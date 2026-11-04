Qatar PTO Launches Official Patent Proprietor Search Service

Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has introduced a new facility enabling searches by applicant or proprietor name to identify patent applications filed under a specified name.

The new search facility provides IP practitioners and businesses with a broader view of patent portfolios, supporting competitor monitoring, portfolio analysis and informed business strategies. The official fee for each application search is QAR 400 (approximately USD 110).

This development offers a useful tool for strengthening patent intelligence and identifying business opportunities in Qatar’s evolving intellectual property landscape.