Data Centres: A New Frontier For Regulation – The Regulatory Outlook For Data Centres

Data centres have rapidly become one of the most contested pieces of infrastructure in the energy transition, caught between soaring demand for computing capacity and the limits of available power. This article examines the key regulatory developments shaping the data centre sector’s future, and what they may mean for market participants going forward.

A widening capacity gap

The European Commission projects that the European AI market will exceed EUR 300 billion by 2030, growing at more than 26% between 2025 and 2030. The challenge is that data centre development has not kept pace with this exponential rise in computing capacity demand. In the EU, current estimates point to a gap of almost 3 GW relative to demand today. Globally speaking, Det Norske Veritas has projected that AI electricity demand will grow ten-fold by 2030, signalling a corresponding demand in the data centre industry and a need for exponentially increased power production.

Given the unstoppable momentum of AI and its accompanying demand for data centres, recent regulatory developments reflect a growing awareness among policymakers, both in the EU and in Norway, that data centre development requires bespoke regulation to enable more timely development. In our view, this clearly signals that the future holds more, not less, regulation for the data centre sector.

The EU: the Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA)

On 3 June 2026, the European Commission adopted a proposal for the Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA), intended to address a growing shortage of EU data centre capacity and reliance on non-EU cloud providers. More specifically, the proposal aims to

Increase computing capacity and AI developed and deployed in the EU through innovative and sustainable Cloud and AI technologies.

Ensure attractive conditions for the deployment of sustainable and innovative computing capacity across the Union.

Address concerns regarding data sovereignty and operational continuity of cloud and AI.

Help protect public order by making the supply of cloud computing services more resilient, in particular in the public sector.

Key elements include “data centre acceleration zones” with faster permitting (capped at 12 months) and a sovereignty framework incentivising EU ownership and control. Given the scope of the proposed regulation – aimed at securing technological sovereignty within the EU and accelerating development – it remains to be seen how it will be treated through the legislative process. Should it pass through the Council and the European Parliament, we think it will have profound implications for investments under the new framework which undoubtedly intends to cater for an exponential increase in European data centre development.

CADA is currently marked as EEA-relevant, though it remains uncertain whether, and how, it will affect the Norwegian data centre industry pending its incorporation into the EEA Agreement.

Norway: political momentum builds

Notwithstanding developments at EU level, recent political initiatives in Norway also point towards increased regulation. As of 2025, the Støre government has set an ambition for Norway to become “the most digitalised country in the world by 2030”, describing data centres as “critical digital infrastructure”. While this ambition was accompanied by certain guiding principles, it was not matched by regulatory changes with binding implications for existing or future investments.

On 19 June 2026, the Conservative Party submitted a proposal to The Norwegian Parliament requesting that the Støre government prepare a white paper setting out a national strategy and regulatory proposals for how data centres can and should be developed to secure local and national technology development and value creation. As part of this, the Conservative Party has asked the government to consider how a national licensing system for large power consumption should be legislated, including:

An auction system for grid access for data centres (without retroactive effect).

A potential requirement that new or expanded data centres finance their own (“replacement”) low-emission power.

Predictable phase-in of flexibility and waste-heat use requirements.

A possible requirement to reserve a share of processing power for Norwegian/Nordic public and private users.

A permanent ban on cryptocurrency mining in Norwegian data centres.

An initiative for joint Nordic/European development and minimum regulation.

The proposal signals a political intention to cater for a market-based allocation of grid access, greater responsibility for financing new low-emission power, and structured requirements around flexibility and waste-heat utilisation. Combined with the prospect of Nordic/local allocation requirements and a permanent ban on cryptocurrency mining, this points towards a more tightly regulated and locally-anchored data centre sector.

Looking ahead

While none of the proposals addressed in this article are binding to date, we nevertheless observe that the future likely will look different regarding the regulatory space for data centres. At Wikborg Rein, we will continue to closely follow how the market and regulatory landscape for data centres evolves.