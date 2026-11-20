Singapore’s Competition and Consumer Commission (CCS) has taken enforcement action against a fake review provider and 45 businesses that admitted to purchasing fabricated online reviews to boost their ratings.

In its largest fake review investigation to date, CCS found that BuyReviewSG and GetReviewSG, operated by Reputifly’s sole director Julian Tung Yan Kai, had provided fake review services to about 100 businesses. The operation used generative artificial intelligence (AI) to produce reviews that resembled genuine customer experiences, with individuals recruited through Telegram and paid to post them on platforms such as Google, Facebook, Yelp, and Tripadvisor.

The 45 businesses have committed to stop procuring or posting fake reviews, remove existing fake reviews and publish public apologies for six months on their websites, social media accounts and at their physical premises. Reputifly has similarly agreed to cease its services and publish an apology, and has voluntarily committed to donating proceeds from the services to charity. CCS will continue investigating two businesses that declined to provide the required undertakings, while a second phase of investigations into other businesses is ongoing.

Under Singapore’s Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act 2003, fake reviews may constitute an unfair practice because they mislead consumers about a business’s reputation and the quality of its products or services. Businesses should ensure that online reviews reflect genuine customer experiences rather than artificially inflated ratings. Responding constructively to negative feedback and addressing customer concerns is a safer approach than manipulating reviews, which can expose businesses to regulatory action and reputational damage.