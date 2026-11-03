Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Writes INEC Chairman On The Right To Publish Electoral Records

The Chairman,

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),

Plot 436, Zambezi Crescent,

Maitama District,

Abuja.

Dear Sir,

ENSURING RIGHT TO PUBLISH INEC’S ELECTORAL RECORDS IN RESPECT OF THE GENERAL ELECTIONS OF 2027, PURSUANT TO CLAUSE 39 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF NIGERIA

I write with a profound appreciation of the responsibility you bear as the head of Nigeria’s electoral umpire and the pivotal role your leadership will play in determining the credibility of our democracy, as the country prepares for the 2027 General Elections. At a time when public confidence in the electoral process is challenged by widespread distrust, whether rightly or wrongly, Nigerians are increasingly concerned about the credibility of elections and the integrity of the processes through which their votes are recorded, transmitted, collated and declared.

It is beyond doubt that Nigerians look to the Commission to conduct credible, transparent and fair general elections that reflect the genuine will of the electorate. Meeting this expectation requires the establishment of transparent processes through which citizens can independently examine electoral records.

I recognise the enormous burden of responsibility that rests on your shoulders. Leading the Commission through this critical period is no easy task, and I wish to assure you that Nigerians desire a credible electoral process and want you to succeed. The success of INEC must ultimately be measured by the confidence Nigerians have in the electoral process and their belief that their votes genuinely count.

Across many established democracies, particularly those whose governance systems have influenced Nigeria’s constitutional and electoral development, elections are strengthened by citizen oversight, independent media monitoring and public access to electoral information. These safeguards recognise that electoral credibility is not secured by the electoral commission alone; it is reinforced by the ability of citizens, political parties, the media, election observers and other stakeholders to independently assess the information generated throughout the electoral process. Public participation must therefore extend beyond voting to include meaningful access to the records through which electoral outcomes can be verified.

It is against this background that I consider public access to INEC’s electoral records an indispensable safeguard for the 2027 General Elections. The forthcoming elections are taking place against a backdrop of anxieties and apprehensions about whether the votes cast by Nigerians will be accurately recorded, transmitted, collated and ultimately reflected in the declared results. One effective way to address these concerns is to ensure that citizens and other stakeholders can participate meaningfully in the informational aspects of the electoral process, particularly by examining and independently assessing the official records generated at polling units. Such access would strengthen transparency, discourage the manipulation of electoral information and provide a verifiable basis for public confidence in the outcome.

This question of public access and participation has become especially important in light of the impression conveyed by INEC that the public may not have access to electoral records in the coming general elections. I believe that these issues deserve careful consideration, not only from the standpoint of electoral administration but also in light of the constitutional rights of citizens and the statutory framework governing elections.

For the avoidance of doubt, the statutory authority to declare election results belongs to INEC, as the designated electoral authority in accordance with the law. That responsibility cannot be shared with citizens, political parties or the media. However, the declaration of election results by INEC is distinct from announcement, reporting, publication or independent assessment of results already made publicly available. These activities serve different purposes and should not be conflated. While INEC retains its exclusive statutory responsibility for the formal declaration of results, nothing in that responsibility should be understood as prohibiting citizens or the media from reporting results that have been publicly announced at polling units or from publishing information contained in authentic INEC electoral records (Forms EC8A – EC8E), provided that such reporting is accurate and does not misrepresent the official records.

Section 25 of the Electoral Act, 2026, insofar as it governs the relevant functions of electoral officers, must be read alongside other applicable provisions of the Act and the constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression and access to information. The distinction between a formal declaration by the authorised electoral officer and the communication of information already in the public domain is fundamental. A citizen who reports a result accurately from an authentic polling-unit result sheet, does not, merely by doing so, assume the statutory role of INEC or usurp its authority to declare the final result. Rather, such a citizen participates in the legitimate public scrutiny of the electoral process.

The relevant legal safeguard against the dissemination of false electoral information is also important. Section 124(4) of the Electoral Act 2026, as applicable, provides a basis for addressing the publication of false information in the circumstances specified by law. The existence of such safeguards should reassure the Commission that allowing accurate, evidence-based public reporting need not undermine electoral order.

Furthermore, Section 39(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, guarantees the right to freedom of expression, including the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference. This constitutional protection is central to the question of whether citizens and the media may communicate information about electoral results that are already publicly available. Where INEC makes electoral information accessible to the public, it would be difficult to reconcile the purpose of that access with an interpretation that prevents citizens from communicating what they have lawfully observed.

This brings me to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), which provides an important mechanism for public visibility of polling-unit results. The legal and operational framework governing the portal should be understood in the context of its transparency function. Where polling-unit result sheets are uploaded and made accessible through IReV, citizens, journalists, political parties and observers can view those records, assess them and communicate their contents accurately, while clearly identifying the source and status of the information.

In my view, the public availability of polling-unit result sheets through IReV would be of limited value if citizens could view the records but were discouraged or prohibited from discussing, analysing or reporting or projecting what those records show. Access should be meaningful, not merely nominal. Citizens who examine an uploaded result sheet should be able to report the figures displayed, compare them with other publicly available records and identify discrepancies where they arise. Such reporting would not amount to a formal declaration of election results by the citizen concerned. It would constitute public scrutiny of electoral information published through a platform established and administered by INEC.

For this reason, I urge the Commission to understand the clear distinction between the formal declaration of results and the lawful publication or projection of electoral outcomes based on verifiable records.

The question of whether citizens and the media may announce or project possible winners based on publicly available electoral information is actually supported by a decision of Mr. Justice Candide Johnson of the High Court of Lagos State. In Suit No. M/191/83 – Nigeria Union of Journalists & 2 Ors. v. Inspector-General of Police & 3 Ors., a case before Justice Candide Ademola Johnson in 1984, the NUJ challenged a directive, warning the media not to publish election results that had not been officially released by the then Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO) (i.e INEC). The Court ruled in favour of NUJ as plaintiffs, declaring the directive unlawful and unconstitutional. The decision addressed the relationship between the statutory authority to declare election results and the right of the media to impart electoral information that had been lawfully obtained.

The case concerned Section 70 of the Electoral Act 1982, which is in pair material with section 25(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 on the announcement and declaration of results. The court ruled that once the result had been declared at the polling centre, the media had the right to publish, provided what was published was the correct result. In doing so, the Court distinguished the authority to declare the final result from the freedom to communicate preliminary results that had been lawfully made public.

The Court stated, in specific terms:

“It is clear that by the provision of 70(1)(c), the declaration of the completed certificate of return by reading it aloud in the place of counting, constitutes a publication of the result and amounts to imparting of idea and information at the counting station to all at large.

Where therefore a journalist is present and around and receives such information, could anyone dispute that it is his duty to impart such information? Such liberty avails not only journalists but also every person who is privileged to receive such information.

Contrary to the impression sought to be conveyed by the contents of paragraph 7 of the counter affidavit of the respondents, the law does not make illegal the declaration of preliminary results at counting stations by the Returning Officer. The 3rd respondent may well declare the final result, but there is no prohibition in the Electoral Law for the declaration of preliminary results as provided in Section 70…

It cannot be disputed that one of the principal and indeed important functions of journalists is to receive and impart ideas and information. The Constitution provides that they should be able to perform that function without interference. How are they to collect and receive the ideas and information which they are expected to impart? The ways are numerous, provided they keep within the law. Where ideas and information are properly received, the attitude, indeed the slogan of journalists is to publish and be damned.”

The significance of this decision lies in its recognition that the statutory authority to declare final results does not necessarily extinguish the right to communicate electoral information that has lawfully entered the public domain. This judgment, to my knowledge, has yet to be appealed and therefore binding on all persons, including INEC.

This decision is also consistent with the broader democratic practice in which electoral commissions retain responsibility for the formal declaration of results, while citizens, independent observers and the media monitor proceedings, scrutinise available records and report and project emerging outcomes. In such systems, the electoral process is not treated as information that belongs exclusively to the electoral commission. Rather, the commission administers the process while the public retains a legitimate interest in independently assessing its integrity. The ability of citizens to follow the emergence of electoral outcomes through transparent and verifiable information can strengthen confidence in the eventual declaration.

Nigeria’s own electoral history offers an important illustration of the value of transparency. During the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely remembered as one of the most credible elections in the country’s history, publicly available information and the visibility of results contributed to the public’s ability to follow the electoral process. The enduring significance of that election reinforces the lesson that transparency is essential to electoral legitimacy. The more citizens can independently assess the records underlying an electoral outcome, the less room there is for suspicion that the final outcome differs from what was recorded and verified at the polling units.

The need for timely access to results is equally important. Political parties and other stakeholders increasingly deploy technological tools, including artificial intelligence-assisted systems, to collect, analyse and collate electoral information rapidly. Where such tools can assist in the prompt computation and comparison of results, INEC should also continue to strengthen its technological and administrative capacity to publish verified polling-unit records and communicate the progress of collation without unnecessary delay. Subject to the technical realities of the process, I believe the Commission should set clear and ambitious benchmarks for timely availability of verified results, including a public explanation of the steps required to achieve publication within two hours of the close of polls or completion of counting at the relevant stage, where feasible.

Ultimately, the purpose of public access to electoral records is not to diminish the authority of INEC but to strengthen it. An electoral commission whose records are open to independent assessment is better positioned to demonstrate that its decisions are supported by verifiable evidence. A process in which citizens can compare polling-unit records, identify discrepancies and follow the progression from polling-unit results to collation and final declaration is more likely to command public acceptance than one in which the public must rely exclusively on institutional assurances.

I therefore respectfully urge you to consider measures that will guarantee meaningful public access to polling-unit result sheets and other electoral records, strengthen the timely publication of verified information on IReV, clarify the distinction between reporting results and formally declaring them, and provide clear guidance to citizens, political parties, journalists and election observers on responsible electoral reporting. These measures should be supported by transparent procedures for identifying, reporting and resolving discrepancies between polling-unit records, uploaded documents and collated results.

If adopted, this approach could provide a strong foundation for national acceptance of the 2027 election results. It would give citizens a practical means of assessing the process, help INEC demonstrate the integrity of its work and reduce avoidable disputes arising from uncertainty or conflicting accounts of electoral outcomes. More importantly, it would help ensure that the judiciary is not unnecessarily drawn into disputes that could have been prevented through transparent procedures and effective public scrutiny.

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 General Elections, I trust that you will give these concerns and recommendations the serious consideration they deserve. I remain hopeful that, under your leadership, INEC will take the necessary steps to strengthen public access to electoral information and demonstrate that credible elections are not only conducted in accordance with the law but are also open to the scrutiny of the citizens in whose name democratic authority is exercised.