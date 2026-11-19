Rwanda’s new Ministerial Order No. 001/MINICOM/26 came into effect on 13 October 2026, introducing important changes to the country’s intellectual property (IP) regime. The Order establishes new appeal and opposition procedures, regulates IP agents, introduces a revised power of attorney format, provides for ex officio compulsory patent licences in certain circumstances, and significantly revises official IP fees.

Key changes include:

The establishment of an Appeal Committee to hear appeals relating to patents, utility models, industrial designs, layout designs and certain recordal refusals.

Formal opposition procedures for patents, utility models, industrial designs and layout designs. Oppositions must be filed within 60 days of publication.

A licensing framework for IP agents, including qualification and residency/reciprocity requirements.

A prescribed power of attorney format requiring execution in an official language of Rwanda and including notarisation/legalisation provisions.

Ex officio compulsory patent licences may be granted in cases involving defence, security, public health or environmental emergencies.

Security for provisional court and customs enforcement measures set at 20% of the value of the goods.

The Order introduces a differentiated fee structure for resident and non-resident applicants and represents the first comprehensive update to Rwanda’s IP fee schedule in a decade. A number of official fees have been revised, including increases in trade mark filing and renewal fees, patent reinstatement fees, and fees relating to geographical indications. Conversely, certain patent maintenance fees and utility model renewal fees have been reduced. In addition, copyright registration, which was previously free of charge, now attracts an official fee. The new fee schedule also introduces specific tariffs for non-resident applicants across a range of IP services, reflecting a more structured approach to the administration of IP rights in Rwanda.

A number of issues remain unclear, including an apparent inconsistency between the appeal period prescribed in the Order and that provided for under the IP Law, the absence of a prescribed opposition fee, and the lack of non-resident fees for geographical indication applications.

The new Order represents the most significant update to Rwanda’s IP administrative framework in recent years. Rights holders and applicants should review filing, maintenance and enforcement strategies considering the revised procedural requirements and fee structure, particularly where portfolios are managed on a regional basis or through foreign representatives.