ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026
Are Your Employees In A Particularly Independent Position?
The Norwegian Supreme Court has set a new, stricter standard for determining which employees qualify for exemption from working hours rules under the "particularly independent position" criterion. This landmark judgment overturned lower court decisions and established that simply having control over when and where work is performed is insufficient—employees must also have significant freedom to determine the scope of work itself. Businesses across all sectors should now review their employment agreeme
On 14 October 2026, the Norwegian Supreme Court issued a judgment on the interpretation of the condition "particularly independent position" in section 10-12(2) of the Working Environment Act. Employees in such positions are exempt from most of the working hours rules, including the statutory right to overtime pay. Many have this written into their contract, but what matters is whether the position actually meets the condition. Our experts summarise what the judgment means, and what your business should consider.
The Supreme Court's judgment concerned a project manager at a contracting company who worked across several projects at any given time and decided for himself where his work was most needed.
Both the District Court and the Court of Appeal found that the role was particularly independent, but the Supreme Court held that the conditions were not met.
Where the Supreme Court draws the line
Many consider the judgment to go surprisingly far, setting a high threshold for which positions qualify as particularly independent. It is worth noting that it is not enough for an employee to decide for themselves when work is carried out, or to monitor their own work.
The role must involve clear and obvious independence, and a key factor in this assessment is whether the employee also has significant freedom to determine the scope of work required.
The Supreme Court also stresses that both "internal framework conditions" (which the employer controls) and "external framework conditions" (such as deadlines and requirements set by public authorities or clients) are relevant to the assessment.
The judgment is drafted in general terms and will be relevant well beyond the construction sector.
What should businesses do now?
For businesses that employ staff in particularly independent positions, the following points are worth noting:
- The judgment does not mean that all existing provisions on this in employment agreements are invalid.
- Nor does it mean that a project manager can never hold a particularly independent position.
- The judgment should, however, prompt a systematic review of the business's agreements and practices relating to exemptions from the working hours rules. This is because the Supreme Court sets a standard that many will see as stricter than previous practice, and because misjudgements could give rise to claims for overtime pay, both retrospectively and going forward. There is every reason to correct any misapplication as quickly as possible.
- What remains clear is that whether a position is particularly independent depends on a specific overall assessment. A sound approach is to establish good routines for assessing whether a position meets the condition, typically using an assessment form.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.