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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Qatar PTO Launches Official Patent Proprietor Search Service

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Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched a new patent proprietor search service, enabling searches by applicant or proprietor name to identify patent applications. This development provides IP practitioners and businesses with enhanced tools for competitor monitoring, portfolio analysis, and strategic business planning in Qatar's intellectual property landscape.

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Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has introduced a new facility enabling searches by applicant or proprietor name to identify patent applications filed under a specified name.

The new search facility provides IP practitioners and businesses with a broader view of patent portfolios, supporting competitor monitoring, portfolio analysis and informed business strategies. The official fee for each application search is QAR 400 (approximately USD 110).

This development offers a useful tool for strengthening patent intelligence and identifying business opportunities in Qatar’s evolving intellectual property landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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