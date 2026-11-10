Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

PODCAST · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Liability Management Exercises In The Spotlight—new Podcast Series

A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Contributor

A&O Shearman

Introducing A&O Shearman Unparalleled global depth for a changing world. Today more than ever,...

View firm profile
Explore more from A&O Shearman

A&O Shearman's Restructuring team launches a three-part podcast series examining the evolving landscape of liability management exercises (LMEs) in Europe. The first episode delves into how intercreditor agreement provisions are being strategically deployed to achieve non-pro rata outcomes, explores the Netherlands' emerging role as a preferred forum for LME enforcement, and analyzes the litigation strategies minority creditors are employing to challenge these complex transactions.

NetherlandsInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Tim Watson
Tim Watson
Rishi Hindocha
Rishi Hindocha
Tayyibah Arif
Tayyibah Arif
Simon Aarts
Simon Aarts
Author LinkedIn connections

The A&O Shearman Restructuring team’s new three-part podcast series explores some of the latest themes and trends in the liability management exercise (LME) market.

In this first episode our host, counsel Tayyibah Arif (London), is joined by partners Tim Watson (London) and Rishi Hindocha (Singapore) and counsel Simon Aarts (Netherlands) to cover:

  • recent European LME drivers and trends, including how English-law governed intercreditor agreement drag/distressed disposal provisions are being deployed to deliver non-pro rata outcomes in LMEs
  • the use of such drag/distressed disposal mechanics to effect the 2025 Selecta uptiering transaction
  • the Netherlands as an increasing common forum in connection with LMEs, including in respect of enforcements designed to give effect to a particular transaction
  • the main routes and strategies minority creditors are using to challenge LME transactions, and updates from ongoing multi-jurisdictional LME litigation actions such as Selecta and Hunkemöller
  • how potential litigation is being factored into LME options and contingency planning.

Listen to the first episode below.

The second episode in our series looks at contractual LME protections, including blockers and cooperation agreements. Listen to the second episode : Liability management exercises in the spotlight—defences and protections

 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Bankruptcy Of Hortilux, Agrilight And AP Nederland B.V.

Stefan van Wijk of BUREN has been appointed administrator following the bankruptcy of six Dutch companies operating under the Hortilux and Agrilight brands, which manufacture lighting installations for greenhouse horticulture and livestock housing. With over ten parties already expressing interest and intensive restart efforts underway, the administrator is preparing an information memorandum to facilitate potential acquisitions while maintaining operations in the interim.
NetherlandsInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
BUREN
BUREN
Article

Case Note: Hunkemöller LME Dispute Tests The New Dutch Discovery Framework

An Amsterdam District Court recently rejected investment funds' attempts to obtain documents and examine directors in connection with Hunkemöller's restructuring, marking the first Dutch judgment on allegations arising from a Liability Management Exercise. The funds claimed they were disadvantaged by an up-tiering transaction but failed to sufficiently substantiate their claims of unlawful conduct.
NetherlandsInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Loyens & Loeff
Loyens & Loeff
Article

The GDPR In Dutch Bankruptcy Proceedings: Personal Data Processing By The Insolvency Practitioner

When a company enters bankruptcy proceedings within the European Union, insolvency practitioners must navigate a complex intersection of duties: administering the estate while ensuring strict compliance with GDPR requirements for processing personal data. The recent Co-Med healthcare bankruptcy in the Netherlands illustrates how modern insolvency practice requires careful handling of sensitive information, from medical records to employee data, while balancing statutory obligations with fundamental privacy
NetherlandsInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
GGI | Global Alliance
GGI | Global Alliance
Article

Faillissement FP Nieuwegein B.V.

FP Nieuwegein B.V., operating under the name Fat Phill's, has been declared bankrupt by the District Court of The Hague. The curator is investigating possibilities for a restart of the hospitality business, with interested parties invited to submit expressions of interest by September 14th. Employee contracts will be terminated following standard bankruptcy procedures, with salary payments handled through the UWV wage guarantee scheme.
NetherlandsInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
BUREN
BUREN
Article

Amendments To The Act On The Protection Of Personal Information Promulgated

Japan has enacted sweeping amendments to its Act on the Protection of Personal Information, introducing an administrative surcharge regime with monetary penalties for data protection violations, new protections for children under 16 and biometric data, and expanded exceptions for data utilization in statistical analysis and AI development. The reforms, which take effect in stages through 2028, fundamentally reshape Japan's privacy enforcement landscape by granting the Personal Information Protection Commiss
JapanPrivacy
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

EU Packaging And Packaging Waste Regulation—what International Corporate Groups Should Know

The European Union's new Regulation on packaging and packaging waste has fundamentally transformed compliance requirements for companies placing packaged goods on the EU market, replacing decades-old directive-based frameworks with directly applicable product-law rules. While promising regulatory harmonization across member states, the reality presents a complex dual-compliance landscape where businesses must navigate both EU-wide packaging standards and diverging national implementation approaches.
European UnionEnvironment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SEC Issues “Innovation Exemption” To Facilitate Trading Of Tokenized NMS Stock

The SEC has issued a groundbreaking Innovation Exemption allowing tokenized securities venues to facilitate trading of tokenized NMS stocks using automated market makers and liquidity pools. This temporary five-year exemption from exchange and dealer registration requirements establishes conditions for permissioned blockchain-based trading while granting public companies a 30-day window to object to third-party tokenization of their securities.
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Delaware Chancery Invalidates Buyer Termination And Orders Specific Performance Of Obligations To Seek Regulatory Clearance For Merger

A Delaware Court of Chancery decision examines whether an acquiror can terminate a $2.35 billion merger agreement when antitrust approval is delayed beyond the outside date. The case centers on whether the acquiror's abandonment of discussions with a competitor—which triggered an FTC investigation—constitutes "willful conduct" that prevents the buyer from walking away from the deal.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

Court Of Chancery Imposes Sanctions For Spoliation Of Signal Messages

The Delaware Court of Chancery imposed significant sanctions in a merger litigation case after finding that the company's controlling stockholder and senior officers recklessly destroyed Signal messages following legal hold notices. The court shifted the burden of proof by presuming certain facts favorable to plaintiffs, requiring defendants to rebut these presumptions with clear and convincing evidence rather than a preponderance standard.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

The EU’s Proposed Industrial Accelerator Act: What The Battery Industry Needs To Know—and Do

The European Commission's Industrial Accelerator Act proposes to reshape battery supply chains by conditioning access to EU public procurement and support schemes on strict origin requirements. As China controls over 80% of global battery manufacturing capacity, the legislation introduces escalating component-count thresholds that could fundamentally alter market access, financing structures, and supplier eligibility across the battery value chain.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

How Spain’s Draft Data Center Rules Could Transform Digital Infrastructure Investment

Spain's draft Royal Decree introduces stringent energy sustainability, environmental, resilience and digital sovereignty requirements for data centers, including renewable additionality, hourly correlation, and efficiency standards. The regulation applies to all access and connection permits obtained after entry into force, with specific compliance deadlines for projects in progress and those with granted permits not yet connected to the grid.
SpainEnergy and Natural Resources
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SEC Proposes Regulation Crypto Assets: Tailored Pathways For Covered Investment Contracts

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, introducing two tailored exemptions from Securities Act registration requirements for certain offerings of covered investment contracts involving crypto assets. The proposal establishes a startup exemption allowing up to $5 million in offerings over four years and a two-tier fundraising exemption permitting offerings up to $75 million...
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman