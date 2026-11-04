Legal Status And Definition Of The Concept Of The “No-Confidence Protocol” (Protokół Nieufności)

In legal and commercial practice, the notion of the “no-confidence protocol” (protokół nieufności) displays a specific semantic duality, which draws a clear boundary between the colloquial understanding of corporate institutions and the automated architecture of the ICT systems of the administration of justice. Verification of this term requires, above all, the rejection of any assumption as to its statutory origin, for a thorough dogmatic analysis leads to the unambiguous conclusion that managerial practice and the registration procedure are not one and the same.

Proceeding to a formal legal deconstruction, it must be stated categorically that no institution bearing the name “no-confidence protocol” has been provided for in the provisions of the Commercial Companies Code1 or in the Act on the National Court Register2. Polish company law does not employ this terminology at any stage of the regulation of the functioning of the governing bodies of companies, which precludes treating this document as an autonomous instrument of a substantive or procedural character. This phenomenon illustrates a broader tendency for divergences to arise between the language of the law and the language of legal practice, brought about by the implementation of advanced IT solutions in the registry judiciary.

This conceptual duality means that the no-confidence protocol functions in practice as a category of a technical and systemic character, whose erroneous identification with institutions of corporate law results from the penetration of IT jargon into the language of business practice. The actual source of this concept, which appears in the Repository of Registry Files (Repozytorium Akt Rejestrowych), lies exclusively in the sphere of the technical operation of the ICT systems of the Ministry of Justice3. When applications for the entry or amendment of data concerning persons appointed to company bodies are examined, the IT System of the National Court Register automatically generates an internal verification document.

This protocol records the course of an algorithm which performs automated queries to external databases, including the National Criminal Register and the Register of Insolvent Debtors4. The purpose of this operation is the digital confirmation of the absence of negative circumstances precluding the performance of the function of a member of the management board or the supervisory board. Examples of such bars are the prohibitions set out in Article 18 § 2 of the Commercial Companies Code, whereby the legislature introduces an absolute prohibition on the holding of office by persons convicted by a final judgment of specified economic offences, fiscal-penal offences and offences against the credibility of documents.

A different matter is the practice of business, in which the term functions as a colloquial description of measures connected with the formal expression of a lack of confidence by the company’s owners. Shareholders sometimes use this label for resolutions of shareholders’ meetings concerning the refusal to grant discharge (absolutorium) or the adoption of a vote of no confidence in members of the management board5. Although these acts produce significant effects within the company and frequently lead to the immediate removal of managers, in the light of the settled case law of the Supreme Court they constitute an expression of the corporate rights of the shareholders, and not the implementation of an external registration procedure6.

Summing up the issue under analysis, the conclusion may be formulated that the “no-confidence protocol” is a purely systemic concept which has become widespread in business language, causing misunderstandings among auditors and legal analysts. The contemporary verification of digital registry files requires a clear separation of the technical sphere of automated queries from the legal acts performed by the company’s bodies. Ignoring this distinction could lead to erroneous conclusions concerning the legal status of management board members, whereas the presence of this document in the Court Registers Portal is merely technical proof that the registry court has duly carried out the automated check required by law.

Origins and Circumstances of the Creation of Documents of a No-Confidence Character

An analysis of the reasons and circumstances in which traces of documents described as a “no-confidence protocol” appear in a company’s corporate history requires a clear separation of two distinct planes: the technological-registration plane and internal corporate practice. The first of these, systemic in character, is directly connected with the mechanisms of the operation of the Court Registers Portal and of the ICT system serving the National Court Register (SI KRS). When applications are filed – on forms KRS-Z3 or KRS-W3 – for the entry of newly appointed members of company bodies or for a change in the existing representation, the system obliges users to provide the candidates’ personal data, including their PESEL number. At this stage an automatic, systemic exchange of information takes place between the databases of the Minister of Justice and the National Criminal Register. This procedure serves the obligatory verification of the absence of convictions for the offences specified in Article 18 § 2 of the Commercial Companies Code, which constitute an absolute negative condition for holding office in the bodies of companies. The presence of a phrase such as “no-confidence protocol” in system metadata or in the history of operations on the files of a given registration case therefore constitutes a technical trace of the automated verification of credibility, of a clean criminal record or of internal ICT security algorithms, and not a physical document produced by participants in economic transactions.

Documents of this character have an entirely different origin where their source is sought on the corporate plane, where they take a material form, filed in the registry records by the company itself as annexes to applications. The circumstances of their preparation are almost invariably inseparably linked with deep decision-making, reputational and structural crises within the ownership structure, reflected in specific provisions of the Commercial Companies Code. The most frequent background is decision-making paralysis of the deadlock type, occurring in companies with a symmetrical balance of ownership power (e.g. a 50/50 shareholding structure), where the impossibility of forming a majority prevents the adoption of key resolutions, and one faction seeks formally to document the loss of confidence in, and the failings of, managers associated with its opponents. An equally dynamic catalyst is the detection of managerial abuse (malpractice), such as acting to the company’s detriment, the siphoning-off of assets through related-party transactions on non-market terms (tunneling) or gross breaches of budgetary discipline. In such circumstances, minority shareholders – exercising the control rights arising under Article 212 of the Commercial Companies Code – or supervisory bodies acting under Article 219 of the Code7 initiate verification procedures, which often culminate in written reports or protocols expressly articulating charges and a lack of confidence. This situation is compounded by disputes over defects in the representation itself, in which the effectiveness of the appointment or removal of management board members is challenged, transferring the conflict from the company’s boardroom to the courts.

In the light of the settled line of Supreme Court case law, acts expressing shareholders’ lack of confidence in managers – most frequently manifested in a refusal to grant discharge – constitute a sovereign expression of the corporate rights of the company’s owners, and not the implementation of an external registration procedure. Of key importance in this respect is the judgment of the Supreme Court8 in which the Court subjected the legal character of a failure to grant discharge to detailed analysis. Although the Supreme Court came out unequivocally against the concept of so-called negative resolutions, indicating that the non-adoption of a resolution granting discharge, for want of the required majority of votes “in favour”, is not equivalent to the formal adoption of a resolution “refusing” discharge, it simultaneously recognised the significance of that act in the sphere of facts and of public perception. A refusal to grant discharge, irrespective of the technical-legal form in which it occurs, is in commercial practice treated as a corporate vote of no confidence. The Supreme Court emphasised that this decision falls within the sphere of the discretionary power of the shareholders and rests on their subjective economic and legal assessment of the manager’s activity, provided that it does not bear the hallmarks of manifest harassment or bad faith, which could then justify protection of the aggrieved party’s personal rights on the basis of Article 24 of the Civil Code9.

An independent substantive assessment of the phenomenon under analysis leads to the conclusion that the concept of the “no-confidence protocol” plays a dual, though asymmetrical, role in commercial practice. On the one hand, it constitutes striking evidence of the progressive digitisation and automation of registration procedures, in which algorithmic mechanisms generate systemic traces in order to protect the certainty of legal transactions and to verify the requirements of Article 18 § 2 of the Commercial Companies Code. On the other hand, in practical terms, the materialisation of such documents in a company’s files is a symptom of deep corporate pathology and of the collapse of the fiduciary relationship between capital and management. These documents – whether they take the form of minutes of a stormy supervisory board meeting or of an audit report of minority shareholders – are instruments of corporate warfare of high business significance. They mark the moment of transition from the amicable management of the company to open legal conflict, often preceding the immediate removal of management board members for important reasons (Article 203 § 1 or Article 368 § 4 of the Commercial Companies Code) and opening the way to actions for damages against managers under Article 293 or Article 483 of the Code10. For external participants in commercial dealings – including financial institutions and contractual counterparties – the disclosure of such documents, or of their systemic equivalents in the register, constitutes an unambiguous warning signal of elevated operational risk and of the potential loss of decision-making capacity by the entity concerned.

Significance in the Due Diligence Process – Warning Signals

The identification of a reference to, or of a document described as, a “no-confidence protocol” in the course of a professional due diligence review of a counterparty requires the auditor immediately to implement differentiated risk-verification paths, determined by the dual character of this phenomenon. The key task at the stage of documentation analysis is the precise separation of a routine systemic-technical trace from a material corporate document, since each of them generates a diametrically different impact on the stability and security of the planned contractual relationship.

Verification on the systemic plane, revealing the presence of a “no-confidence protocol” record in the metadata of the IT System of the National Court Register (SI KRS) or in the Repository of Registry Files, is, as a rule, a neutral signal. For the entity examining the counterparty’s legal condition, such an entry merely confirms the correct, automatic activation of control algorithms by the IT architecture of the Ministry of Justice, consisting in the querying of external databases, including the National Criminal Register and the Register of Insolvent Debtors. This activity serves the performance of the statutory obligation to examine the conditions of Article 18 § 2 of the Commercial Companies Code, guaranteeing that the persons notified for entry as the company’s representatives are not subject to a prohibition on serving as officers of company bodies. Provided that the registration proceedings ended with a final entry of the data applied for, a technological trace of this kind carries no independent transactional risk and attests merely to the completion of the standard verification procedure.

A completely different, critical significance attaches to the identification, in the registry files or in internal documentation, of a genuine corporate document reflecting a formalised conflict within the company’s ownership structures. Such a document may take the form of minutes of a meeting of the supervisory board or of the shareholders’ meeting at which charges against the management were openly formulated or discharge was refused. In this respect a direct link emerges with the interpretation adopted by the Supreme Court11: while the Court indicated that the non-adoption of a discharge resolution for want of the requisite majority of votes does not create a legal fiction in the form of a “negative resolution” refusing discharge, it simultaneously confirmed that in economic reality and in public perception such an act is unequivocally identified with a vote of no confidence. For the entity conducting due diligence, the discovery of a material protocol of such content constitutes a stark warning signal of the breakdown of the relationship of trust between capital and management, which implies three fundamental categories of legal and business risk.

The first of these is the risk of instability of the counterparty’s bodies and of uncertainty as to its representation. A deep corporate crisis, of which a no-confidence protocol is an expression, most frequently precedes or directly triggers sudden changes in the composition of the management board on the basis of Article 203 § 1 or Article 368 § 4 of the Commercial Companies Code. Contracts and declarations of will made by the company in such an unstable transitional period are highly exposed to subsequent contestation by warring shareholder factions. Litigation opponents may seek to undermine the effectiveness of legal acts by invoking defects in the convening of the bodies, the absence of due authority of the officers to act, or breaches of internal rules of representation, which strikes directly at the certainty of commercial transactions and at the legal security of the other party to the contract.

The second consequence is the direct risk of the company becoming entangled in lengthy and costly court proceedings. The existence of a corporate no-confidence document almost invariably heralds the imminent commencement of actions for the revocation or the declaration of the invalidity of resolutions of the owners’ bodies (Articles 249 and 252 of the Commercial Companies Code), the bringing of actions for damages against managers under Article 293 or Article 483 of the Code on account of alleged acts to the company’s detriment (malpractice or tunneling), and, in extreme cases, an application for the appointment of a court-appointed guardian (kurator) on the basis of Article 42 of the Civil Code. The prospect of years of litigation destabilises the counterparty’s organisational structure and generates risk striking at its market reputation.

The consequence of the above phenomena is the third plane, namely financial and operational risk. Ownership conflicts of an intensity requiring formalisation in the form of protocols of lack of confidence absorb key capital and the operational attention of the management, diverting it from the day-to-day running of the enterprise. This results in a drastic decline in the timeliness of contract performance, decision-making paralysis with respect to key investments, and loss of financial liquidity. In addition, where allegations of asset-stripping are confirmed, there is a real threat that security for damages claims will be established over, or enforcement levied against, key components of the counterparty’s assets, which may prevent it from performing its reciprocal obligations.

An independent substantive assessment of the phenomenon leads to the conclusion that the presence of the “no-confidence protocol” motif in the course of due diligence constitutes one of the most demanding qualitative diagnostic indicators. While its systemic dimension is merely a technological testimony to the transparency of the register and to the performance of its security procedures, its corporate dimension exposes a structural pathology threatening the legal existence of the enterprise. For a professional participant in commercial dealings to ignore a genuine, material vote-of-no-confidence document constitutes gross negligence, since in market reality signals with a stronger warning charge are rarely encountered. A correct interpretation of this phenomenon permits a strategic decision to renegotiate the terms of the transaction, to implement additional legal safeguards (e.g. bank guarantees or a submission to enforcement), or – where the conflict escalates – to withdraw from the contract altogether in order to protect one’s own capital.

The Judicial Perspective: Evidentiary and Practical Significance

An analysis of the adjudicative practice of the common courts and of the Supreme Court points to a highly pragmatic approach of the judiciary to documents described in commercial practice as “no-confidence protocols”. The term itself rarely appears directly in the operative parts of judicial decisions, since it is not an institution of statutory law. The courts treat it as an element of the description of the facts, reconstructed on the basis of the nomenclature adopted by the parties to the corporate dispute themselves. Of key importance to adjudicating panels, however, are the substantive content of such a statement and the procedural rigour attending its preparation, which are subject to meticulous verification in the course of specific contentious and registration proceedings.

The most frequent procedural background against which documents reflecting a vote of no confidence are assessed by the courts are cases for damages on account of the premature or defective removal of a management board member from office. Such a situation arises where a management contract or the company’s articles – taking advantage of the non-mandatory character of the statutory provisions – make the manager’s removal from the body before the end of the term of office conditional upon the existence of important reasons. In disputes of this type, the courts uniformly hold that a loss of confidence may not be of a purely subjective, arbitrary or casuistic character. In order to constitute an effective ground for terminating the legal relationship, or to justify a refusal of discharge, it must rest on objectively verifiable factual premises. In this context, a protocol containing a formalised expression of a lack of confidence becomes key evidentiary material, which the court assesses through the prism of the principle of the free evaluation of evidence. The judges examine whether the charges formulated in the protocol – such as mismanagement, failure to implement the strategy or gross breaches of budgetary discipline – were grounded in truth and whether they objectively gave the shareholders justified grounds for severing the corporate bond with the manager. This corresponds to the interpretative line presented, inter alia, in the judgment of the Supreme Court12, in which it was indicated that although a refusal to grant discharge or a removal from office falls within the sphere of the sovereign and discretionary ownership rights of the shareholders, the motivation behind those acts may not bear the hallmarks of manifest harassment or bad faith, failing which the way is open to legal protection for the manager.

Alongside the strictly contentious sphere, the documents under discussion play an important role before the registry courts, where the procedural correctness of their preparation is examined. Registry courts, acting within the limits of their statutory powers of cognisance, examine whether the documents attached to an application demonstrate conformity, as to form and content, with the provisions of law. If a protocol reflecting a deep conflict within the company displays formal defects – such as the absence of required signatures, the improper convening of a meeting, failure to satisfy quorum requirements or the exclusion of a shareholder from the vote – the registry court refuses to enter the changes in the structure of the bodies. This temporarily sanctions and freezes the existing balance of power in the company’s representation, paralysing the personnel effects of the decisions taken.

An independent substantive assessment of this issue leads to the conclusion that a protocol of a no-confidence character performs the function of a kind of bridge between the dynamic, often emotional, sphere of internal ownership conflict and the formalised world of judicial procedure. Its evidentiary significance is fundamental, since it is precisely this document that verifies the shareholders’ intentions at the critical moment of corporate crisis. From the point of view of commercial practice, a defectively prepared protocol, or one based on unverified charges, becomes a powerful source of litigation risk for the company, opening the way for the removed manager to bring effective damages claims. For professional auditors and business advisers in the course of due diligence, an analysis of the manner of drafting and of the formal correctness of such documents constitutes a key element of the assessment of whether the changes in the company’s bodies will stand up in court, or whether they will be challenged, generating a prolonged state of legal uncertainty for the entity.

Practical Conclusions and Verification Recommendations

The identification, in the course of a due diligence procedure, of a trace of a document functioning as a “no-confidence protocol” obliges the analyst immediately to implement an in-depth audit verification algorithm aimed at precisely separating systemic risks from corporate ones. The first stage of this process is a formal audit of the registration case file, allowing it to be established whether the reference to this concept is merely a standard, automatically generated record of verification in the National Criminal Register pursuant to Article 18 § 2 of the Commercial Companies Code. If the case has been finally concluded with the entry of the newly appointed members of the representative body, and the record itself is of a purely technical, ICT character within the structure of SI KRS, that circumstance generates no independent transactional risk for the planned agreement. It should also be borne in mind that, in the process of verifying registry files, analysts may encounter judicial decisions of a purely procedural character; such acts must be clearly distinguished from rulings of a substantive-law character, which directly touch upon the essence of the functioning of the company’s bodies and affect the security of commercial transactions.

An entirely different audit procedure is activated where the examination shows that the document reflects a genuine ownership dispute and was physically filed by the company itself or by its shareholders. In such a scenario, the key step is to demand the production of the full corporate documentation directly from the counterparty, including in particular a copy of the notarial minutes of the relevant shareholders’ meeting or general meeting, together with the attendance list, the structure of the distribution of votes and the exact wording of any dissenting opinions filed. This corresponds with the practice arising from the judgment of the Supreme Court (case no. II CSKP 1330/22), which pointed to the economic and structural significance of a failure to grant discharge as an act directed at managers. A full analysis of the content of such a document allows the auditor to reconstruct the real causes of the corporate rift and to assess the substantive merits of the charges of mismanagement or abuse that have been raised.

The next, obligatory step within the verification algorithm is a comprehensive examination of pending disputes. A professional analyst should obtain from the counterparty’s incumbent management board a written statement, made under full liability in damages, confirming the absence of pending court proceedings aimed at challenging resolutions of the owners’ bodies. This verification must expressly cover claims for the revocation or the declaration of the invalidity of resolutions on the basis of Articles 249 and 252 of the Commercial Companies Code in relation to limited liability companies, and Articles 422 and 425 of the Code in the case of joint-stock companies. In parallel, it is advisable to conduct an independent search in the commercial divisions of the competent regional courts for any actions for the payment of damages, or for the shaping of a legal relationship, brought by former management board members removed in an atmosphere of conflict.

Where the steps taken reveal the existence of a genuine, smouldering corporate conflict, and business considerations imperatively require cooperation with the counterparty, it is necessary to implement radical risk-mitigation mechanisms through the introduction of specific contractual clauses. In such circumstances, the client’s legal interest is protected by requiring joint representation at the conclusion of the contract, by obtaining written statements from all warring shareholder factions confirming the full authority of the current management board, or by establishing joint and several security of a personal character. For example, a suretyship given by the natural persons controlling the company, or a submission to enforcement under Article 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure, makes the effective pursuit of claims independent of decision-making paralysis or of any degradation of the asset structure of the counterparty itself.

A substantive assessment of the issue under discussion leads to the conclusion that the implementation of a structured algorithm for the verification of the “no-confidence protocol” elevates the due diligence procedure from the level of a passive examination of documentation to the rank of a strategic predictive tool. The presence of a material vote of no confidence in a company’s history is rarely an incident of a purely historical character; most often it is a symptom of deep structural dysfunction which will, in all likelihood, materialise in the operational sphere. Consequently, the diligent performance of the audit recommendations described above not only protects the examining entity against the risk of concluding a contract affected by legal defects or by the sanction of invalidity, but also supplies invaluable asymmetric knowledge, enabling the renegotiation of the pricing terms of the transaction or the securing of above-standard safeguards for the performance of the obligation.

Footnotes

1 Act of 15 September 2000 – Commercial Companies Code (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2024, item 18, as amended).

2 Act of 20 August 1997 on the National Court Register (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2025, item 869, as amended).

3 Technical specification of the ICT systems of the Department of Informatisation and Court Registers of the Ministry of Justice.

4 Article 21a of the Act of 20 August 1997 on the National Court Register (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2025, item 869, as amended) in conjunction with the provisions of the Act of 24 May 2000 on the National Criminal Register (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2024, item 276, as amended).

5 Judgment of the Supreme Court of 10 November 2022, case no. II CSKP 1330/22.

6 Decision of the Supreme Court of 10 January 2019, case no. II CSK 345/18.

7 Act of 15 September 2000 – Commercial Companies Code (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2024, item 18, as amended), Articles 212 and 219.

8 Judgment of the Supreme Court of 10 November 2022, case no. II CSKP 1330/22.

9 Act of 23 April 1964 – Civil Code (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2025, item 1071, as amended).

10 Act of 15 September 2000 – Commercial Companies Code (consolidated text: Journal of Laws of 2024, item 18, as amended), Article 203 § 1, Article 368 § 4, Article 293 and Article 483.

11 Judgment of the Supreme Court of 10 November 2022, case no. II CSKP 1330/22.