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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

IPO-Pakistan And DRAP Strengthen Cooperation On IP And Pharmaceutical Regulation

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Pakistan's Intellectual Property Organization and Drug Regulatory Authority have signed a landmark MoU establishing formal cooperation between IP protection and pharmaceutical regulation. The agreement creates mechanisms for information exchange, joint training initiatives, and coordinated oversight of pharmaceutical trademarks and International Nonproprietary Names to prevent confusion in the healthcare market.

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Pakistan has taken a step towards closer coordination between its intellectual property and pharmaceutical regulatory systems, with the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) signing a Memorandum of Understanding.

The agreement establishes a formal framework through which the two authorities can cooperate in areas where intellectual property protection and the regulation of therapeutic goods intersect.

Closer Coordination Between the Two Authorities

Under the MoU, IPO-Pakistan and DRAP will facilitate the exchange of information and relevant database resources within their respective legal mandates.

The authorities also intend to collaborate on training programmes, workshops and seminars. These initiatives are expected to build greater familiarity within each organisation with the laws, procedures and regulatory considerations handled by the other.

The arrangement therefore goes beyond information sharing, creating a mechanism for continued institutional cooperation between Pakistan’s IP and therapeutic goods authorities.

A Focus on Pharmaceutical Names and Trademarks

One of the most significant aspects of the agreement for pharmaceutical brand owners concerns International Nonproprietary Names (INNs).

INNs are globally recognised generic names assigned to pharmaceutical substances under the World Health Organization system. Unlike trademarks, which identify the commercial source of a product, INNs are intended to remain available for general use in identifying pharmaceutical substances.

IPO-Pakistan and DRAP will cooperate to discourage the registration or use of trademarks derived from INNs or their recognised stems, in accordance with applicable trademark legislation and WHO guidance.

Maintaining a clear distinction between pharmaceutical trademarks and generic terminology is important for several reasons. It can reduce the potential for confusion among healthcare professionals and patients, preserve generic terminology for common use and support fair competition within the pharmaceutical market.

What Could the MoU Mean in Practice?

Closer coordination between IPO-Pakistan and DRAP has the potential to make the relationship between pharmaceutical brand selection, trademark protection and regulatory considerations increasingly important at an early stage.

For pharmaceutical companies, this reinforces the value of conducting appropriate clearance before adopting a new product name. A proposed mark should not only be assessed for conventional trademark risks, such as similarity to existing rights, but also considered against relevant INNs and recognised stems.

The planned exchange of information between the authorities could also support more informed decision-making where pharmaceutical naming and trademark issues overlap.

Moving Towards Implementation

To support implementation of the MoU, both IPO-Pakistan and DRAP will appoint designated focal persons at Director level or above to coordinate activities under the cooperation framework.

The effectiveness of the arrangement will ultimately depend on how the agreed mechanisms are implemented in practice. Nevertheless, the establishment of a formal channel between the two authorities is a noteworthy development for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical and intellectual property landscape.

For pharmaceutical businesses operating in Pakistan, the development is also a timely reminder that regulatory strategy and trademark strategy should be considered together when developing and protecting pharmaceutical brands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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