1. Introduction

Man is a microcosm of his environment: a mirror reflecting the world, and at the same time, an architect shaping his environment. This socio-ecological duality suggests that we cannot separate human nature from the environment. When this reality is viewed through the lens of environmental justice, it becomes a precept for the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all peoples in the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws and policies. Every human being has a fundamental right to enjoy a pollution-free environment.2 Living in a healthy environment means an environment protected from abuse and devastation, an environment free from solid, liquid or gas pollution.3 In Nigeria, environmental degradation persists due to the lack of political will on the part of the government to enforce environmental laws and regulations.4 Regrettably, it has been canvassed that even the fund set aside by the Federal Government of Nigeria to address ecological challenges is either diverted or directed at adopting artificial solutions to the problems of environmental degradation.5

Without doubt, courts in Nigeria, by virtue of sections 13, 16(2), 17(2)(d) and (3) and 20 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) (“CFRN”), articles 16 and 24 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (“African Charter”),6 section 17(4) of the Oil Pipelines Act,7 and the various Oil and Gas Pipeline Regulations, are “under a duty to protect the environment”8 by ensuring that all relevant actors conform to, observe and apply the provisions of the various environmental laws when such issues are properly placed before them. An ideal opportunity to test this duty arose on 22nd July 2022, in the case of Okparaolu Chioma Chris, Esq. v. The Federal Government of Nigeria & Anor. (“Okparaolu’s Case”),9 where the Federal High Court delivered judgment and found the soot hazard in Rivers State to be a “menace”, a “problem”, and “an epidemic” but proceeded to dismiss the case of the Applicant. The Court refused the award of the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) only as damages for the violation of the Applicant’s fundamental right, on the basis that it will open a floodgate to every person living in Port Harcourt to claim against the 1st Respondent, the Federal Government of Nigeria.

This paper addresses the severe soot crisis in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region; the activist and proactive moves made by the Applicant in Okparaolu’s Case; the peculiar facts of the said case; the decision of the Court; and a critique of the decision and its rippling effect on environmental justice and government accountability in Nigeria. This paper makes recommendations on how best to contain the soot menace in the Niger Delta region.

2. Soot and the Niger Delta Region

The Niger Delta region in Nigeria, with a population of more than 30,000,000 people,10 is made up of nine (9) States: Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Abia, Ondo, and Imo. The region spans about 150 miles (240 kilometres) from north to south and around 200 miles (320 kilometres) along the coast with an area of 14,000 square miles (36,000 square kilometres).11 It is a region that is blessed with a rich mangrove swamp which stands as one of the wildest and thickest in the world after India and Indonesia.12 The region’s enduring struggles with gas flaring, oil spills and systemic underdevelopment have eroded traditional means of survival, driving community protests, grassroots agitations, and militant pushback for environmental justice.

Soot is a fine black or brown powder that may contain several carcinogens, including arsenic, cadmium, and chromium.13 It is a byproduct of the incomplete burning of organic (carbon-containing) materials, such as fuel oil, gas, wood, plastics, and household refuse.14 Continuous gas flaring by oil companies in the Niger Delta region has made the environment unhealthy for residents in the region. Artisanal refining of crude oil in pockets of the creeks and swamps in the region adds to the problem. Studies have shown that over 250 toxins, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), hydrogen sulfide, toluene, benzene, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxides, xylene, and others, have been found in flared gases, some of which are responsible for acid rain, ozone depletion, global warming, cancer, and other negative effects.15

Around late 2016 and early 2017, the concentration of soot, also referred to as “black soot” or “cancerous hydrocarbon elements”,16 was at an all-time high in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.17 After the Federal Government and the Rivers State Government failed to act on commitments made during the #StopTheSoot demonstrations, an environmental rights activist and lawyer, Okparaolu Chioma Chris, took legal action against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court.

3. Right to a Healthy Environment

Section 20 of the CFRN places a two-layered legal duty on the Government, firstly, to protect and improve the environment in Nigeria and ensure that the people live in a safe environment free from any danger to their health or other inconveniences; and secondly, to safeguard the water, air and land, forest, and wildlife in Nigeria.18 This right to a safe, clean, poison-free, pollution-free, and healthy environment appears as a non-justiciable right due to its inclusion in Chapter II of the CFRN which deals with the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy. However, that is not the case. Section 20 of the CFRN has been made justiciable by the National Assembly via the enactment of a number of legislations,19 including the Oil Pipelines Act,20 the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (Establishment) Act 2007 (as amended),21 the Environmental Impact Assessment Act,22 the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (Establishment) Act 2006 (as amended),23 the Climate Change Act 2021,<24 the Petroleum Industry Act 2021,25 the Gas Flaring, Venting and Methane Emissions (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations 2023,26 and the Oil Spill Recovery, Clean Up, Remediation and Damage Assessment Regulations 2011.27

With equal fervency, the right to life and the right to dignity of human person enshrined in sections 33(1) and 34 of the CFRN renders the right to a safe, healthy, and poison-free environment justiciable.28 This is because where the Constitution provides in another part, which makes a section in Chapter II justiciable, it will be so interpreted by the court<.29 Speaking on the relationship between citizens’ fundamental right to life and socio-economic and environmental rights, the Supreme Court in S. P. D. C. v. Okeh30 notably pronounced:

... the importance of socio-economic rights cannot be over-emphasized in the life of any citizen. A citizen’s inalienable fundamental right to life, which is enshrined in Section 33 of the Constitution ... cannot be properly harnessed in the absence of corresponding hospitable environment, water, air, land, forest and wild life, social lubricants, which the State, as a matter of duty and responsibility, shall protect and safeguard under the provision of section 20 of the selfsame Constitution, as amended, for the benefit of its citizenry. Hence, the two species of rights share a symbiotic relationship. It smells of impossibility for any person to actualise and enjoy his right to life when his environmental rights, which oxygenate and nourish life, have fallen into eclipse.31

Furthermore, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights,32 an international treaty, domesticated in Nigeria as African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (“African Charter”), contains expansive provisions that protect the socio-economic rights of citizens. The African Charter is preserved by the CFRN and Nigerian courts are enjoined to enforce and ensure observance of the rights embedded in the Charter.33 Articles 16 and 24 of the African Charter makes the right to a safe environment justiciable and enforceable in Nigeria and takes a step further to safeguard the right of all peoples to a satisfactory environment favourable to their development.34 It has been argued by a legal commentator, and rightly so, that this socio-economic right is interwoven with other fundamental rights which makes it subject to a liberal interpretation to include right to life, health, and security.35

4. Government Accountability

The responsibility of a State to protect the environment is a notion of international law that is now universally recognised. It embodies the principle of state responsibility to prevent pollution in its own territory for the benefit of the present and future generations through careful planning and management.36 Government accountability relies on three pillars: responsive leadership, respect for the rule of law, and an independent judiciary where citizens can challenge official actions without bias.37 Government accountability, when extended to the environment, requires the government to take reasonable measures to prevent pollution and ecological degradation, to promote conservation, and to secure an ecologically sustainable development in the use of natural resources.38 It also includes ordering or at least permitting independent scientific monitoring of threatened environments; requiring and publicising environmental and social impact assessments and studies prior to any major industrial development; undertaking appropriate monitoring and providing information to those communities exposed to hazardous materials and activities; and providing meaningful opportunities for individuals to be heard and to participate in development decisions affecting their communities.

5. Brief Review of the Facts in Okparaolu’s Case and the Decision of the Court

The Applicant, Okparaolu Chioma Chris, instituted a Fundamental Rights Enforcement action against the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation (as 1st and 2nd Respondents, respectively), alleging that the Federal Government’s failure to take adequate measures to address the persistent soot pollution in Port Harcourt and other parts of Rivers State constituted a threat to his fundamental rights to life and right to a safe, healthy, and satisfactory environment. He contended that the soot pollution constituted a continuing environmental and public health emergency, exposing residents to serious respiratory, neurological, and other health complications. He further contended that the Federal Government was aware of the menace but failed and/or neglected to discharge its constitutional and statutory obligations to protect lives and health of Nigerians.

The Applicant stated that the steps allegedly taken by the Federal Government, including organising discussions and appointing a new Zonal Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to tackle illegal bunkering, were inadequate. He insisted that the Respondents’ omissions disclosed a cause of action and constituted a threat to his fundamental rights. Consequently, the Applicant sought, amongst other reliefs, the following:

A declaration that he and other residents of Rivers State are entitled to the best attainable state of physical and mental health under article 16 of the African Charter. A declaration that the Respondents’ failure to address the soot pollution violated his rights to life, health, and a satisfactory environment under section 33 of the CFRN and articles 16 and 24 of the African Charter.

N500 million as

An order directing the Respondents to take immediate steps to stop or minimise soot emissions and commence the process of cleaning the environment.

The Respondents opposed the application, contending that the Applicant failed to disclose a reasonable cause of action or establish any specific wrongful act or omission attributable to them. It was the case of the Respondents that the Federal Government had taken positive steps to address the soot menace and that there was no medical or scientific evidence proving that the Applicant’s life or health had been endangered by the soot pollution. Furthermore, the Respondents contended that the N500 million damages claimed was unsupported by sufficient evidence and that the Applicant failed to establish his entitlement to the declaratory reliefs sought.

In resolving the contending factual and legal issues raised in this case, the Federal High Court briefly resolved the entire case in the following words:

I have gone through the processes filed. This matter has to do with pollution of the atmosphere by the activities of illegal bunkering which has affected everyone in Rivers State. Both the Federal and State Governments are making frantic efforts to bring this menace to an end. The Applicant has not shown this Court any adverse medical report on his health. The problem is an epidemic that has affected many residents of Port Harcourt.

If this court awards the Applicant the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) only as damages for the gross violation of his fundamental right, then a floodgate will be opened to every person living in Port Harcourt to claim against the 1st Respondent. The Applicant has not established any cause of action against the Respondents. This suit is unmeritorious and is accordingly dismissed.39

6. Critique of the Decision in Okparaolu’s Case

It is the deferential view of this author that the concluding reasoning of the learned Trial Judge at pages 24 and 25 of the Judgment in Okparaolu’s Case raises serious legal questions that must be interrogated and resolved for the progressive development of environmental rights litigation and the attainment of environmental justice in Nigeria. This critique will be done under six sub-headings below.

6.1 Requiring Adverse Medical Report to Establish Threatened Breach

The conclusion reached by the learned Trial Judge appears to be founded on the basis that the Applicant was under a legal duty to produce a medical report to prove threat to his life. It is the respectful view of this author that the learned Trial Judge muddled up the applicable principles on proof of an existing medical injury with proof of a threatened breach of the right to life. These are two different things. The reasoning of the Court is at variance with the spirit and letters of section 46(1) of the CFRN which empowers an Applicant to sue where his/her fundamental right has been breached (completed act), is being breached (ongoing or continuing act), or is likely to be breached (futuristic or anticipated act). The CFRN did not limit the enforcement procedure and the available remedies to only when there is an actual breach, as threatened breach remains one of the three pillars for enforcement.

The case of the Applicant was predicated on the fact that continued exposure to hazardous air pollution constituted a threat to human life and health. The duty of the court at that juncture was to ascertain whether the evidence adduced by the Applicant established a sufficiently real and credible threat instead of treating the absence of an adverse medical report as determinative. By virtue of the provisions of section 46(1) of the CFRN, the Applicant did not need to wait until he is plagued with a terminal respiratory ailment arising from the soot menace before instituting the suit to enforce his fundamental right to life and a clean, healthy, and pollution-free environment. It is hornbook law that once a breach of the fundamental right of a citizen is feared or merely in sight, a cause of action arises, and the citizen need not wait until an actual breach has occurred before seeking redress.40

6.2 Failure to Independently Determine Claims Under Arts 16 and 24 of the Charter

By failing to consider the African Charter claims separately, the Court neglected its duty to resolve material issues in controversy which had been properly canvassed and submitted for determination. Under the African Charter, article 16 guarantees the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, requiring State Parties to protect the wellbeing of their citizens. Similarly, article 24 guarantees the right of all peoples to a satisfactory environment favourable to their development. Since Nigeria has domesticated the African Charter, these provisions are justiciable and enforceable in our domestic courts. While global environmental jurisprudence is advancing, such as the Australian Land and Environmental Court’s landmark decision in Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action Incorporated v. Environmental Protection Authority41 that emitting “greenhouse gases is a grave threat to the atmosphere and climate system,”42 Nigeria’s progress appears stalled. Regrettably, subsequent legislation in Nigeria43 has blunted the impact of the decision in Gbemre’s Case by permitting gas flaring in exchange for fees, thus making routine gas flaring indirectly legal in Nigeria.44

The case of the Applicant was not hinged only on the alleged breach of section 33 of the CFRN. It was a double-edged sword that sought the enforcement of independently recognised rights to a clean, safe, healthy, and pollution-free environment under the African Charter. The learned Trial Judge focused and exerted immense legal and judicial energy on the absence of an adverse medical report and the rippling effect of awarding N500 million without pronouncing on whether the Respondents had discharged their obligations under articles 16 and 24. It is a well-settled principle of Nigerian jurisprudence that the failure or omission of a court to determine a crucial issue submitted before it is a grave breach of the right to fair hearing and occasions a miscarriage of justice.45

6.3 Treating Governmental Interventions as Sufficient Proof of Compliance

The learned Trial Judge failed to properly examine the Respondents’ alleged positive steps and swapped the existence of governmental activity for the actual legal question whether the Respondents had discharged their statutory human rights obligations. All the Court found was that both the Federal and State Governments were making ‘frantic efforts’ to bring the soot menace to an end. Nothing more and nothing less. In SERAP (No. 2)’s Case, the ECOWAS Court counselled that “it is by examining the state of the environment and entirely objective factors, that one judges, by the result, whether the State has fulfilled this obligation.”46 The decision in Okparaolu’s Case did not pinpoint the evidence that informed its conclusion and did not explain the manner, extent, and impact of the intervention(s). It is commonplace in law that in making a finding, there ought to be some indication of how the court arrived at such conclusion47

The Applicant did not argue that the Federal and State Governments failed to act entirely; rather, he contended that the measures taken were inadequate to protect the life and health of Port Harcourt residents. Instead of evaluating whether the Respondents’ actions were reasonable, effective, and sufficient to meet their obligations under articles 16 and 24 of the African Charter, the Court, incorrectly in our view, held that the mere existence of government initiatives proved that those obligations were discharged. This superficial approach contrasts sharply with international jurisprudence. In the Bushfire Survivors’ Case,48 the Australian Land and Environmental Court clarified that protecting the environment from greenhouse gas emissions requires active “mitigation of the sources of greenhouse gas emissions,”49 noting that mere adaptation to climate change is insufficient because it fails to protect the atmosphere. To establish an objective standard, the Australian Land and Environmental Court counselled that any environmental protection measure must implement the core principles of Ecologically Sustainable Development (ESD). These include: (i) the precautionary principle; (ii) intergenerational equity; (iii) the conservation of biological diversity and ecological integrity; and (iv) the polluter pays principle.50

Relying on the Possibility of Opening a Floodgate of Litigation to Dismiss the Case

It is the deferential view of this author that the learned Trial Judge erred in law when he allowed public policy considerations and apprehension about future litigation, which are extraneous matters, to influence the determination of the legal rights of the Applicant. The Court held that awarding the Applicant N500 million would open a floodgate of claims by other residents of Port Harcourt against the Federal Government. This reasoning, with the greatest respect, is perverse51 as it is not an established basis for determining an Applicant’s entitlement to judicial reliefs in a suigeneris fundamental rights enforcement action. It cannot withstand legal scrutiny as it is embedded in speculations, suppositions, and permutations. A court of law is not a marketplace for advisory opinions or fortune-telling and must not shadowbox itself in a world of make-believe.52 In the case of Sonnar Ltd. v. Nordwind,53 the Supreme Court admonished that “it is dangerous for a court to base its decision mainly on public policy, which indeed would be another means of avoiding the rules, law and procedure which govern a matter.”54

The likelihood that other residents of Port Harcourt may take a cue from the financial outlay in the case and institute similar proceedings cannot absolutely extinguish a legitimate claim. In fact, the institution of multiple claims by different residents would only support the fact that the alleged environmental and human rights breach is far-reaching and widespread in nature. The relevant consideration ought to have been whether the Applicant proved the infringement or threatened breach of his rights, and whether there was any modicum of evidential justification for the N500 million damages claimed by the Applicant.

6.5 Conflating the Existence of a Cause of Action with Proof of Entitlement to reliefs

It is rather surprising that the learned Trial Judge held that the Applicant had not established any cause of action. While the Respondents contended that no cause of action was disclosed against them, the affidavit evidence of the Applicant contained facts to the effect that: (i) the soot menace continued in Rivers State causing harm and possessing the capacity to snuff life out of residents in the State; (ii) the Respondents owed legal obligations to protect the life and health of Nigerians; (iii) the Respondents were aware of the perennial environmental problem of soot in Rivers State; and (iv) the Respondents failed or neglected to take adequate measures to combat and address the issue. These factual circumstances disclose a wrongful act (breach of legal or statutory duty) and consequent damage (ongoing harmful effect of the soot and/or likelihood of harm). Whether these alleged infractions or threatened infringements can be proved or was proved by the Applicant is an entirely different question.

The Court conflated the two distinct legal issues: the first, whether the originating processes of the Applicant disclosed a reasonable cause of action; and the second, whether the Applicant established the alleged infringement or likelihood of infringement via cogent and credible evidence to justify the reliefs sought in the suit.

6.6 Failure to Properly Evaluate the Affidavit Evidence and Annexed Exhibits

When delivering judgment, a trial court is duty-bound to set out the issues arising from the suit, consider the evidence put forth by the parties, decide which side to believe based on the preponderance of evidence and probabilities of the case, and make logical findings based on applicable laws relevant to the issues.55 In Okparaolu’s Case, the learned Trial Judge arrived at the decision without evaluating the material affidavit evidence and exhibits and this points to a possible miscarriage of justice. It is an elementary principle of law that affidavit evidence constitutes evidence which a court must evaluate before reaching its decision56 and failure of a court to do so could amount to a miscarriage of justice. The proceedings, commenced by the Applicant via Originating Motion, was fought on a 49-paragraph Affidavit with six Exhibits annexed to it. The Respondents filed a 14-paragraph Counter Affidavit, while a 21-paragraph Further Affidavit was filed by the Applicant in response to the Counter Affidavit of the Respondents. It was the contention of the Applicant that material facts in his affidavit were not controverted or challenged by the Respondents and that the Court should consider the probative value of his unchallenged evidence.

However, the Court dedicated 24 pages out of its 25-paged Judgment to rehash the case of the parties and submissions of counsel and failed to explain: (i) which material facts were controverted by the Respondents; (ii) if the Respondents’ admission concerning the existence of the soot menace in Rivers State supported any part of the Applicant’s case; (iii) what probative value was given to the six Exhibits presented by the Applicant; and (iv) whether the alleged interventions made by the Federal Government were reasonable, sufficient and effective to discharge its obligations under the African Charter. Crucially, a summary or restatement of evidence is not the same thing as evaluation of evidence.57 Evaluation of evidence involves reviewing and criticising the evidence given and estimating its probative value.58

7. Conclusion and Recommendations

The Federal High Court in Okparaolu’s Case missed a golden opportunity to expand the frontiers of environmental rights litigation in Nigeria when it failed and/or neglected to sufficiently engage with and resolve the central question presented by the case. The court failed to consider whether the Federal Government’s response to a known and continuing environmental hazard (soot) was consistent with its obligations to protect, safeguard, and preserve the lives, health, and environmental rights of the Port Harcourt residents in particular, and Nigerians in general. This question deserved a more rigorous judicial examination, notwithstanding whether the Applicant was in the end entitled to N500 million or any other sum at all in damages.

On the bright side, the decision in Okparaolu’s Case succeeded in getting a Nigerian court to judicially label the soot hazard a “menace”,59 a “problem”,60 and “an epidemic.”61 This progress, no matter how infinitesimal, is commendable and well-received.

While residents of the Niger Delta region in Nigeria look forward to another legal opportunity to right the wrongs done to their health and environment, Okparaolu’s Case has raised important questions concerning the positive obligations of the Nigerian Government under the African Charter, especially the non-negotiable duty to protect the health of citizens and ensure a satisfactory environment. The message is profound and timeless: where a right exists, the law must provide a remedy, no matter how novel the right, or how unprecedented the cure.

From the discussions above, the following recommendations are made to the Federal Government concerning the soot menace in the Niger Delta region:

Closing the enforcement gap to ensure that oil companies operating in the region capture, conserve, and commercialise associated gas rather than engage in gas flaring. Heavy financial penalties should be imposed on defaulters that routinely flare gas in the region and strict continuous emissions monitoring should be carried out on oil and gas installations in the region. Curbing illegal artisanal refineries and oil bunkering by reviewing existing laws to establish legal frameworks and legitimate crude supply chains for modular, controlled artisanal refining co-operatives rather than completely criminalising such undertakings. Makeshift, open-fire refining by illegal operators lacks filtration and releases heavy clouds of unburned carbon into the atmosphere. Requiring regulated co-operatives to adopt enclosed modular technology ensures clean fuel combustion and emission capture. This shift directly replaces crude burning practices and reduces harmful carbon emissions. Carrying out public health protection and monitoring in the This can be achieved in two ways. The first is the installation of public Air Quality Index (AQI) monitoring stations across high-risk zones in the region to alert vulnerable groups like children, pregnant women, and the elderly, during peak periods. Secondly, the Government must provide healthcare support that will enable respiratory screening, and provide treatment clinics, and subsidized care for residents suffering from soot-induced coughs, asthma, and bronchitis. Restoration of the ecosystem via mangrove replanting and remediation of affected locations in the region through prompt cleanup initiatives.

Footnotes

1 David Andy Essien, Senior Associate, Cross-Departmental, S. P. A. Ajibade & Co., Abuja, Nigeria.

2 See, articles 16 and 24 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

3 See, Emmanuel U. Onyeabor, ‘Nigerian Oil Industry, Human Rights Violations and Environmental Protection’ (2012) 1 Journal of Nigerian & Comparative Law, 86.

4 See, Emeka Ploycarp Amechi, ‘Poverty, Socio-Political Factors and Degradation of the Environment in sub-Saharan Africa: The Need for a Holistic Approach to the Protection of the Environment and Realisation of the Right to Environment’, (2009) 5(2) Law, Environment and Development, 110.

5 See, Femi Falana, Nigerian Law on Socioeconomic Rights (1st edn, Legaltex Publishing Company Limited 2017) 80.

6 The African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.

7 The Oil Pipelines Act.

8 This judicial obligation to safeguard the environment in Nigeria was clearly articulated by Honourable Justice M. D. Muhammad, JSC, in Centre for Oil Pollution Watch v. N. N. P. C. (2019) 5 NWLR (Pt. 1666) 518 (SC) at p. 577, para. B.

9 Unreported Judgment in Suit No. FHC/PH/FHR/09/2022 delivered by Honourable Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, J. of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt Judicial Division, on 22nd July 2022 (hereinafter referred to as “Okparaolu’s Case”).

10 See, Pilex Centre for Civic Education Initiative, ‘Report on the Environmental and Public Health Assessment in Rukpokwu, Rumuekpe and Ibaa Communities’ (January 2025) Pilex Centre for Civic Education Initiative, at p. 2. (“Pilex Centre”).

11 Ibid., at p. 1.

12 Ibid., at p. 2.

13 See, National Cancer Institute, ‘Soot’ (NCI, 8 December 2022) available at

(https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/soot) accessed 1st November 2026.

14 Ibid.

15 See, Pilex Centre (n10), p. 6.

16 See, I. O. Igwe and M. Stanley-Uwom, ‘Human Rights, the Environment and Port Harcourt Soot: Future Sold by Indolence?’ in O. V. C. Okene (ed), Excellence in Governance and Creativity: Legal Essays in Honour of His Excellency, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON (Princeton & Associates Publishing Co. Ltd. 2018) 216.

17 See, Pilex Centre (n10), p. 3; and Igwe and Stanley-Uwom (n16), pp. 216 – 217.

18 See, Attorney-General of Lagos State v. Attorney-General of the Federation & Ors. (2003) 12 NWLR (Pt. 833) 1 (SC) at p. 161, para. B.

19 It is commonplace under Nigerian law that certain provisions of Chapter II of the CFRN which have been enacted into law by the National Assembly becomes justiciable and enforceable. See, Attorney-General of Ondo State v. Attorney-General of the Federation (2002) 9 NWLR (Pt. 772) 222 (SC) at p. 383.

20 See, s 17(4) of the Oil Pipelines Act.

21 See, ss 2 and 7, 8, and 20 – 27 of the NESREA Act 2007 (as amended).

22 See, ss 2, 3 and 60 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act, Cap E12, LFN 2004.

23 See, ss 5 – 7, and 19 of the NOSDRA Act 2006 (as amended).

24 See, ss 19, 20, 22 – 24, and 27 – 29 of the Climate Change Act 2021.

25 See, ss 102 – 108 of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

26 See, regulations 5 – 17 of the Gas Flaring, Venting and Methane Emissions (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations 2023.

27 See, regulation 25 of the Oil Spill Recovery, Clean Up, Remediation and Damage Assessment Regulations 2011.

28 See, Gbemre v. Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Ltd. & Ors. (2005) AHRLR 151 (NgHC 2005) available at (https://www.globalhealthrights.org/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/HC-2005-Gbemre-v.-Shell-Petroleum-Development-Company-and-Ors..pdf) accessed 1st November 2026. (“Gbemre’s Case”).

29 See, Centre for Oil Pollution’s Case (n8) at pp. 568 – 569, paras. H – E; and Olafisoye v. Federal Republic of Nigeria (2005) 51 WRN 52 (SC).

30 (2026) 11 NWLR (Pt. 2050) 93 (SC).

31 Ibid., at pp. 167 – 168, paras. G – C, per Honourable Justice Ogbuinya, JSC (emphasis added).

32 (1982) 21 ILM 58 (adopted 27th June 1981 which entered into force on 21st October 1986).

33 See, Centre for Oil Pollution’s Case (n8) at p. 598, paras. B - C; Abacha v. Fawehinmi (2000) 4 SCNJ 400; and Ubani v. Director, SSS (1999) 11 NWLR (Pt. 625) 129 (CA).

34 See, Socio-Economic Rights Accountability Project (SERAP) v. Federal Republic of Nigeria (No. 2), (2012) CCJELR 349 at p. 374, para. 119 available at (https://courtecowas.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/CCJE-LAW-REPORT-2012-ENGLISH.pdf) accessed 1st November 2026. (“SERAP [No. 2]’s Case”).

35 See, M. R. Anderson, ‘Individual Rights to Environmental Protection in India’ in Alan E. Boyle and Anderson (eds) Human Rights Approaches to Environmental Protection (Clarendon Press 1966) 210.

36 See, Centre for Oil Pollution’s Case (n8) at pp. 599 – 600, paras. G – A.

37 See, O. M. Chukwujindu, ‘Accountability, Transparency, Good Governance and Democracy as Sine Qua Non for Realisation of Human Rights’ in O. V. C. Okene (ed), Excellence in Governance and Creativity: Legal Essays in Honour of His Excellency, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON (Princeton & Associates Publishing Co. Ltd. 2018) 703.

38 See, SERAP (No. 2)’s Case (n34) at pp. 371 – 373, paras. 101 – 112.

39 See, Okparaolu’s Case (n9), at pp. 24 – 25, per Honourable Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, J. (Emphasis added).

40 See the case of Chijika v. Maduewesi (2011) ALL FWLR (Pt. 568) 517 (CA) where Honourable Justice Danjuma, JCA, relying on s 46(1) of the CFRN, held: “The said section envisages a situation where a threatened breach or violation of one’s fundamental right exists. The breach may be in the future, as it may not have occurred but merely in sight or feared.” (Emphasis added)

41 (2021) NSWLEC 92 available at (https://www.climatecasechart.com/documents/bushfire-survivors-for-climate-action-incorporated-v-environmental-protection-authority-judgment_0619?q=emission+of+greenhouse+gases+is+a+grave+threat) accessed 2nd November 2026. (“Bushfire Survivors’ Case”).

42 Ibid., at p. 17, para. 61, per Justice Preston, CJ.

43 See, the regulations 13 and 14 of the Flare Gas (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations 2018; s 107 of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021; and regulations 5 – 17 of the Gas Flaring, Venting and Methane Emissions (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations 2023.

44 See, Attah Akejelu, ‘The Legal Status of Gas Flaring After the Petroleum Industry Act 2021: Is Routine Flaring Still Indirectly Legal in Nigeria’ (Legal500, 28 September 2026) available at(https://www.legal500.com/intelligence/nigeria/energy-and-natural-resources/the-legal-status- of-gas-flaring-after-the-petroleum-industry-act-2021-is-routine-flaring-still-indirectly-legal-in-nigeria) accessed 2nd November 2026.

45 See, C. N. Okpala & Sons Ltd. v. Nigerian Brew. Plc (2018) 9 NWLR (Pt. 1623) 16 (SC) at p. 27.

46 See, SERAP (No. 2)’s Case (n34) at p. 371, para. 101.

47 See, Narumal & Sons Nig. Ltd. v. N. B. T. C. Ltd. (1989) 2 NWLR (Pt. 106) 730 (SC) at p. 745.

48 See, Bushfire Survivors’ Case (n41).

49 Ibid., at pp. 17 – 18, para. 61.

50 See, Bushfire Survivors’ Case (n41) at p. 18, para. 61. See also, Gloucester Resources Ltd. v. Minister for Planning (2019) 234 LGERA 257; (2019) NSWLEC 7 at (488), (498).

51 A finding of fact is perverse when it is not supported by any evidence on record, or where the court has taken into account matters which it ought not to have taken into account. See, Olaniyan v. Fatoki (2013) 17 NWLR (Pt. 1384) 477 (SC) at p. 492, paras. D – E.

52 See, Chinweze v. Masi (1989) 1 NWLR (Pt. 97) 254 (SC) at p. 266, para. H.

53 (1987) 4 NWLR (Pt. 66) 520 (SC).

54 Ibid., at p. 536, paras. B – C, per Honourable Justice Kayode Eso, JSC.

55 See, Nig. Agip Exp. Ltd. v. Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd. (2025) 15 NWLR (Pt. 2009) 551 (SC) at p. 593, paras. A – B.

56 See, SCC (Nig.) Ltd. v. George (2024) 18 NWLR (Pt. 1971) 421 (SC) at p. 467, paras. F – H.

57 See, S. P. D. C. (Nig.) Ltd. v. Okeh (2026) 11 NWLR (Pt. 2050) 93 (SC) at p. 162, paras. A – D;

and Chief Niyi Akintola v. Buraimoh L. Balogun & Ors. (2000) 1 NWLR (Pt. 642) 532 (CA) at p. 549.

58 See, Daniel Bassil & Ors. v. Chief Lasisi F. Fajebe & Anor. 6 NSCQR 269 (SC) at p. 281.

59 See, Okparaolu’s Case (n9), at p. 24.

60 Ibid., at p. 25.

61 Ibid.