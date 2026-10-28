Building For Compliance, Not Just For Capacity

Data centre developers should consider early who will qualify as the ‘operator’ under Norway’s Data Centre Regulation, since that entity will need the building and infrastructure to support ISO and other certifications. Norway’s Electronic Communications Act and Data Centre Regulations impose security, preparedness and information requirements on data centre operators. Determining who qualifies as the ‘operator’ is not always straightforward, particularly where a facility owner, colocation provider and customer are involved in the same data centre.

Neither the Electronic Communications Act nor the Data Centre Regulation requires ISO or other certifications outright. In practice most operators pursue them anyway, as certifications are the fastest way to prove compliance to authorities, customers and end-users alike. Operators may face certification requirements as a condition for doing business, as enterprise and hyperscale customers increasingly require such certifications in their contracts, such as the Uptime Institute Tier Certification, SOC 2 and the relevant ISO standards (ISO 27001 chief among them).

For data centre projects, the question of who is a data centre operator should be addressed early, as the answer can affect, among other things:

Which entities must register with the Norwegian Communications Authority (Nkom) before commencing operations.

Which entity must establish security and preparedness measures.

Who is responsible for customer and equipment information.

How responsibilities should be allocated in colocation and hosting agreements.

How the parties should structure their cooperation with Nkom and other authorities.

This is particularly relevant for colocation setups and outsourced IT infrastructure arrangements, where ownership, operation and use of the physical and technical infrastructure may be divided between several entities. The regulatory framework is therefore not simply a matter for the owner of the data centre: whether an entity qualifies as a data centre operator depends on the activities it carries out.

Who is a data centre operator?

The following flow chart contains the main items to consider, as discussed further below in the article, divided into facility owners and colocation providers, customers and other users, and finally, what if there are several operators.

Flowchart showing qualification criteria for data centre operators across three categories: owner, customer, and SaaS provider

The Electronic Communications Act covers two main categories of data centre operators:

Entities that provide others with access to “data centre services” for remuneration, and Entities that operate a data centre with subscribed electrical capacity exceeding 0.5 MW

A “data centre service”, in the first category, is broadly defined as a service facilitating the installation, connection and operation of IT and network equipment, including physical security, power and cooling.

The 0.5 MW threshold applies to the second category only.

In other words, a data centre operator providing data centre services for remuneration does not fall outside regulations merely because its subscribed electrical capacity is below 0.5 MW.

Facility owners and colocation providers

A facility owner or colocation provider will qualify as a data centre operator where it provides customers with access to data centre services for remuneration. This may include arrangements where the operator:

Provides physical space for customers’ equipment.

Provides power, cooling, connectivity or physical security.

Provides a combination of these services as part of a colocation offering.

The analysis does not necessarily change because the facility has only one customer, as the key question is whether the relevant entity provides access to data centre services for remuneration.

A facility owner may also qualify under the second category described in section 1 above where it operates a data centre for its internal business purposes with subscribed electrical capacity exceeding 0.5 MW, including by installing, connecting and operating IT and network equipment.

Customers and other users

A customer using a data centre is not automatically a data centre operator. For example, a SaaS or cloud provider may lease space and infrastructure in a data centre and use the equipment to provide software services to its own customers. Where such a provider merely uses the infrastructure to provide its own services, and does not itself offer such use as a service to others, it will generally not be a data centre operator.

However, the position will be different where the customer:

Uses the data centre as a basis for facilitating installation, connection and operation of IT and network equipment to third parties for remuneration.

Itself installs, connects and operates IT and network equipment in a data centre for its internal business purposes with subscribed electrical capacity exceeding 0.5 MW.

The key question is therefore what the customer actually does and controls in the data centre, rather than simply whether it owns or uses IT equipment there.

What if there are several operators in a data centre?

Where several entities qualify as data centre operators in the same facility, their regulatory obligations do not simply disappear because the parties agree that one entity will take responsibility for them.

The parties can nevertheless establish a contractual allocation of responsibilities. This can be particularly important for matters such as:

Physical and information security, including contingency planning and incident management.

Risk and vulnerability assessments.

Such an allocation can help ensure that the relevant measures are implemented and that responsibilities are clearly defined between the parties. However, contractual allocation of tasks should not be confused with allocation of regulatory responsibility. Each entity qualifying as a data centre operator remains responsible for complying with the obligations applicable to it.