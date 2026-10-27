Effective Legal Research: A Practical Guide For Paralegals And Legal Support Professionals In Nigeria – Part 1

1. Introduction

The English word "research” originates from a French word “recerche” which is a compound word with the combination of a prefix “re”, generally understood as ‘intensive; and "cercher" or "sercher" (meaning "to search" or "to seek") together it implies searching closely or to seek intensively.2

Scholars have defined research in various ways, each reflecting its systematic investigative character. John W. Creswell, a scholar of research methodology, defines research as “a process of steps used to collect and analyze information to increase our understanding of a topic or issue.”3

Similarly, research may be described as the systematic process of discovery. It is an organized enquiry aimed at collecting information to solve an identified problem or answer a question.

In Nigerian law firms, legal research is sometimes assigned to competent paralegals, which undoubtedly demands a high level of proficiency and meticulousness because counsel’s decisions, the firm’s practice and client’s interest all depend on the paralegal’s deliverables.

Many lawyers prefer to carry out their own legal research because research is often done better when it is carried out, or closely managed, by the person who will use the information and bear responsibility for the outcome. That being said, in many Nigerian law firms, paralegals contribute meaningfully to the delivery of quality legal service by routinely contributing to gathering, organising and verifying the information that feeds into the final work product.

This article sets out a practical approach to legal research for paralegals, who even though may not hold a law degree, but whose accuracy, diligence and understanding of legal sources materially affect the quality of the legal service a counsel or firm delivers.

2. What Legal Research Entails

One of the most important activities that support effective practice in the legal industry is legal research. Before a lawyer advises a client, prepares court processes, drafts an agreement, or appears before a court, some form of research is ordinarily required.

It is called research because it involves systematic investigation and collection of information to answer a question or solve a problem. The matter a client brings to a lawyer becomes the problem to be resolved; the lawyer then investigates to give accurate advice. Lawyers frame the questions and take final responsibility for the final work product, while a paralegal or legal support may assist with sourcing, collating, and organising the underlying material.

Legal research can then be referred to as a professional skill that improves the quality, efficiency, and risk management of legal work. It is not merely the retrieval of information; it is the retrieval of the correct information, from an authentic source, verified as current and tenable, and presented in a manner on which the counsel can rely on with confidence.

3. The Role of Paralegals in Legal Research4

The ability to carry out sound legal research is one of the things that distinguishes a paralegal who provides only administrative and clerical support from one who understands the legal framework in which counsel is working and can genuinely help in a matter. This generally involves understanding the laws, regulations and precedents that apply to a specific legal question or situation.

Therefore, it is crucial for paralegals to be able to obtain reliable, tangible, and accurate information to aid attorneys in carrying out a well-informed legal analysis. This work is done under counsel's direction and supervision, because the legal practitioner remains the person entitled to practice and is answerable for the advice and the conclusions drawn.

The natural question that follows, is how paralegals can carry out legal research efficiently. They usually look for several kinds of information from primary materials which includes statutes, regulations and judicial decisions, and from secondary materials that include expert commentary and scholarly articles that help explain the legal topic of interest. Knowing exactly what to look for makes the research process smoother.

4. Steps Involved in Legal Research5

Many people equate “research” with typing a question into a search engine and reading whichever page appears, that is not legal research.

As with research generally, legal research proceeds in stages. The stages are; identifying the research problem; identifying and reviewing legal authorities and literature; formulating research questions or hypotheses; collecting, analysing and interpreting information; and concluding, presenting and recording sources.6

Each stage is a discrete process that a diligent paralegal can develop and be trusted with, provided the work is carried out within clearly delegated limits and under appropriate supervision.

4.1 Identification of Research Problem

The first step is to identify clearly the research problem, meaning the specific issue to be addressed. The researcher should be able to answer questions such as: What exactly is the issue? What is the desired outcome?

One of the most common causes of wasted research time is an unclear question or problem to be resolved. Before beginning the enquiry, and before opening any database or search engine, the researcher should ask:

Is it a question of law, procedure, fact, or a combination of these? What jurisdiction applies; whether federal, state, or a particular court? What period is relevant, given that laws and procedural rules change over time? What does counsel actually need to know; as per the factual premise in order to act?

Framing the question precisely before conducting research is itself a demonstration of efficient research. It is also one of the concepts that most reliably separates efficient research from research that simply produces a large volume of unfiltered material for counsel to go through later.

4.2 Identifying and Reviewing of Literature and Legal Authorities

A literature review is a survey of the documents containing the ideas, concepts, theories and suggestions on the topic under investigation or problem seeking to be resolved. It is an examination, evaluation and analysis of the work of other authors on that topic.7

In legal research, this stage also includes identifying the legal authorities that govern the matter on ground.

These sources fall into two groups.

Primary sources:

Primary sources state the law itself that governs the jurisdiction the matter falls into. They include constitutions, Acts, regulations and rules made under enabling acts, applicable rules of court, precedents of ruling made by court

Secondary sources:

Are materials that discuss, explain or comment on the applicable law to the matter. They include; textbooks, legal commentaries, legal articles, journals, and practitioner publications etc.

Primary authorities often take priority in determining what the law actually provides, while secondary sources are valuable for context, argument, and for understanding how a provision has been interpreted.

4.3 Formulation of Research Question or Hypothesis

A hypothesis is an idea or explanation of something that is based on a few known facts that has not yet been proved to be true or correct.8

In conventional research, this stage is the point where hypothesis is formed about the problem; a proposition that can be put to test to determine it validity, which may prove to be correct or incorrect.

However, in legal research, at this stage, hypothesis is formed based on literature, then the researcher proceeds to prove or disprove by analysing and interpreting data. In some cases, at this point the issue is usually framed as a precise research question, for example; whether a particular statutory provision applies to the client's matter, and the research then tests the answer against the authorities.9

4.4 Collecting, Analysing and Interpreting Information

This is undoubtedly a critical and essential stage, because it is where the researcher locates, reads, and interprets the related authorities applicable to the matter. This activity involves seeking accurate data from various sources but not limited to online databases, legal libraries, general search engines, law reports, official government and court websites, and law platforms such as LawPavilion, Legalpedia and Compulaw, and with discretion, AI-assisted research tools, to draw up conclusion, strategy, and appropriate line of action.

When gathering sources, primary authorities often take priority in determining what the law actually provides, while secondary sources help provide context, support arguments, and explain how laws have been interpreted.

At this point, the researcher will carry out a review of the collected data, interpret it, and use it to answer the main question or problem.

4.5 Summary, Conclusion, Presenting and Recording Sources and Findings

Research is not complete simply because information has been found. The final step is presenting information clear enough for counsel to use it without having to redo the research work again.

This is the final, but not the least stage of legal research. Here, the researcher summarises the work and gives the findings with a conclusion, and if necessary; a recommendation based on the results. The researcher also gives the user a verifiable source of data and findings to enable verification of the authenticity of the findings.

This stage is where the researcher exhibits the ability to organise findings accurately, and logically present them in a consistent, readable format that will enable the counsel to make an informed decision.

5. Conclusion

Good legal research is not merely finding information; it is finding the right information, verifying its authority, organising the findings, and presenting it in a form that enables counsel to make informed decisions.

That is an efficient standard of legal research result than simply producing a search result, and it is the standard this article has tried to set out, step by step, in relation to how paralegals commonly assist with legal and procedural research, fact-checking, document preparation, and records presentation and keeping.

Approached with the discipline set out above, this is arguably one of the best ways that paralegals can offer efficient legal research assistance, and demonstrate the accuracy, good judgment, and reliability that make them valuable to the teams they support.

The steps discussed in this Part provide the practical guide to how paralegals or legal secretaries in Nigeria can carry out efficient and reliable legal research under the supervision of counsel and the practical steps to undertaking legal research in a structured and dependable manner. However, knowing the steps of research is only the beginning, the appropriate measures that makes research dependable, the mistakes to avoid, and the skills and discipline required of paralegals in practical terms will be examined in Part 2, which will be built on the framework established in this Part.

Footnotes

1 Patricia Magaji, Legal Secretary, PMU Department, S.P.A. Ajibade & Co., Lagos State Nigeria.

2 Online Etymology Dictionary, 'Research' available at (https://www.etymonline.com/word/research) accessed 30th September 2026.

3 Librarian Studies & Information Technology 'Research' (23 October 2022) available at

(https://www.librarianshipstudies.com/2017/11/research.html) accessed 30th September 2026.

4 Paralegal Institute 'Understanding Legal Research: A Guide for Paralegals' (26 March 2025) available at (https://www.paralegalinst.com/legal-research-guide-for-paralegals) accessed 30th September 2026.

5 Otuturu Gogo George, ‘Legal Research Methodology: Major Stages in Legal Research’ Zenodo (25 February 2026) available at (https://zenodo.org/records/18777096) accessed 30th September 2026.

6 Ibid.

7 Ibid.

8 Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary 'Hypothesis' available at

(https://www.oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com/definition/english/hypothesis?q=hypothesis) accessed 30th September 2026.

9 George (n5).