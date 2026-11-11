The Self-Employed Persons Act Under Consultation

On 1 October 2026, the Self-Employed Persons Act was put out for online consultation. With this Act, the Government aims to provide greater clarity on when an employer can work with a self-employed person and when this does not constitute employment. The Government’s aim is for the new Act to come into force on 1 January 2028.

What are the current regulations?

To date, the distinction between self-employed workers and employees has been determined in line with the principles established by the courts in the Deliveroo and Uber rulings. In (very) brief terms, this means that the classification of the employment relationship depends on all the circumstances of the case. A relevant factor may be whether the worker has acted, or is capable of acting, as an entrepreneur in economic transactions. See also https://bd-advocaten.nl/insights/hof-amsterdam-uber-chauffeurs-zijn-zelfstandigen/ on this subject. Initially, the legislator sought to resolve the classification issue through the Act on Clarification of the Assessment of Employment Relationships and Legal Presumption (hereinafter: VBAR). However, the VBAR came in for a great deal of criticism, mainly because the bill took too little account of self-employment. The Jetten Government did not consider this bill to be sufficiently adequate and aims to provide greater clarity by introducing the Self-Employed Persons Act.

Two tests

The Self-Employed Persons Act introduces two tests. The first test is the self-employment test, which focuses on the entrepreneur themselves. It examines how the self-employed person conducts themselves in economic transactions. Factors considered include registration with the Chamber of Commerce, self-invoicing and the number of assignments per year. In addition, an assessment is made as to whether the self-employed person sets aside a certain amount annually to cover risks associated with working as a self-employed person. In addition, the employment relationship test applies. This test concerns the self-employed person’s freedom and focuses on the relationship of authority between the worker and the employer within an assignment. This test examines the intentions of the parties when concluding the contract. Furthermore, the self-employed person must have a certain degree of freedom regarding how they carry out their work, as well as where and when they do so. Finally, the risk borne by the self-employed person whilst carrying out the work is also a key factor in this test.

If both of these tests are met, there is in any case no question of authority and therefore no employment contract. If either of the two tests is not met, the existing regulations apply. It may then be the case that, on the basis of the existing assessment framework in the law and the line taken in case law, the person can still work as a self-employed person. The idea is that, with the introduction of the Self-Employed Persons Act, self-employed people will have more scope to run their own businesses. In addition, it offers employers greater clarity as to when they can engage a self-employed person.

What does this mean for employers?

Employers who work with, or wish to work with, self-employed individuals without employees can already make preparations in anticipation of the introduction of the Self-Employed Persons Act. From the intended implementation date (currently planned for 1 January 2028), an assessment framework comprising two tests will apply: the self-employment test and the working relationship test. In practice, this means that employers would be wise to critically review their contractual relationships now. It is important to note, however, that the draft bill is still under consultation, so the exact criteria and exceptions may still change. We will, of course, be happy to answer any questions you may have and keep you informed of new developments.