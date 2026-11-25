INTRODUCTION

1Nigeria consumes far more fish than it produces. Annual demand is estimated at about 3.6 million tonnes, against domestic output of about 1.4 million tonnes, leaving a gap of more than 2.2 million tonnes that is met largely through imports, costing nearly US$1 billion a year.

On 8 November 2026, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy announced a step to narrow that gap: a US$200 million World Bank Group commitment to expand fisheries and aquaculture production. 2The funds are expected to be lent to state governments on concessional terms, not granted to businesses, with private participation coming through public-private partnerships and state-led projects.

Access to the fund will depend on how each state structures its projects, whether it obtains the borrowing approvals required by law, and whether the private party is ready when a state opens its process.

This article explains how the financing is expected to work, what the law requires before funds can reach a project, and what private participants should put in place now.

BACKGROUND AND POLICY CONTEXT

The financing did not appear suddenly.3 In mid-2025, the Ministry told fish farmer associations that discussions with the World Bank were under way to secure funding for aquaculture operators.

According to the Ministry, it established a Technical Committee on Accelerating Fish Production in August 2026, with an eight-week deadline to develop a plan. It has also taken steps on regulation and market access.4 The Federal Government approved a digital system for fish import licensing in February 2026, Nigeria obtained certification to export shrimp to the United States by meeting Turtle Excluder Device requirements, and national output has risen from 1.1 million to 1.4 million tonnes. 5The Ministry is also developing investment portfolios for Fish City and Fish Terminal projects to attract private capital, and has announced plans for a National Fish Terminal as a hub for landing, processing and distribution.6, 7

An International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) working paper published in July 2026 reports that feed accounts for 60 to 70 per cent of aquaculture production costs, that cold chains for storing and moving fish are almost absent, and that the sector faces structural exclusion from finance. Land is another recurring constraint, since much fish farming takes place in small urban and peri-urban ponds with little room to expand. These constraints explain why the Ministry is looking to private capital for feed, processing, cold chain, terminals, and production.

The commitment was announced at an executive training on the Aquaculture Investment Guide, organised by the Ministry with the World Bank Group in Abuja. Commissioners and technical officials from Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Cross River states attended, together with permanent secretaries and directors of fisheries and aquaculture from across the federation. A post-training stakeholders’ roundtable is planned to strengthen engagement with state governments and investors and to settle implementation arrangements.

No disbursement timeline or implementation structure has been announced, and no World Bank project document has been published. Concessional loans generally carry lower interest rates and longer repayment periods than commercial borrowing.

LEGAL ARCHITECTURE OF THE FINANCING

Conditions for state borrowing. The principal framework is the Debt Management Office (Establishment) Act no. 18 of 2003, the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, the Investments and Securities Act 2007, and the DMO’s 2020 Revised Borrowing Guidelines.

In summary:

a state’s external borrowing must be approved by its State Executive Council;

it must be guaranteed by the Federal Government [DMO Act, s. 21];

The proposal must be submitted for inclusion in the borrowing plan at least four months before the relevant fiscal year.

The practical effect is that a state’s participation depends on completing these steps, which affects timing.

PPP framework. The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (Establishment) Act 2005 is the principal PPP legislation at the federal level. It is supported by the National Policy on Public Private Partnerships 2009 and the ICRC PPP Regulations 2014. The Public Procurement Act 2007 and the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 are also relevant. Some states have their own PPP laws; examples include Lagos, Rivers, Ogun, Bayelsa, and Cross River.

PROJECT-LEVEL LEGAL READINESS AND SECTOR REQUIREMENTS

A private participant should have the following in place before approaching a state or lender.

Requirement Regulator or law What the applicant should do Corporate Registration Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020; Corporate Affairs Commission Incorporate a CAMA-compliant company. Aquaculture permission Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy; Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture;Inland Fisheries Act (2004) and Inland Fisheries (Aquaculture) Regulations (2017) Obtain written permission from the relevant aquaculture authority before operating. Quality and quarantine Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) Register and meet fish quality assurance standards Food safety NAFDAC Obtain product registration for processed or packaged fish. Imports Digital fish import licensing system Where the project depends on imported feed, equipment or inputs, check licensing requirements. Environment 8Environmental Impact Assessment Act 2004; NESREA; state environmental agencies Screen the project and carry out an EIA where required.

In addition, Applicants should prepare a feasibility study and financial model, secure offtake or supply arrangements, and maintain accurate records of tax, employment, and regulatory compliance.

HOW OAL CAN ASSIST

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) has practised in Nigeria for more than four decades. Our maritime practice group advises banks, Primary Lending Institutions under the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), financiers and shipping companies, including on accessing government-backed financing frameworks.

We have advised the Federal Government on maritime and blue-economy reform, including an advisory submitted to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy in late 2025. Our Senior Partner, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, led the advocacy that resulted in the Cabotage Act 2003. This gives us close working knowledge of how the regulatory framework is developing. We claim no influence over any regulator’s decision.9

We can support a prospective applicant in the following ways:

State engagement and mapping: identifying the responsible ministry, PPP unit and approval stage in each target state, and tracking publication of state frameworks. Legal due diligence and readiness: land title verification and Governor’s consent, entity structuring and NIPC registration, and permit and EIA mapping. PPP structuring and documentation: preparing proposals, term sheets and project agreements, with attention to risk allocation and payment security. Regulatory compliance: advising on fisheries, quarantine, NAFDAC and import licensing requirements. Financing and lender liaison: structuring the private contribution and advising on the interface with state borrowing requirements.

Footnotes

1 https://www.arise.tv/oyetola-secures-200m-world-bank-support-to-boost-nigerias-fish-production/

2 https://leadership.ng/oyetola-secures-200m-world-bank-funding-to-tackle-1bn-fish-import-bill/

3 https://www.foodbusinessmea.com/government-targets-financing-insurance-to-boost-fish-production/

4 https://nairametrics.com/2026/02/04/fg-approves-digital-fish-import-licensing-to-boost-local-fish-production/#google_vignette

5 https://www.vanguardngr.com/2025/10/fg-plans-national-fish-terminal-to-anchor-countrys-fish-landing-logistics-activities/

6 https://www.arise.tv/oyetola-secures-200m-world-bank-support-to-boost-nigerias-fish-production/

7 https://aiidafrica.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Towards-Sustainable-Fisheries-and-Aquaculture-in-Nigeria.pdf

8 https://nesrea.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/EIA-ACT.pdf