NESREA, SON And NADDC Sign Mou On Compliance Requirements For Used-Vehicle Imports

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) have signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the Vehicle Compliance Assurance Programme (VehCAP). Under the programme, used vehicles and automotive products entering Nigeria must obtain pre-shipment certification before customs valuation, port processing, import clearance and market entry.

The initiative is intended to strengthen compliance with applicable environmental and automotive standards, protect consumers and prevent the importation of unsafe vehicles into the country. Importers, vehicle dealers and businesses involved in the automotive supply chain should ensure that affected consignments satisfy the applicable certification requirements under the VehCAP. See the link to the update: (https://nesrea.gov.ng/2026/10/12/nesrea-son-naddc-in-tripartite-mou-on-used-vehicles/).