal investigations are welcomed and encouraged by local enforcement bodies in South Africa, particularly given the capacity constraints within many of South Africa’s enforcement agencies.

Attorney–client privilege

39 Can the attorney–client privilege be claimed over any aspects of internal investigations in your country? What steps should a company take in your country to protect the privilege or confidentiality of an internal investigation?

The attorney–client privilege is referred to as legal professional privilege in South Africa and can extend to internal investigations, provided that certain requirements are met.

South African law recognises two types of legal professional privilege:

legal advice privilege, which can be claimed over communications exchanged, in confidence, between a legal adviser acting in a professional capacity and their client for the purpose of obtaining legal advice; and

litigation privilege, which can be claimed over communications exchanged, in confidence, between a legal adviser acting in a professional capacity and their client in contemplation of litigation.

Litigation privilege can also extend to cover communications with third parties; however, the following requirements must be present:

the communication with the third party must have been made with the sole or primary purpose of being brought to the attention of the legal adviser so that they may give their advice; and

the communication must have been made at a time when litigation had commenced or was at least contemplated.

Importantly, it is not sufficient for a document or communication merely to be labelled as “privileged”. It is the factual context and intention that will inform whether the document is privileged. Accordingly, to protect privilege during an internal investigation, a company must:

ensure that the investigation is being conducted under the direction of legal counsel, specifically for the purpose of obtaining legal advice or in contemplation of litigation;

ensure that the dominant purpose of the communication is to obtain legal advice;

maintain strict confidentiality over the communications and documents associated with the investigation, and all employees participating in the investigation should be informed of the privileged nature of the process; and

be cautious about involving third parties (other than external legal counsel) in the investigation, unless they are involved for the purpose of their reports or communications being brought to the attention of the legal adviser and in contemplation of litigation. Sharing privileged information with third parties outside the attorney–client relationship could result in a waiver of the privilege.

In Ibex RSA Holdco Limited and Another v Tiso Blackstar Group (Pty) Ltd and Others (Case No. 862/2022 [2024] ZASCA 166 (4 December 2024)), Steinhoff argued that PwC’s investigation report, prepared as part of a forensic investigation into accounting irregularities within the group, was covered by litigation privilege because PwC had been appointed by Steinhoff’s attorneys, acting on Steinhoff’s instructions. Steinhoff further asserted that the report was commissioned to enable its attorneys to advise on litigation that was contemplated at the time. The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found that the “dominant purpose” of the report was not to enable legal advice but rather to assist with the preparation of Steinhoff’s financial statements. The SCA also held that even if privilege had applied, it was waived when Steinhoff published a detailed summary of the report. This judgment explicitly adopted the “dominant purpose” test for the application of privilege, which requires that the main or overriding reason for creating a document must be to obtain legal advice. If a document was created for multiple purposes – such as regulatory compliance, financial reporting or internal governance – privilege will only apply if the legal purpose clearly dominates.

40 Set out the key principles or elements of the attorney–client privilege in your country as it relates to corporations. Who is the holder of the privilege? Are there any differences when the client is an individual?

For litigation privilege to be claimed, the communications must be made between a client and a legal adviser, in those respective capacities, in confidence, and for the purpose of obtaining legal advice in respect of pending or contemplated litigation.

The key principles that are applicable to corporations are the same as those applicable to individuals but there are specific nuances given the nature of corporate entities. For example, the holder of the privilege in a corporate context is the corporation itself. This means that the corporation, through its authorised representatives, has the right to assert or waive the privilege. The privilege belongs to the corporation as a legal entity, and individual employees do not hold this privilege unless they are acting in their capacity as representatives of the corporation.

For individuals, the privilege directly attaches to them personally, and they hold the right to assert or waive the privilege.

41 Does the attorney–client privilege apply equally to in-house and external counsel in your country?

Legal professional privilege applies equally to both in-house and external counsel. The only consideration is whether the counsel was acting in their professional capacity as a legal adviser when the communication was exchanged, as privilege can only be claimed in those circumstances. However, privilege will not apply where the legal practitioner, whether in-house or external, is not acting in a legal advisory capacity. For example, communications with a board member who is a qualified lawyer but not acting in the capacity of legal counsel would not be protected.

42 Does the attorney–client privilege apply equally to advice sought from foreign lawyers in relation to investigations in your country?

Although this has not expressly been dealt with in any case law in South Africa, it is anticipated that legal professional privilege will extend to advice sought from foreign lawyers, including in the context of internal or external investigations as it is based on the nature of the relationship and the purpose of the communication, rather than on the specific jurisdiction in which the lawyer is practising.

Companies involved in cross-border investigations do, however, still need to be cautious, as different jurisdictions may have varying standards for the attorney–client privilege. What is considered privileged in South Africa may not be treated the same way in another country and vice versa. Therefore, it is essential for companies to coordinate closely with both local and foreign legal counsel to ensure that privilege is preserved across all relevant jurisdictions.

43 To what extent is waiver of the attorney–client privilege regarded as a cooperative step in your country? Are there any contexts where privilege waiver is mandatory or required?

South African law recognises legal professional privilege as a right necessary for the proper functioning of the adversarial system, and waivers are approached with caution due to the significant implications thereof.

There are no explicit requirements that mandate the waiver of privilege to obtain cooperation credit in the context of investigations or litigation.

In terms of the corporate alternative dispute resolution (corporate ADR) policy released by the NPA in 2024, the level of cooperation and voluntary disclosure by a corporation is considered when determining whether corporate ADR should be applied, although there is no mandated level of cooperation or guideline as to what would constitute sufficient cooperation or disclosure. Thus, the decision to waive privilege remains at the discretion of the company.

In practice, the decision to waive privilege must be carefully considered, and the risks and benefits carefully balanced, to minimise potential exposure.

44 Does the concept of limited waiver of privilege exist in your jurisdiction? What is its scope?

The concept of limited waiver of privilege has not been recognised or developed in South Africa, and the courts have taken the view that where a third party acquires knowledge of a privileged communication, or possession of a privileged document, there is no rule at common law to prevent them from disclosing its contents, and privilege may therefore be defeated. The South African High Court has stated that this is because the right to legal professional privilege is a “negative right” that cannot be held against third parties.

45 If privilege has been waived on a limited basis in another country, can privilege be maintained in your own country?

No, where a third party acquires knowledge of a privileged communication, or possession of a privileged document, there is no rule at common law to prevent them from disclosing its contents.

46 Do common interest privileges exist as concepts in your country? What are the requirements and scope?

Yes, common interest privilege is applicable in South Africa where:

there is a limited disclosure for a particular purpose;

the parties have a shared interest in the outcome of the litigation; and

the parties have a common interest in ensuring the confidentiality of communications.

This has been held to apply to communications between a litigant and a third-party funder or its insurer.

47 Can privilege be claimed over communications with third parties?

Yes; however, at present this is only applicable to litigation privilege and not to legal advice privilege. Litigation privilege applies to communications with third parties (including communications with third-party funders and insurers) that are made for purposes of pending or contemplated litigation. It is not sufficient for the third party to simply have been “briefed” by lawyers or for the communications and documents to contain the words “privileged”; it is the intention behind the assistance provided, and whether litigation was contemplated at the time, that will be considered. The South African courts have not considered whether “legal advice privilege” may cover communications with third parties.

Witness interviews

48 Does your country permit the interviewing of witnesses as part of an internal investigation?

It is common practice in South Africa to interview witnesses as part of the internal investigation process. However, companies or their legal counsel must ensure that the interviews are conducted fairly, without coercion and in compliance with relevant legal protections, such as labour laws and privacy rights.

49 Can a company claim the attorney–client privilege over internal witness interviews or attorney reports?

If an internal investigation is carried out with the aim of obtaining legal advice or preparing for litigation, the interviews and documents produced during the investigation may be protected by legal privilege, which also includes litigation privilege. However, this protection may not apply to interviews conducted by non-legal personnel or those intended for general internal purposes. Witnesses should be informed about the privilege before the interview, as sharing information with third parties outside the scope of legal advice or litigation preparation may waive this privilege.

Evidence uncovered in internal investigations could be used in subsequent court proceedings or by regulatory bodies, provided it meets the admissibility requirements for those contexts.

50 When conducting a witness interview of an employee in your country, what legal or ethical requirements or guidance must be adhered to? Are there different requirements when interviewing third parties?

Although South Africa does not have any formal requirements relating to Upjohn warnings, it has been adopted as best practice. Employees should be informed of the purpose of the interview and that legal counsel represents the company, not any individual, and therefore the legal privilege is entirely under the control of the company.

Employees should also be informed of their right to legal representation, and their participation should be voluntary, without coercion. Ensuring that employees are protected from retaliation is both an ethical obligation and a legal requirement under South African labour law.

When conducting interviews with third parties, such as former employees or external witnesses, the company’s employment-related obligations and control over the process do not apply. Unlike current employees, these third parties are not bound by the same duties, and it is usually advised to ask the third party to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Additionally, the interview should be conducted in an impartial manner to avoid any conflicts of interest and to ensure that legal privilege is preserved.

51 How is an internal interview typically conducted in your country? Are documents put to the witness? May or must employees in your country have their own legal representation at the interview?

There is no standardised procedure for conducting interviews, but they are generally carried out by internal investigators or legal counsel to gather information on matters such as compliance or misconduct. Depending on the nature of the investigation and the chosen approach of the investigator or counsel, relevant documents may be shown to the witness to verify their statements. Employees are not required to have legal representation during these interviews, although they have the right to ask that one be present if they choose to.

It is increasingly common for companies to audio- or video-record interviews (with consent) to ensure accuracy and accountability. Legal counsel should also maintain detailed interview notes and ensure that any documents shown to the witness are properly logged and preserved for evidentiary purposes.

Reporting to the authorities

52 Are there circumstances under which reporting misconduct to law enforcement authorities is mandatory in your country?

Yes, under section 34 of PRECCA (see question 35).

53 In what circumstances might you advise a company to self-report to law enforcement even if it has no legal obligation to do so? In what circumstances would that advice to self-report extend to countries beyond your country?

Self-reporting can be a strategic decision in certain circumstances. For example, if the company intends to cooperate and negotiate with the authorities for the purposes of obtaining leniency and pursuing corporate ADR, or if the company is being investigated in another jurisdiction and that information has been, or will be, made public.

The reporting obligation under PRECCA may leave the company with no choice but to report to the authorities if the reporting threshold is triggered. Whether a company should self-report to countries beyond South Africa would depend on whether there is any exposure of the company to a foreign regulator and, if so, whether there is any strategic benefit in doing so.

54 What are the practical steps needed to self-report to law enforcement in your country?

A company should conduct an internal or external investigation (or both) to fully understand the nature and scope of the issues in question. As much evidence and information as possible should be gathered, and legal advice should be sought as to the legal implications of reporting to a regulator. Generally, prior to self-reporting, a document should be prepared outlining the issue, evidence and steps being taken to address it.

Practical issues such as preparing for any public relations needs and stakeholder management should also be taken into consideration if self-reporting results in the information entering the public domain.

Responding to the authorities

55 In practice, how does a company in your country respond to a notice or subpoena from a law enforcement authority? Is it possible to enter into dialogue with the authorities to address their concerns before or even after charges are brought? How?

When a company receives a notice or subpoena from a law enforcement authority, it should carefully review the legal and practical implications of the request. The company typically responds by engaging legal counsel to assess the scope, ensure compliance and protect sensitive information, such as privileged communications.

Dialogue with the authorities is possible to clarify the scope of the request, negotiate timelines or address concerns about confidentiality. This can happen before or after charges are brought, and engagement can help in tailoring the response to avoid over-disclosure and ensure compliance with the law. Such engagement can also help mitigate risks associated with the investigation.

56 Are ongoing authority investigations subject to challenge before the courts?

Yes, ongoing investigations by authorities in South Africa can be challenged in court, although the courts will generally be slow to interfere with the exercise of investigative or prosecutorial discretion. These challenges are generally limited to procedural matters, which may include the validity of search warrants or whether the investigation’s scope is lawful. The purpose of these challenges is to ensure the investigation is conducted fairly and remains within the bounds of the law.

57 In the event that authorities in your country and one or more other countries issue separate notices or subpoenas regarding the same facts or allegations, how should the company approach this?

When facing notices or subpoenas from South African authorities and those in other countries relating to the same facts or allegations, a company should comply with the specific requirements of each jurisdiction while coordinating its responses carefully. The aim should be to maintain consistency and avoid legal conflicts between jurisdictions as doing so is often advisable to maintain credibility and avoid unnecessary exposure. Engaging with the involved authorities to negotiate a consistent disclosure package can help ensure that the company meets its legal obligations in each jurisdiction while managing risks relating to inconsistent or incomplete disclosures.

58 If a notice or subpoena from the authorities in your country seeks production of material relating to a particular matter that crosses borders, must the company search for and produce material in other countries to satisfy the request? What are the difficulties in that regard?

This depends on the specific circumstances, including whether the law enforcement authorities have jurisdiction to demand production of records located outside South Africa and whether the company actually holds the requested records. Even when these conditions are met, practical challenges often arise, such as data protection laws in other jurisdictions restricting the transfer of information across borders.

Companies must navigate these complexities by obtaining legal advice on how to balance compliance with South African legal obligations against foreign legal constraints. Proactively engaging with South African authorities to explain these challenges and negotiating the scope of the request can help mitigate conflicts and ensure a lawful and manageable response.

59 Does law enforcement in your country routinely share information or investigative materials with law enforcement in other countries? What framework is in place in your country for cooperation with foreign authorities?

Law enforcement in South Africa does engage in information sharing and cooperation with foreign authorities, particularly in cases involving transnational crime, such as money laundering, corruption and terrorism. South Africa actively engages with Interpol through its National Central Bureau, which sits within the Crime Intelligence Division of SAPS. The primary legislative framework governing this cooperation is the International Co-operation in Criminal Matters Act 75 of 1996, which facilitates the provision of evidence, execution of sentences in criminal cases and the confiscation and transfer of proceeds of crime across borders. As discussed in question 13, various amendments to the Act have been proposed through the International Co-operation in Criminal Matters Amendment Bill, 2025.

South Africa has also concluded bilateral mutual legal assistance treaties with several countries, including the United States, Canada, China and India, and is party to multilateral conventions such as the United Nations Convention against Corruption and the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

60 Do law enforcement authorities in your country have any confidentiality obligations in relation to information received during an investigation or onward disclosure and use of that information by third parties?

The South African Police Service Act of 1995 criminalises any wilful disclosure of information in circumstances in which the perpetrator knows, or could reasonably be expected to know, that the disclosure will or may prejudicially affect the exercise or performance of the powers and functions of the police. SAPS is subject to confidentiality obligations in terms of the provisions of POPIA.

61 How would you advise a company that has received a request from a law enforcement authority in your country seeking documents from another country, where production would violate the laws of that other country?

It would be advisable for the company to seek immediate legal counsel in all relevant jurisdictions to navigate any conflicting legal obligations. The company might consider engaging with the South African authorities to explain the legal restrictions and potentially negotiate a way to comply without violating foreign laws, such as by providing a limited subset of documents or seeking a protective order.

62 Does your country have secrecy or blocking statutes? What related issues arise from compliance with a notice or subpoena?

South Africa does not have specific secrecy or blocking statutes such as the EU Blocking Regulation. The Protection of State Information Bill (also called the Secrecy Bill) has been lying dormant in Parliament since its constitutionality was called into question in 2020. In May 2025, the National Assembly held a briefing to explore whether the Bill should be revived.

63 What are the risks in voluntary production versus compelled production of material to authorities in your country? Is this material discoverable by third parties? Is there any confidentiality attached to productions to law enforcement in your country?

One risk of voluntary production of material is that it may be used in legal proceedings or disclosed to third parties. While compelled production under a subpoena may offer some legal protections, such as limits on the use of the information, voluntary production might not afford the same level of confidentiality.

Criminal dockets are confidential, and information provided to authorities during the course of an investigation is not discoverable. Information contained in a docket may therefore not be accessed by the public. In the context of corporate ADR, where a company states that it wishes to make representations as to whether corporate ADR should be considered as an alternative to prosecution, the corporate ADR policy provides that the NPA shall provide a confidentiality undertaking in respect of information disclosed during those representations. The company must also provide an undertaking to maintain the confidentiality of information provided by the prosecutor. However, disclosures made during that process may be used to prosecute directors and other individuals in the company.

Prosecution and penalties

64 What types of penalties may companies or their directors, officers or employees face for misconduct in your country?

South African courts have wide discretion when it comes to sentencing. However, there are legislative guidelines in respect of periods of imprisonment or the imposition of fines, including minimum and maximum penalties that can be administered. In respect of white-collar offences, PRECCA, POCA and FICA set out the limits on the penalties that can be imposed in respect of offences under those acts, such as fines and imprisonment, and in certain instances, both.

In addition, the CPA and the Criminal Law Amendment Act 105 of 1997 (CLA) prescribe minimum sentences for a variety of offences, including fraud. For example, for a first-time offender convicted of fraud involving an amount exceeding 500,000 rand, the minimum sentence is imprisonment for a period of not less than 15 years. Only substantial and compelling circumstances may justify a deviation from the minimum sentences prescribed by the CPA and the CLA.

The parameters set out in the above-mentioned legislation are used as a basis, and then mitigating and aggravating circumstances will be considered in determining the appropriate sentence. Mitigating and aggravating circumstances may include the accused’s cooperation with the relevant authorities.

South Africa does not have a good track record of prosecuting corporate crimes and there is limited case law on the types of fines that companies would expect to face if convicted of serious offences such as corruption.

In 2024, PRECCA was amended to introduce a new offence for failure to prevent corruption by associated persons. This significantly raises the compliance bar for companies and their directors, who may be held liable unless they can demonstrate that adequate anti-corruption procedures were in place. This aligns with global trends and introduces a defence similar to that under the UK Bribery Act.

65 Where there is a risk of a corporate’s suspension, debarment or other restrictions on continuing business in your country, what options or restrictions apply to a corporate wanting to settle in another country?

A company facing corporate suspension, debarment or other restrictions in South Africa and wishing to enter into a settlement in another country may generally do so. However, any decision taken in relation to a settlement or admission of wrongdoing in another country would need to be balanced against the impact on the business in South Africa. There should also be an analysis of the possibility of a criminal prosecution against the company in the respective jurisdictions and the associated risks if the company decides not to settle. The NPA’s corporate ADR policy allows companies to settle corruption matters through voluntary disclosure, reparations and compliance reforms. This mechanism mirrors DPAs used internationally and may influence a company’s decision to settle abroad versus locally.

66 What do the authorities in your country consider when fixing penalties?

Authorities will be bound by prescribed statutory limits (for example, those stipulated in the CPA and regulatory guidelines) when determining penalties for corporate misconduct. Where a penalty for a specific crime is not prescribed in legislation, authorities will be guided by factors developed by the courts. Authorities can also refer to penalties imposed in previous investigations where the misconduct was of a similar nature. Although there is not extensive case law dealing with corporate penalties for white-collar offences, recent trends indicate an increase in the amounts of the penalties being imposed – this is evident from the Steinhoff investigation (see question 1).

Enforcement activity has intensified, with the FSCA imposing record fines in 2024 and the NPA pursuing landmark settlements. These trends suggest a shift towards more robust financial crime deterrence, driven by the efforts made by South Africa to secure its FATF grey list removal and broader efforts to restore institutional credibility.

Resolution and settlements short of trial

67 Are non-prosecution agreements or deferred prosecution agreements available in your jurisdiction for corporations?

Yes, the NPA has introduced directives for corporate ADR, which provide a structured mechanism for companies to resolve corruption and related offences without a criminal trial. While similar in function to DPAs used in other jurisdictions, corporate ADR agreements do not require judicial oversight and are exclusively available to corporate entities.

Corporate ADR provides for a means of settling with prosecuting authorities for economic crimes. Corporate ADR settlements are only applicable to companies that have been charged with corruption or offences relating to corruption. It provides a mechanism for companies to resolve corruption and related offences without a criminal trial and involves the companies admitting to offences, paying financial remediation (encompassing both the disgorgement of the proceeds of criminal activities and the compensation of victims) and implementing compliance programmes.

68 Does your jurisdiction provide for reporting restrictions or anonymity for corporates that have entered into non-prosecution agreements or deferred prosecution agreements until the conclusion of criminal proceedings in relation to connected individuals to ensure fairness in those proceedings?

One of the core principles of the NPA’s corporate ADR policy is transparency. All ADR agreements must be documented in writing and made publicly available on the NPA’s website. While this ensures transparency and accountability, it also requires careful management of sensitive information, particularly in pending investigations or during any negotiations with the authorities in relation to a corporate ADR. The policy does not provide for anonymity but the NPA may exercise discretion in how details are disclosed to protect the fairness of related investigations.

69 Prior to any settlement with a law enforcement authority in your country, what considerations should companies be aware of?

Before settling with a law enforcement authority in South Africa, companies should engage external legal counsel with experience in investigations to ensure that the settlement terms are fair and manageable. Potential reputational damage and managing those risks will need to be addressed. Importantly for multinational companies, the impact of a settlement in South Africa should be considered in light of how regulators in other jurisdictions might react and whether foreign authorities may have jurisdiction for conduct that took place in South Africa.

70 To what extent do law enforcement authorities in your country use external corporate compliance monitors as an enforcement tool?

The use of external corporate compliance monitors has not been implemented in South Africa. However, as the country’s enforcement authorities have sought to enhance the mechanisms for managing white-collar offences (for example, the failure to prevent corruption offences and the corporate ADR policy), it would not be surprising if corporate compliance monitorships were introduced as an enforcement tool.

71 Are parallel private actions allowed? May private plaintiffs gain access to the authorities’ files?

In South Africa, individuals or entities can typically pursue civil litigation alongside ongoing criminal proceedings or investigations. This is usually the case in the context of corporate misconduct or financial fraud, where plaintiffs can seek damages or other remedies while criminal investigations or prosecutions are in progress.

However, private plaintiffs do not typically have access to the authorities’ files. Access to investigative materials held by law enforcement is usually restricted to protect the integrity of the investigation and to prevent prejudice to ongoing proceedings. Private plaintiffs must rely on the discovery process during litigation to obtain relevant evidence, which involves requesting documents and information through legal channels.

Publicity and reputational issues

72 Outline the law in your country surrounding publicity of criminal cases at the investigatory stage and once a case is before a court.

Pretrial publicity is a common practice in South Africa and often gives rise to tension between constitutional rights, namely the right to privacy (section 14), the right to freedom of expression (section 16) and the accused’s right to a fair trial (section 35).

The South African media is typically very active, and investigative journalists play a significant role in identifying and exposing corporate wrongdoing. This active involvement has led to notable reputational damage for a few global household names implicated in corporate scandals.

The FSCA has also adopted a practice of making public statements or comments in relation to their investigations. These comments include announcing and providing updates on investigations and issuing warnings to the public.

Criminal proceedings are held in open court, unless exceptional circumstances require that a particular matter or aspect is not held in a public forum (for example, if a minor is involved). Criminal prosecutions deemed to be in the public interest are routinely televised and streamed through media channels if the court grants the media permission to air the proceedings.

73 What steps do you take to manage corporate communications in your country? Is it common for companies to use a public relations firm to manage a corporate crisis in your country?

Considering South Africa’s active investigative media, it is advised and common for companies to consult with a public relations firm or seek advice from their external legal counsel to manage a corporate crisis.

74 How is publicity managed when there are ongoing related proceedings?

Public statements issued by a company need to be carefully considered, and advice from legal counsel should be obtained prior to the release of any statements as it is important that a company’s public statements do not inadvertently impact an ongoing criminal proceeding. This is especially important in the context of an accused’s right to a fair trial under section 35(3) of the Constitution.

Duty to the market

75 Is disclosure to the market mandatory in circumstances where a settlement has been agreed but not yet made public?

Yes. Companies listed on the JSE are generally required to disclose settlements that could materially affect their share price, especially if confidentiality cannot be maintained. This obligation arises from the need to ensure fair and transparent market conduct. For further detail, see question 37.

Environmental, social and corporate governance

76 Does your country regulate or prosecute environmental, social and governance matters?

Given that the term “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) covers such a broad range of issues and overlaps multiple areas of law, there is no single regulatory statute or body that uniformly regulates all ESG matters. However, South Africa does regulate various ESG aspects through independent legislation and regulatory bodies. For example, the country has comprehensive environmental legislation and regulations, particularly in the mining sector. The Climate Change Act 22 of 2023, which was assented to by the President in July 2024, marks a significant step in the country’s efforts to address climate change.

Certain companies are required to appoint a social and ethics committee under Regulation 43 of the Companies Act, and the committee’s mandate is to monitor a number of issues that fall within the scope of ESG, such as social and economic development, good corporate citizenship, environment, health and public safety, consumer relationships, and labour and employment matters.

The King V Report on Corporate Governance, effective from 1 January 2026, provides a benchmark for organisations when considering their governance frameworks and structures, and sets out principles for good governance.

In the financial context, the FSCA has published guidance on Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act, 1956 relating to ESG considerations when evaluating the sustainability of an asset. Sustainability is defined as “the ability of an entity to conduct its business in a manner that primarily meets existing needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs”.

While there is no set disclosure regime for ESG matters in general, companies listed on the JSE must comply with general disclosure requirements under the JSE Listing Requirements, which apply to ESG issues that are financially material.

In recent years, South Africa has seen increased scrutiny of ESG claims, particularly concerning greenwashing, the practice of overstating or misrepresenting ESG performance. In 2024, the Advertising Regulatory Board found a large petroleum company guilty of greenwashing for misleading sustainability advertising, marking a significant development in the country’s approach to regulating ESG claims. In May 2026, the Board also found that an advertisement by another large petroleum company contained a misleading claim regarding the reduction of CO2 emissions. Although this ruling was challenged, the Board upheld it, which reflects the growing scrutiny of ESG claims and indicates a growing legal and financial liability for companies failing to substantiate their ESG claims.

As is evident from the above examples, while not embodied in a central regulatory framework, ESG issues are regulated through various legal instruments and by various regulators.

77 Do you expect to see any key regulatory or legislative changes emerge in the next year or so designed to address environmental, social and governance matters, and what has been the response to any recent regulatory or legislative change?

ESG issues are receiving increased attention from regulators and lawmakers in South Africa, and it is likely that more amendments and enhancements dealing with ESG issues will be made to South Africa’s legal framework.

The government’s commitment to climate change, reflected in the recent Climate Change Act, suggests continued momentum towards environmental regulation. At the same time, financial regulators and market authorities are expected to tighten rules around corporate governance and social responsibility. Overall, companies should prepare for a more rigorous ESG compliance environment in the near future.

78 Has there been an increase in related litigation, investigations or enforcement activity in recent years in your country?

ESG-related litigation in South Africa continues to rise, particularly in relation to environmental matters. The mining and natural resource sectors remain hotspots for disputes, largely driven by ongoing energy challenges and environmental concerns.

The landmark case of EarthLife Africa Johannesburg v Minister of Environmental Affairs and Others ([2017] 2 All SA 519 (GP)) remains a pivotal example. The High Court overturned environmental approval for a coal-fired power station, finding that the Minister of Environmental Affairs ignored South Africa’s international climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. This judgment highlights the courts’ growing role in enforcing ESG principles.

South African courts increasingly integrate international human rights and environmental law into their rulings. This trend mirrors global jurisprudence, including the European Court of Human Rights’ decision in Verein Klimaseniorinnen Schweiz and Others v Switzerland (Application No. 53600/20, ECtHR, 9 April 2024), which condemned Switzerland for insufficient climate action.

Recent delays in phasing out coal-fired power plants have prompted continued legal scrutiny, with similar challenges expected to persist. Notably, litigation is expanding beyond fossil fuels to renewable energy projects. Disputes involving solar and wind developments are now surfacing, reflecting broader ESG tensions in the transition to sustainable energy.

Additionally, regulatory authorities have intensified enforcement and compliance efforts relating to ESG disclosures and greenwashing, responding to increased public and investor demand for transparency and accountability.

Overall, the rise in ESG litigation, investigations and enforcement activity signals a maturing legal landscape in South Africa that holds companies to higher standards of environmental and social responsibility.

Anticipated developments

79 Do you expect to see any key regulatory or legislative changes emerge in the next year or so designed to address corporate misconduct or that may be relevant to the investigation of alleged corporate misconduct?

South Africa’s legal framework relating to financial crime, corporate governance and compliance has evolved significantly in recent years. Reforms have been driven by a range of factors, including South Africa’s placement on the FATF grey list and recommendations arising from commissions of inquiry, most notably the Zondo Commission. While further legislative and regulatory enhancements may emerge in the next year or so, the principal challenge is likely to remain the effective implementation and enforcement of existing laws, together with the timely investigation and prosecution of known cases of corporate and financial misconduct.

As discussed in questions 26 and 30, the Protected Disclosures Bill, 2026 proposes significant enhancements to the existing whistleblower protection framework to encourage whistleblowing in the workplace in both the public and private sectors, which, if enacted, are expected to strengthen the detection and reporting of corporate misconduct by providing greater protections for persons who disclose information relating to unlawful or irregular conduct in the workplace, and providing for the conducting of investigations regarding disclosures made.

Originally published by GIR.