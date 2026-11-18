When a shareholder of a Panamanian corporation dies, their shares may form part of their estate. However, being the shareholder’s spouse, child or other relative does not immediately authorize someone to vote, receive distributions or sell those shares.

The process involves two connected matters: establishing who inherits the shares and completing the corporate steps that record the new ownership.

For families and foreign advisers, the first practical question is whether the available corporate records accurately identify the deceased’s shareholding. This article focuses on registered shares, known in Panama as acciones nominativas.

Do Heirs Inherit the Company’s Assets or Its Shares?

An heir may receive the deceased’s ownership interest in the corporation, subject to the applicable inheritance rules and the rights attached to those shares.

Inheriting shares does not directly transfer the corporation’s assets to the heir. If a Panamanian corporation owns an apartment, for example, the apartment remains owned by the corporation. The heir receives the shareholding allocated through the succession process.

This distinction matters when a company holds real estate, investments or a family business. Our corporate and business law team can review the ownership structure and the rights associated with the shares.

First, Establish Which Shares the Deceased Owned

Before arranging a transfer, compare the documents held by the family with the corporation’s records.

An old certificate may not reflect subsequent transfers, cancellations or changes. Conversely, missing certificates do not necessarily establish that the deceased had no ownership rights.

Record What to check Share certificates Named holder, number, class and identification of shares. Share register Recorded ownership and previous transfers. Articles of incorporation and amendments Capital structure and relevant provisions. Bylaws Internal rules governing shares and shareholder rights. Shareholder agreements Commitments or arrangements relevant to the shareholder’s death. Succession documents Recognition of inheritance rights and allocation of the shares.

Also confirm whether the deceased owned the shares personally or whether they belonged to another entity.

Where shares are held by a corporation or private interest foundation, identifying the deceased as the person who controlled the structure does not, by itself, establish that the shares belonged to their personal estate.

Recognition of Heirs Is Different from Allocation of Shares

The succession process must establish who is entitled to inherit and how the relevant shares are allocated.

A declaration of heirs identifies those entitled to participate in an intestate succession. It should not be confused with the subsequent allocation of a specific shareholding.

Our guide to declarations of heirs in Panama explains that distinction. For the broader procedure, see our overview of probate and succession proceedings in Panama.

The corporate documentation should reflect the outcome of the succession process, rather than relying solely on a family relationship or an informal agreement.

How Are Inherited Shares Recorded in the Corporation’s Books?

Once the necessary succession documents are available, the corresponding corporate formalities must be completed.

Article 29 of Panama’s Law 32 of 1927 provides that registered shares are transferable in the company’s books according to its articles of incorporation or bylaws. The transfer binds the corporation from its entry in the share register.

The text of Law 32 published by Panama’s Judicial Branch provides the statutory basis for this requirement.

The practical review should address:

The document supporting the allocation of the shares.

Consistency between that allocation and the existing corporate records.

The formalities applicable within the corporation.

Updating the share register.

The treatment of previous certificates and documentation of the new ownership.

The corporation’s share register is different from Panama’s Public Registry. A transfer of shares and a change of directors or officers are separate corporate matters.

What Happens When Several Heirs Receive Shares?

Dividing a shareholding among several heirs can affect voting power, distributions and decision-making within the company.

Before implementing changes, establish:

The interest allocated to each heir.

The rights attached to the relevant class of shares.

How rights will be exercised where ownership is shared.

Whether relevant agreements or corporate provisions apply.

The effect of the new ownership structure on company decisions.

One heir may want to remain involved in the business while another prefers to sell. These choices require separate analysis: inheriting a shareholding and selling it are different transactions.

What if the Share Certificates Cannot Be Found?

A missing certificate does not, on its own, resolve the ownership question.

The share register, previous corporate actions and other supporting records should be examined. It is also important to distinguish a lost certificate from a dispute over who owned the shares.

Any replacement documentation must follow the applicable requirements and safeguards. Issuing a new certificate should not be treated as a routine ad