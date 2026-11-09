SEC Capital Requirements: What Operators Must Do

For capital market operators in Nigeria, meeting the revised SEC capital requirements is more than a regulatory obligation. It directly affects your ability to remain in business, attract investment and compete in Nigeria’s evolving capital market.

In 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introduced revised minimum capital thresholds for regulated capital market entities. These changes require you to look beyond your current financial position and examine whether your business has the capital structure, shareholder support and regulatory approvals needed to remain compliant.

With 30 June 2027 established as the compliance deadline for existing affected operators, the decisions you make now are critical. Whether your business requires additional funding, restructuring or a change in its licensed activities, understanding the applicable requirements is the starting point for developing a realistic compliance strategy.

Why This Matters On or Before 2027

The revised framework is designed to strengthen investor protection, market stability and the financial resilience of regulated entities. For your business, however, the immediate concern is whether your existing capital meets the SEC’s prescribed standard.

Having substantial assets or reporting a profitable financial year does not automatically mean that your business satisfies the regulatory requirement.

For example, your financial statements could reflect significant assets, even if your qualifying capital remains below the prescribed threshold. Similarly, a commitment from shareholders to provide additional funding does not, by itself, establish compliance.

This distinction matters because the SEC assesses qualifying capital, not simply the financial strength your business reports.

Beyond the regulatory obligation, recapitalisation also raises commercial questions. How will additional funding affect your ownership structure? What approvals are necessary? Can your current operating model support the proposed investment?

Addressing these questions early gives your business a clearer basis for planning.

What the Law and Current Practice Require

Under the Investments and Securities Act 2025, the SEC regulates Nigeria’s capital market and establishes requirements for operators within its jurisdiction.

On 16 January 2026, the Commission introduced revised minimum capital thresholds for several categories of regulated entities, including brokers, dealers, broker-dealers, fund managers and other market participants.

The amount your business needs depends on its licensing category and permitted activities.

For example, the revised requirements include:

Broker (client execution only): ₦600 million.

₦600 million. Dealers: ₦1 billion.

₦1 billion. Broker-dealers: ₦2 billion.

Other regulated activities attract different capital thresholds.

The SEC’s March 2026 guidelines provide further direction on capital verification, qualifying funds and acceptable capitalisation arrangements.

Importantly, shareholder loans, borrowed funds and certain unrealised gains are excluded from qualifying regulatory capital under the applicable guidelines.

If your business is already licensed and falls within the affected categories, the 30 June 2027 compliance deadline is particularly relevant. New applicants face the applicable capital requirements at the point of registration.

The Commercial Risks to Examine

Meeting the revised capital requirements involves several decisions that extend beyond regulatory filings.

Regulatory exposure: Operating below the applicable threshold after the compliance deadline exposes your business to enforcement action, including suspension or withdrawal of registration under the relevant regulatory framework.

Operating below the applicable threshold after the compliance deadline exposes your business to enforcement action, including suspension or withdrawal of registration under the relevant regulatory framework. Shareholder funding: Raising additional equity can change ownership percentages, voting arrangements and existing shareholder rights. Understanding these consequences before introducing new investors is essential.

Raising additional equity can change ownership percentages, voting arrangements and existing shareholder rights. Understanding these consequences before introducing new investors is essential. Business restructuring: A merger, acquisition, or adjustment of your licensed activities offers potential alternatives when additional capital is difficult to secure. The viability of each option depends on the applicable SEC requirements and necessary approvals.

A merger, acquisition, or adjustment of your licensed activities offers potential alternatives when additional capital is difficult to secure. The viability of each option depends on the applicable SEC requirements and necessary approvals. Capital eligibility: Not every amount recorded in your financial statements qualifies as regulatory capital. A clear assessment of the prescribed calculation helps identify the actual funding gap.

Not every amount recorded in your financial statements qualifies as regulatory capital. A clear assessment of the prescribed calculation helps identify the actual funding gap. Operational continuity: Delays in securing capital, obtaining approvals, or completing restructuring can affect your business plans, investor relationships, and your ability to continue regulated activities.

Delays in securing capital, obtaining approvals, or completing restructuring can affect your business plans, investor relationships, and your ability to continue regulated activities. A successful response requires both regulatory compliance and a commercial strategy that your business can sustain.

What Operators Can Do Now

Preparing for the revised SEC capital requirements begins with understanding your present position and identifying the steps necessary to meet the applicable threshold.

Confirm your licence category: Establish the precise regulatory classification of your business and the minimum capital requirement attached to it. Assess your qualifying capital: Review your financial statements, capital composition and supporting records against the SEC’s prescribed standards. Evaluate funding options: Examine additional equity, eligible retained earnings, restructuring and other capitalisation arrangements permitted under the regulatory framework. Review corporate approvals: Identify the board resolutions, shareholder approvals, constitutional amendments and regulatory consents necessary to implement your chosen approach. Develop an implementation timetable: Set realistic milestones for funding, documentation, verification and regulatory engagement ahead of the deadline.

How to Avoid Preventable Mistakes

One costly mistake is assuming that a commitment to raise capital automatically satisfies the regulatory requirement.

For instance, your shareholders could approve an additional capital contribution without completing the payment or providing the necessary supporting documentation. Until the funds satisfy the applicable eligibility and verification requirements, the proposed contribution does not establish compliance.

Restructuring presents similar challenges. Introducing new investors or changing your business structure without reviewing existing shareholder agreements, licence conditions and approval requirements can create further complications.

The strongest recapitalisation plan links available funding to the corporate and regulatory steps required to implement it.

Clear documentation, realistic funding arrangements, and early coordination among your finance, compliance, and legal teams provide a stronger foundation for execution.

When to Involve Legal Counsel

Where your recapitalisation involves new investors, ownership changes, corporate restructuring or uncertainty about regulatory classification, legal advice becomes an important part of the process.

At this stage, you need more than confirmation of the applicable capital threshold. You need clarity on how your proposed funding arrangement affects shareholder rights, corporate approvals, regulatory obligations and the continuing operation of your business.

A coordinated legal and financial review helps connect your commercial objectives with an achievable compliance strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the revised SEC capital requirements?

They are the minimum regulatory capital thresholds that the SEC introduced in 2026 for different categories of regulated capital market entities.

2. Does every capital market operator have the same minimum capital requirement?

No. The amount your business needs depends on its licence category and the regulated activities it is authorised to undertake.

3. What is the compliance deadline?

Existing affected operators have until 30 June 2027 to meet the revised minimum capital requirements under the SEC’s published framework.

4. Can shareholder loans count towards regulatory capital?

No. The SEC’s March 2026 guidelines exclude shareholder loans and other borrowed funds from qualifying as regulatory capital.

5. What happens if my business fails to meet the requirement?

Non-compliance exposes your business to regulatory measures, including suspension or withdrawal of registration, depending on the applicable framework and the SEC’s determination.

Conclusion

The revised capital framework presents an important turning point for Nigeria’s capital market operators. For your business, the challenge goes beyond meeting a regulatory figure. It involves making informed decisions about funding, ownership, corporate structure and long-term operational sustainability.

Understanding your capital position early gives you more room to evaluate available options, address compliance gaps and implement a funding strategy aligned with your business objectives.