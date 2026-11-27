The Act of 13 March 2026 amending the Energy Law and certain other acts (Journal of Laws of 2026, item 516), known in the industry as the grid act or UC84, generally entered into force on 30 April 2026, and some of its transitional provisions began to apply on 16 October 2026. The Polish legislature aims to curb the blocking of connection capacity by projects with no realistic prospect of being built. The changes mainly concern connections to grids with a voltage above 1 kV, and therefore generators and energy storage facilities, but also larger consumers. The reform is complemented by the Act of 18 September 2026 amending the Energy Law and certain other acts (Journal of Laws of 2026, item 1348), some of whose provisions have applied since 31 October 2026. The key changes are discussed below.

Shorter validity of connection conditions

Conditions for connection to the electricity grid are now valid for one year from the date of their delivery, rather than two years as previously. However, two years still apply to facilities supplying the railway traction network, and ten years to offshore wind farms and nuclear power. Conditions issued before 30 April 2026 retain their existing two-year validity period.

At the same time, the amendment has made the application itself less formal. Applicants no longer need to attach documents confirming their legal title to the property or the project’s compliance with the local zoning plan or a zoning decision. Their own declarations are sufficient, although the operator may request those documents. An exception applies to cable pooling connections: such an application must still be accompanied by documents confirming legal title to the property for all installations, together with an agreement concluded by all entities whose installations are covered by the application.

New costs for applicants

The change investors will feel most is the new financial burden. An entity seeking connection to a grid with a voltage above 1 kV must expect three types of payment:

an application fee of PLN 1 per kilowatt of requested capacity, capped at PLN 100,000, payable separately for each connection point and non-refundable;

of PLN 1 per kilowatt of requested capacity, capped at PLN 100,000, payable separately for each connection point and non-refundable; an advance payment towards the connection fee of PLN 60 per kilowatt of capacity (previously PLN 30), capped at PLN 6 million;

towards the connection fee of PLN 60 per kilowatt of capacity (previously PLN 30), capped at PLN 6 million; security for performance of the connection agreement of PLN 30 per kilowatt up to 100 MW and PLN 60 per kilowatt above that capacity, capped at PLN 12 million in total.

The advance payment obligation now covers all applicants connecting to grids above 1 kV, including energy consumers, although entities connecting railway infrastructure will pay it under the new rules only after 60 months. Failure to pay the application fee or the advance payment means that the application will not be processed. The security must be provided within 14 days of concluding the connection agreement, in the form of a cash deposit, a bank or insurance guarantee or a parent company guarantee; otherwise the agreement expires by operation of law.

The end of perpetual connection agreements

The amendment introduces so-called milestones. An agreement for connection to a grid above 1 kV expires by operation of law if the investor fails to notify the operator, within a specified period, that it has obtained a final building permit. That period is 24 months from conclusion of the agreement for, among others, photovoltaic installations, energy storage facilities and consumer installations, 36 months for wind farms and biogas plants, and 60 months for railway infrastructure.

The Act provides for exceptions in the event of circumstances beyond the investor’s control, such as natural disasters, supply chain disruptions or lengthy administrative proceedings. The deadline may also be extended once by up to 24 months, provided that an application is filed before it expires and additional security of PLN 60 per kilowatt, capped at PLN 12 million, is provided.

The Act sets separate deadlines for agreements concluded before 30 April 2026. If the agreement was concluded no earlier than 48 months before that date, notification of the building permit must be made by 30 October 2028 (photovoltaics, storage, consumer installations) or by 30 October 2029 (wind, biogas, transformers and switchgear), and the additional security for an extension is half the standard rate. For older agreements, the deadlines are much shorter: 6 months for wind and 3 months for other installations.

Flexible connections, cable pooling and digitalisation

Flexible and configurable connection agreements have been introduced into the Polish Energy Law. They provide for limits on feeding energy into the grid or drawing it from the grid, which may depend on the technology used or on grid operating conditions. The cable pooling model has also been extended. A single connection may be shared by different installations, including energy storage facilities, even where they belong to different entities.

By 30 April 2028, the transmission system operator and distribution system operators serving at least 100,000 customers must launch a publicly available IT system enabling applications to be filed electronically and their status to be tracked. Information on the stage of processing an application must be updated at least once every three months. At the same time, in areas identified in grid development plans, applications for connection conditions may be left unprocessed.

Pending cases and the vetoed amendment

The new rules also apply to projects started before 30 April 2026. Entities that received connection conditions before that date, valid at least until 30 October 2026, but had not concluded an agreement, had until 30 October 2026 to pay or top up the advance payment to the new amount, failing which the conditions would lapse. By the same date, investors that had concluded an agreement before 30 April 2026 with a connection date falling after 30 April 2029 had to provide security equal to one quarter of the statutory rate, failing which the agreement would expire.

The transitional provisions are, however, open to doubt, because the provisions discussed in the previous paragraph entered into force only on 16 October 2026. According to Polish Transmission System Operator, for agreements concluded by 15 October 2026 the security may amount to 100% of the statutory amount, with the reduction to one quarter applying to agreements concluded later. The deadline for paying the advance payment is also interpreted inconsistently. The Act of 31 July 2026, which was intended to clarify these issues and, among other things, to postpone the deadline for paying the advance payment to 30 April 2027, was vetoed by the President of Poland on 28 August 2026. As at the date of publication of this article, no new legislative initiative in this area has been identified.

New obligations from 31 October 2026

Since 31 October 2026, the provisions of the Act of 18 September 2026 on cooperation with grid operators have applied. Generators operating sources that constitute type B, C or D power-generating modules within the meaning of the EU network code on requirements for generators (Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/631, known as NC RfG), and holders of energy storage facilities with a capacity above 50 kW (excluding storage in prosumer micro-installations), are required to provide the operator with:

real-time data on the current operation of the installation;

scheduling data on the planned operation and availability of the installation;

structural data describing the design and location of the installation.

They must also implement the operating schedules and instructions issued by the operator. These obligations also apply to owners of such sources that are not energy undertakings. In the event of a gross breach of the requirements, the operator may restrict the operation of the installation or disconnect it from the grid for up to 24 hours, without any obligation to pay compensation. In addition, the President of the Energy Regulatory Office (URE) may impose a fine of PLN 1,000 to PLN 500,000, imposed jointly for breaches in a given quarter.

Some of these obligations will, however, apply to certain entities at a later date. For example, aggregators and suppliers managing smaller sources and storage facilities will provide scheduling and real-time data from 1 February 2027. The detailed requirements will be set out in the grid operation and maintenance instructions. Polish Transmission System Operator has three months to prepare an amendment to its instruction and submit it to the President of URE for approval. Distribution system operators will then have three months from publication of the approved amendment to adapt their own instructions. If these deadlines are met and approval by the President of URE is not delayed, the final shape of the new obligations will probably not be known until the second half of 2027.

Practical implications

The reform is intended to bring order to Poland’s connection queue and to release capacity blocked by projects with no realistic prospect of being built. For investors, however, it means higher costs of entering the process, the need to monitor deadlines carefully and to put adequate financial security in place. Failure to pay, or late payment, may result in the loss of connection conditions or the expiry of the agreement by operation of law. It is therefore advisable to review existing connection conditions and agreements and, for existing sources and storage facilities, to prepare for the new obligations to exchange data with the operator.