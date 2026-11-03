Are Your Employees In A Particularly Independent Position?

The Supreme Court's judgment concerned a project manager at a contracting company who worked across several projects at any given time and decided for himself where his work was most needed.

Both the District Court and the Court of Appeal found that the role was particularly independent, but the Supreme Court held that the conditions were not met.

Where the Supreme Court draws the line

Many consider the judgment to go surprisingly far, setting a high threshold for which positions qualify as particularly independent. It is worth noting that it is not enough for an employee to decide for themselves when work is carried out, or to monitor their own work.

The role must involve clear and obvious independence, and a key factor in this assessment is whether the employee also has significant freedom to determine the scope of work required.

The Supreme Court also stresses that both "internal framework conditions" (which the employer controls) and "external framework conditions" (such as deadlines and requirements set by public authorities or clients) are relevant to the assessment.

The judgment is drafted in general terms and will be relevant well beyond the construction sector.

What should businesses do now?

For businesses that employ staff in particularly independent positions, the following points are worth noting: