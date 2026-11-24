Publishing A Former Employee’s Photograph To Prevent Impersonation: Legal Implications For Organisations.1

A. Introduction

The termination of an employment relationship does not always bring an end to the professional association between an organisation and its former employee in the eyes of the public. In certain circumstances, former employees may continue (without authorisation) to present themselves as representatives, agents or authorised personnel of their former employers, potentially misleading customers, business partners and members of the public. To address this risk, some organisations resort to publishing public notices in newspapers, sometimes accompanied by the photograph of the former employee, announcing that the individual is no longer in their employment and should not be recognised as acting on their behalf.2

While this may be intended to prevent impersonation, protect customers and safeguard the organisation’s reputation, the practice raises important legal and privacy concerns. In particular, does an organisation have an unrestricted right to publish a former employee’s photograph for this purpose? Could such publication amount to unlawful disclosure or processing of personal data under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 (NDPA)? Could the wording or circumstances of the publication expose the organisation to claims bordering on defamation, invasion of privacy or infringement of other personality rights?

Although an organisation may have a legitimate interest in preventing fraudulent representation, this does not automatically justify every form of public disclosure. This article examines the legal implications of such publications, and the steps organisations should take to protect their interests without infringing the rights of former employees or exposing themselves to legal liability.

B. Can an Organisation Justify Publishing a Former Employee’s Photograph?

An organisation may have legitimate reasons to notify the public that a former employee is no longer authorised to represent the organisation. This is particularly relevant where the individual previously occupied a position involving customer interaction, financial transactions, business negotiations or access to clients. A useful judicial authority on the publication of notices concerning former employees is Murtala Aliyu Ibrahim v. Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria3 decided by the National Industrial Court on 25 February 2025. In that case, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria published a disclaimer in the Daily Trust newspaper on 7th October 2019, accompanied by the claimant’s photograph, informing the public that he was no longer an employee of the Bank and advising them not to engage in any transaction with him on its behalf. The claimant challenged the publication as defamatory and sought damages, a retraction and a public apology.

In dismissing the defamation claims, the Court held that the statement that the claimant was no longer an employee of the Bank was true at the time of publication. It further recognised the Bank’s interest in protecting its business and the public's corresponding interest in receiving the information. The Court considered the publication to have been made on a privileged occasion, relying on an earlier decision in Otop v. Ekong.4 The principle of qualified privilege recognises that a person may communicate information to protect a legitimate interest, provided the recipient has a corresponding interest in receiving such information. The Court also held that the claimant had failed to establish that the publication was false and found that the defences of justification and fair comment availed the Bank. The decision demonstrates that an organisation may, in appropriate circumstances, issue a public disclaimer to withdraw a former employee’s authority to act on its behalf without necessarily incurring liability for defamation.

Beyond the organisation’s interest in withdrawing the former employee’s authority, there is also a need to ensure that members of the public can accurately identify the individual concerned. A notice stating only that a former employee is no longer authorised to act on behalf of the organisation may be insufficient, particularly where members of the public know the individual by appearance rather than by name.

Including a photograph provides a visual means of identifying the particular individual and distinguishing them from others. This is especially useful where the former employee previously dealt directly with customers, collected payments or negotiated transactions on the organisation’s behalf. It enables members of the public to recognise the individual and avoid mistakenly relying on their former authority, thereby reducing the risk of impersonation and fraudulent transactions.

Nevertheless, the usefulness of a photograph does not automatically justify its publication. The organisation must still demonstrate that visual identification is reasonably necessary to achieve the intended purpose and that a less intrusive alternative would not be equally effective.5

The above decision should not be interpreted as providing organisations with unrestricted permission to publish former employees’ photographs. The Court did not determine the data protection implications of the publication under the NDPA 2023, which was not in force at the time. Accordingly, while the decision provides useful guidance on the defamation risks associated with public disclaimers, organisations must separately ensure that publishing a former employee’s photograph satisfies the applicable data protection requirements, including the principles of lawfulness, necessity and proportionality.

C. Purpose Limitation and Further Use of Former Employees’ Photographs.

Under the Act,6 personal data must be collected for specified, explicit and legitimate purposes and must not be further processed in a manner incompatible with those purposes. Accordingly, where an organisation originally obtained a photograph for employment-related purposes, such as staff identification or internal records, its subsequent use in a newspaper disclaimer should be assessed separately. However, the principle of purpose limitation does not automatically prohibit the further use of the photograph for a different purpose. Rather, the organisation must consider whether the proposed use is compatible with the original purpose, taking into account the relationship between the original and intended purposes, the nature of the personal data, the possible consequences of the further processing, the manner in which the data was collected and the available safeguards.7

For instance, an organisation may be able to justify using a former employee’s photograph in a public disclaimer where the individual previously occupied a position involving direct dealings with customers or financial transactions and there is a genuine risk that members of the public may continue to rely on their former authority to represent or contractually bind their former employer. Nevertheless, the organisation must still establish an appropriate lawful basis for the processing and ensure that the publication complies with the other data protection principles, particularly fairness, necessity/proportionality and data minimisation.

D. Establishing a Lawful Basis for Publishing the Photograph.

Under the Act, personal data may be processed where the data subject has given consent or where another recognised lawful basis applies.8 One such basis is legitimate interest.9 Accordingly, an organisation seeking to publish a former employee’s photograph to prevent impersonation may rely on its legitimate interest in protecting its business, customers and members of the public from potentially fraudulent transactions. However, the existence of a legitimate interest does not automatically justify the publication. The interest must not override the fundamental rights, freedoms and interests of the data subject, be incompatible with the other applicable lawful bases identified in the provision, or involve processing that the data subject would not reasonably expect in the circumstances.10

In determining whether legitimate interest is an appropriate lawful basis, an organisation should consider three key questions:11

Purpose test: Is there a legitimate interest in publishing the photograph, such as preventing impersonation, protecting the organisation’s business or safeguarding customers against fraudulent transactions? Necessity test: Is publishing the photograph reasonably necessary to achieve that objective, or could the same objective be achieved through a less intrusive method, such as issuing a written disclaimer without the photograph or notifying affected customers directly? Balancing test: Does the organisation’s interest outweigh the former employee’s rights and freedoms, considering the circumstances of the individual’s disengagement, the nature of the photograph, the intended audience and the potential consequences of publication?

The General Application and Implementation Directive (GAID) 202512 provides further guidance on reliance on legitimate interest. It requires a data controller intending to rely on legitimate interest to conduct a Legitimate Interest Assessment (LIA) before processing, document the basis for its decision, prioritise privacy by design and by default, provide transparent information to data subjects and make provision for the prompt exercise of their rights. Schedule 8 of the GAID also provides a template for conducting an LIA. Consequently, an organisation should not rely on legitimate interest merely because it considers the publication beneficial to its business. It should be able to demonstrate that the proposed publication is necessary, proportionate and supported by a documented assessment of the potential impact on the former employee.

E. The Former Employee’s Right to Object.

A former employee may also object to the publication of their photograph, particularly where the organisation relies on legitimate interests as its lawful basis for processing. However, an objection does not automatically prevent the organisation from proceeding with the publication. Where a data subject objects to processing based on legitimate interests, the organisation must cease the processing unless it can establish compelling legitimate grounds that override the data subject’s interests, rights and freedoms, or that the processing is necessary for the establishment, exercise, or defence of legal claims.13

In this context, an organisation may be able to justify continuing the publication where there is a genuine and continuing risk that the former employee may misrepresent their relationship with the organisation or hold themselves out as authorised to act on its behalf. Nevertheless, the organisation should assess the objection on its merits and be able to show that publishing the photograph remains necessary and proportionate to addressing that risk. It should also consider whether the same objective can reasonably be achieved through a less intrusive measure, such as a written disclaimer identifying the former employee without including their photograph. The organisation should not disregard an objection merely because it has a legitimate interest in protecting its business. It should be able to explain why the public interest in preventing misrepresentation, or its other compelling legitimate grounds, outweighs the former employee’s data protection rights in the particular circumstances.

F. Defamation Risks Arising from the Publication.

An organisation may also expose itself to a defamation claim where a notice concerning a former employee conveys a false or damaging impression about the individual’s character or professional reputation. A newspaper publication accompanied by a former employee’s photograph may be interpreted differently depending on its wording and presentation. For example, a neutral statement that an individual is no longer employed by an organisation may convey a different meaning from a notice warning the public not to transact with the individual or suggesting that the person is dishonest or involved in fraudulent activities. In determining whether a publication amounts to libel, the courts consider, among other things, whether the words were published in a permanent form, whether they convey a defamatory meaning, whether they refer to the claimant, whether they were published to a third party and whether they are false.

These principles were discussed by the National Industrial Court in Murtala Aliyu Ibrahim Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria,14 relying on Otop v. Ekong>15 and Guardian Newspaper Ltd v. Revd. Pastor C. I. Ajeh.16 The defence of justification may be available where the organisation can establish that the substance of the publication is true. In Ibrahim v. Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, the Court found that the statement that the claimant was no longer an employee of the Bank was true at the time of publication and held that the publication was made on a privileged occasion, given the Bank’s interest in protecting its business and the corresponding interest of the public in receiving the information.

However, the defence of qualified privilege is not an unrestricted protection. It may be defeated where the claimant establishes that the publication was actuated by malice. Accordingly, an organisation should ensure that the publication is made in good faith and for the purpose of protecting the legitimate interest that justifies the communication. Organisations should also be mindful that the truth of the statement that an individual is no longer employed does not necessarily justify additional allegations about the individual’s conduct. A notice that unnecessarily suggests misconduct, dishonesty or criminal activity may expose the organisation to liability, particularly where such allegations are false or cannot be substantiated. The fact that an organisation is entitled to inform the public that a former employee is no longer authorised to act on its behalf does not necessarily justify making additional statements that may damage the individual’s reputation.

G. How Organisations Can Minimise Legal Risks.

Although organisations may have legitimate reasons for publishing notices concerning former employees, certain precautions should be taken to reduce the risk of infringing their rights or becoming exposed to legal claims.

Verify the individual’s employment status and

Before publishing a disclaimer, the organisation should confirm that the individual’s employment has ended and that the person is no longer authorised to represent it or conduct transactions on its behalf. This is particularly important where the circumstances surrounding the termination or resignation are disputed. Where there is an ongoing dispute concerning the employment relationship, the organisation should obtain appropriate legal advice before making a public announcement.17

Use accurate and neutral

The notice should communicate only what is necessary, such as the fact that the individual is no longer employed by the organisation or authorised to act on its behalf. Organisations should avoid language that may imply dishonesty, fraud or other misconduct unless there is a proper factual and legal basis for making such allegations.18

Assess whether publishing the photograph is

The organisation should consider whether the objective can be achieved through a less intrusive method, such as publishing a written disclaimer identifying the former employee by name, notifying customers and business partners directly, or updating its website and other official communication channels. However, where members of the public may not readily recognise the individual by name alone, and visual identification is necessary to prevent them from mistakenly dealing with the former employee, including the photograph may be more effective. In such circumstances, the organisation should document why the photograph is necessary, having regard to the nature of the individual's former role, the likelihood of continued misrepresentation and the potential impact on members of the public.

Conduct and document a Legitimate Interest

Where the organisation intends to rely on legitimate interest, it should conduct an LIA19 in accordance with the provisions of the law. The assessment should establish that the interest is legitimate, that publishing the photograph is necessary to achieve that interest and that the former employee’s rights and freedoms are not overridden by the proposed processing. The organisation should retain the assessment as evidence of its compliance.

Conduct a Data Privacy Impact Assessment where

In addition to conducting an LIA, the organisation should determine whether the proposed publication is likely to result in a high risk to the former employee’s rights and freedoms. A DPIA should be conducted before processing the relevant data where such high risk is likely. The assessment should consider the nature and scope of the proposed publication, its necessity and proportionality, the potential impact on the former employee and the safeguards available to mitigate identified risks.20

Establish a process for handling

Organisations should have a process for receiving and assessing objections from former employees concerning the publication of their photographs. Any objection should be considered on its merits, taking into account the organisation’s continuing interest, the potential impact on the individual and whether a less intrusive alternative is available. Where the organisation intends to continue processing despite an objection, it should document the legitimate grounds supporting that decision.21

Obtain legal and data protection review before

The proposed notice should be reviewed by the organisation’s legal or data protection personnel to ensure that its wording is accurate, its purpose is legitimate and the proposed use of the photograph complies with applicable data protection, privacy and defamation requirements.

Retention of Supporting Documentation and Evidence

An organisation may retain relevant LIA and DPIA records, internal communications and evidence of continued misrepresentation by a former employee to demonstrate the justification for the public notice and respond effectively to potential legal claims. Such records should be retained only for as long as necessary, with appropriate access restrictions and security measures, in accordance with the NDPA.

H. Conclusion

An organisation may, in appropriate circumstances, publish a former employee’s photograph in a public disclaimer to prevent impersonation, protect its business and safeguard customers and members of the public. However, the fact that an individual is no longer employed by the organisation does not automatically give it an unrestricted right to publish the individual’s photograph. The decision in Murtala Aliyu Ibrahim v. Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria22 demonstrates that a carefully worded and factually accurate disclaimer may be protected against a defamation claim where the organisation has a legitimate interest in communicating the information and the public has a corresponding interest in receiving it.

Organisations should therefore ensure that any proposed publication is supported by an appropriate lawful basis, is necessary and proportionate, uses accurate and neutral language, and is limited to what is reasonably required to achieve its purpose. By taking these precautions, organisations can protect their legitimate business interests while respecting the privacy, data protection and reputational rights of former employees.

Footnotes

1 Idorenyin Ekpenyong, Associate, Intellectual Property and Technology Department, S.P.A. Ajibade & Co., Lagos, Nigeria.

2 National Privacy Commission, “Philippine National Privacy Commission, Advisory Opinion No. 2024-017, Publication of Former Employees' Personal Data” available at (https://privacy.gov.ph/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/NPC-Advisory-Opinion-No.-2024-017-Anover-Anover-San-Diego-Primavera-Law-Offices_Redacted.pdf) accessed on November 8, 2026.

3 NICN/ABJ/271/2021.

4 (2006) 9 NWLR (Pt. 986) 533.

5 Ibid.

6 Section 24(1)(b), Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

7 Section 24(4) of the NDPA.

8 Section 25(1) of the NDPA.

9 Section 25(2) of the NDPA.

10 Ibid.

11 UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) guidance, “What is the Legitimate Interest Basis?” available at (https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/uk-gdpr-guidance-and-resources/lawful-basis/legitimate-interests/what-is-the-legitimate-interests-basis/?trk=article-ssr-frontend-pulse_little-text-block&utm_source=chatgpt.com) accessed on November 8 2026.

12 Article 26, Nigeria Data Protection Act-General Application and Implementation Directive 2025.

13 Section 36, NDPA 2023.

14 NICN/ABJ/271/2021.

15 Ibid.

16 (2011) 4 SCNJ 152.

17 See, Murtala Aliyu Ibrahim v. Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, paras. 62 and 64, available at (https://nicnadr.gov.ng/judgement/details.php-id=9796&utm_source=chatgpt.com) accessed on November 16 2026.

18 Ibid.

19 Article 25(1)(b)(v), article 26 and schedule 8 of the GAID.

20 Section 28 of the NDPA and article 28 of the GAID.

21 Ibid., s. 36.

22 Supra (n17).