Type a few lines into a chatbot and within seconds you get a polished contract. It is fast, cheap and always available, so why pay for legal advice? Because a document that looks right is not the same as one that protects you. The difference shows months later, when a payment is late, a partner walks away or the other side reads your contract far more carefully than you did.

Lawyers use AI too, but not the way a layperson does

Since ChatGPT launched in November 2022, generative AI has become part of everyday legal work. According to Wolter’s Kluwer’s ‘Future Ready Lawyer 2024’ report, 76% of in-house lawyers use it at least once a week. They use it for document analysis, first drafts, translation and case law searches, and they know what a correct result should look like. AI is often described as a ‘virtual junior’: it is fast, tireless and in need of a senior’s review.

The risk of invented law

Language models do not understand law. They predict likely words, and when they lack information they still produce something that sounds convincing: invented statues, rulings as well as sources, known as hallucinations. Research shows the scale of the problem:

A 2024 Stanford study found popular language models hallucinating in 69-88% of legal queries (it tested older models, so today’s results may differ);

A 2025 Stanford RegLab and Yale study found that even specialised legal tools, built to search trusted sources, gave inaccurate answers in 17-33% of cases.

The dangerous mistake is not an obvious one but a confident, well-written answer with one invented provision. Spotting it requires knowing the law well anough to doubt the answer. If you rely on AI alone, you become the person who has to verify it.

A contract is a plan when things go wrong

A contract is not just writing. It is tool for managing risk, and a lawyer adds what a chatbot cannot:

The right questions. A lawyer asks about your business, what you cannot afford to lose and what the other side might do. A chatbot answers only what you typed, not what you forgot to mention.

Knowledge of how a contract may fail. Problems hide in a vague deadline, a missing liability cap or a termination clause that would not hold up in court. A model predicts words, not what a judge will do with them.

A solution-oriented approach. Your goal is a deal that closes and a problem that does not return. A lawyer considers the perspective of both sides and proposes compromises that hold.

A lawyer reads the other side’s drafts as an adversary would. A chatbot does not know your bargaining position or what you should walk away from.

Current local law. Generic text can quietly breach mandatory provisions or ignore recent changes.

The same logic applies to prompts. The old rule, ‘garbage in, garbage out’, means the quality of an answer depends on the quality of the question, and asking the correct question requires knowing what the right answer looks like.

Your data and who answers if something goes wrong

To get an answer from a chatbot you have to describe your situation, often with names, ammounts and personal data. In free versions, this content may be stored and analysed. Sharing personal data with a provider makes you a data controller and requires a data processing agreement (DPA), otherwise a company risks trouble with the data protection authority. Law firms using AI responsibly rely on Enterprise or API versions with security certifications, anonymises data and upholds procedures against the informal use of AI.

Responsibility is the biggest difference. No rule prohibits lawyers from using AI, but full responsibility for the content and consequences of documents rests with the lawyer, regardless of whether a digital tool was used. Professional bodies, such as the National Chamber of Legal Advisers in Poland, already issues guidance. When an AI-written contract fails, nobody answers for it and the loss is yours.

The real cost comparison

AI looks cheaper because the cost of a mistake is invisible when you choose. If you rely on AI and it is right, you save the price of advice. If it is wrong, however, you may face a dispute over a clause that does not say what you intended, a payment you cannot enforce or a missed deadline, and these costs usually exceed a consultation and occur when your options are limited. You cannot tell in advance in which situation you will find yourself, and that is what professional advice is for: to remove risk that you cannot foresee yourself.

How a good law firm uses AI, and when you should not

Choosing a lawyer does not mean choosing against technology. A good law firm uses AI for faster drafts, research and document analysis, then verifies every source and spends the saved time on advice. A good firm uses protected tools and remains accountable for the result. AI can help you prepare: by explaining a term, summarising a text or listing questions for a meeting. But it should not decide when you are about to sign something, which may involve a significant sum of money or when a relationship is at stake, or you are in dispute with the other party, or a deadline is approaching.

AI is a real tool that raises the qualiy of legal services, but it does not replace judgement, accountability or someone working to solve your problem. Use AI to prepare. When the decision matters, rely on a lawyer.