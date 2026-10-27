Construction Of Data Centre And VAT

VAT is a significant part of the construction cost for a data ­centre and the project should carefully consider how to obtain full deduction of the VAT during the construction phase.

The right to deduct input VAT depends on whether the acquisitions are relevant to and connected with VAT liable activities, cf. the VAT Act Section 8-1. Data centre services are generally considered fully VAT liable according to a binding advance ruling from the tax authorities in 2012 (BFU 25/12). However, data centres can operate in different ways, and this may have different VAT consequences.

Leases of premises are exempt from VAT, unless the tenant uses the premises in VAT liable activities. If the premises are used in VAT liable activities the landlord may be voluntarily registered for the lease and can add VAT to the lease.

Classification as a service or a lease

The distinction between a data centre service and a lease agreement will depend on the content of the agreement, and in particular whether the landlord only offers a certain space for the tenant’s own use as data centre or whether the landlord offers a fully operational data centre to the customer. Generally, data centres will be considered as a service subject to VAT since the landlord / service provider offers security, cooling, power, maintenance and other types of services necessary for the operation. If these services are not included in the agreement, or only to a limited extent, then the agreement may be considered as a lease and not a service. This must be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

VAT pre-registration

During the construction phase, the possibility to deduct VAT on the construction cost will have a significant liquidity effect. In order to deduct VAT, the business must be registered in the VAT Register. To register in the VAT Register, a business must have had turnover exceeding NOK 50,000 over a twelve-month period, cf. the VAT Act Section 2-1. That said, a business may pre-register under the VAT Act Section 2-4 if it has made significant acquisitions directly tied to future VAT-liable turnover and expects to exceed the NOK 50,000 threshold within three weeks of commencing operations. For data centres that are considered as providing VAT liable services, the pre-registration requirements will generally be met.

With respect to voluntary VAT-registration for lease under Section 2-3 of the VAT Act, the pre registration conditions are not met until lease agreements have been signed with VAT-liable tenants. This means a landlord cannot deduct input VAT on construction or refurbishment costs until lease agreements are in place. Once lease agreements are signed, a retroactive VAT adjustment can be made for costs already incurred.

Based on these rules, it is important to have a clear plan for the operation of the data centre – otherwise, pre-registration may become difficult or the tax authorities may reclaim the deducted VAT if the operation changes character compared to what has been presented to the tax authorities in connection with the pre-registration.

Export of remotely deliverable services

When the data centre becomes operational – and it is considered as a service subject to VAT – it is also important to distinguish between Norwegian customers and non-Norwegian customers. For Norwegian customers, the whole service will be subject to VAT. For non-Norwegian customers it must be considered whether the services are remotely deliverable services or not (Nw. “fjernleverbare tjenester”). If the services are remotely deliverable, the supply is exempt from Norwegian VAT as export of services, but may be subject to VAT in the country where the customer is established. Remotely deliverable services are services that by their nature can be delivered remotely. Elements that cannot be remotely delivered, such as physical handling, installation, repair or maintenance, will be subject to Norwegian VAT. Where the agreement contains both remotely deliverable and non-remotely deliverable elements, the invoicing must be split accordingly.