Buying a company can be an attractive investment, but financial performance does not tell the whole story. A profitable business may also have pending litigation, employment liabilities, restrictions on key assets or contracts that could end when ownership changes.

Legal due diligence examines these issues before an acquisition is completed. Its findings help a buyer decide whether to proceed and how to negotiate the price, closing conditions and protections in the purchase agreement.

What Is Legal Due Diligence?

Legal due diligence is a review of a company’s legal position before an investment or acquisition. Depending on the transaction, it may cover corporate records, ownership, contracts, employees, disputes, permits, assets and regulatory obligations.

The practical question is: What rights and risks will the buyer actually acquire?

Consider a company that earns a substantial share of its revenue from one customer agreement. If that agreement can be terminated following a change in control, buying the company’s shares could put a major revenue stream at risk.

Legal due diligence is one part of the wider transaction review. Our guide to mergers and acquisitions in Panamaexplains the overall deal process, while financial due diligence focuses on financial statements, debt, cash flow and performance.

What Does Legal Due Diligence Cover in Panama?

The scope depends on the company’s industry and size, as well as whether the buyer intends to purchase shares or selected assets.

Area What to review Potential concern Corporate structure Incorporation documents, shareholders, resolutions and signing authority The seller may lack clear title or authority to transfer the shares Commercial contracts Customer, supplier, lease and financing agreements A key contract may end or require consent after a change in control Employment Contracts, benefits, social security contributions and claims Liabilities may have been omitted from the purchase price Disputes Court cases, administrative proceedings and arbitration A claim may create costs or disrupt operations Licenses and permits Validity, conditions and sector approvals The business may be unable to continue an activity after closing Assets and intellectual property Ownership, security interests, trademarks and software rights A critical asset may belong to a third party or be restricted

Corporate Records and Share Ownership

The review should establish that the company exists, identify its shareholders and confirm who can sign and approve the transaction. Relevant documents may include its articles of incorporation and amendments, corporate resolutions, share certificates and share register.

In a share purchase, the buyer should confirm that the sellers own the shares they propose to sell and can transfer them. Pledges, pre-emption rights, shareholder agreements and other restrictions may affect the transaction.

Material Contracts

Customer, supplier, distribution, lease and financing agreements can determine whether the business will operate as expected after closing. Clauses concerning change of control, assignment, exclusivity, default and early termination deserve particular attention.

If a key agreement requires the counterparty’s consent, the buyer may need to obtain it before completing the acquisition.

Employment and Social Security Obligations

An employment review may examine contracts, wages, accrued benefits, leave, social security contributions and existing or threatened claims. Work permits for foreign personnel may also be relevant.

These matters can create costs for the acquired company and should be assessed before the price and closing terms are finalized.

Litigation and Other Disputes

The review should identify judicial, administrative and arbitration proceedings involving the company, as well as potential claims arising from events before closing.

The amount claimed is only one factor. The stage of the case, possible interim measures and the effect on the company’s operations also matter. Learn more about LAC Legal’s litigation and arbitration practice.

Permits, Licenses and Regulatory Compliance

A company may need an operating notice, municipal permits or sector specific authorizations. Due diligence should confirm that these remain valid and identify the conditions for keeping them.

A regulated acquisition may also require a notification or approval because of the change in control. Those requirements can affect the transaction timetable.

Assets and Intellectual Property

The buyer should verify ownership of real estate, equipment, trademarks, software and other essential assets, together with any mortgages, pledges or third-party rights.

For a technology company, the rights to its software may be as important as its customer contracts. Similar questions arise with brands and other intellectual property that support the business’s value.

What Happens If the Review Finds a Problem?

A legal issue does not automatically end a deal. Due diligence helps the parties assess the risk and decide how to address it.

If the review reveals a significant employment liability, the buyer might seek a price adjustment, require the seller to resolve it before closing or negotiate a specific indemnity. Depending on the circumstances, the parties may also agree to withhold part of the purchase price or place funds in escrow.

Findings can therefore affect the transaction structure, closing conditions, representations, warranties and indemnities. Issues that change the business’s economic value should also be considered alongside the company valuation and financial review.

Is Legal Due Diligence Mandatory in Panama?

There is no universal legal requirement to conduct a comprehensive legal audit before buying a private company in Panama. A particular transaction or regulated sector may, however, involve specific verification, notification or approval requirements.

A legal review is especially valuable in a share deal. Although the shareholders change, the company retains its existing contracts, obligations and historical liabilities. The scope of the review should reflect that exposure.

When Should Legal Due Diligence Begin?

The process commonly begins once the buyer and seller have a preliminary understanding, usually after a confidentiality agreement and sometimes a letter of intent.

It should finish early enough for its findings to inform the definitive agreement. In a complex transaction, the review can proceed in stages, starting with issues that could prevent the acquisition or materially change its price or structure.

Frequently Asked Questions About Legal Due Diligence in Panama

What is the purpose of legal due diligence?

It identifies a company’s legal rights, obligations and potential liabilities before an investment or acquisition.

Is legal due diligence the same as financial due diligence?

No. Legal due diligence examines matters such as ownership, contracts, disputes and permits. Financial due diligence examines the company’s financial position. The two reviews complement each other.

Who usually requests legal due diligence?

Usually the buyer or investor. A seller may also review its own company in advance to prepare for a sale.

Which corporate documents are commonly reviewed?

Articles of incorporation, amendments, resolutions, share certificates, the share register and documents establishing signing authority.

Why do change of control clauses matter?

They may allow a counterparty to terminate an agreement or require consent when the company’s ownership changes.

Are employment liabilities included?

Yes. The review may cover benefits, leave, social security contributions, claims and work permits, depending on the business.

Does pending litigation prevent an acquisition?

Not necessarily. Its likely impact should be assessed and addressed through the price, closing conditions or contractual protections where appropriate.

What if a required license has expired?

The consequences depend on the license and the activity. The issue may need to be resolved before closing or could affect the viability of the transaction.

Does due diligence end when the purchase agreement is signed?

Not always. The buyer may need to confirm that agreed conditions have been met and update certain findings before closing.

Does legal due diligence eliminate all acquisition risks?

No. It helps identify and assess risks based on the information available so the parties can decide how to allocate them.

Understand the Risks Before Taking Them On

A company’s value depends on more than revenue and growth projections. Its contracts, employees, assets, permits and legal disputes can have significant consequences after an acquisition.

A well scoped legal review helps the buyer make an informed decision and negotiate terms that address the risks identified.