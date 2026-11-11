Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

The Self-Employed Persons Act Under Consultation

Bronsgeest Deur Advocaten N.V.
Explore more from Bronsgeest Deur Advocaten N.V.

The Dutch Government has introduced the Self-Employed Persons Act for consultation, establishing a dual-test framework to determine when workers qualify as genuinely self-employed versus employees.

NetherlandsEmployment and HR
Cathelijn Derks
Cathelijn Derks

On 1 October 2026, the Self-Employed Persons Act was put out for online consultation. With this Act, the Government aims to provide greater clarity on when an employer can work with a self-employed person and when this does not constitute employment. The Government’s aim is for the new Act to come into force on 1 January 2028.

What are the current regulations?

To date, the distinction between self-employed workers and employees has been determined in line with the principles established by the courts in the Deliveroo and Uber rulings. In (very) brief terms, this means that the classification of the employment relationship depends on all the circumstances of the case. A relevant factor may be whether the worker has acted, or is capable of acting, as an entrepreneur in economic transactions. See also https://bd-advocaten.nl/insights/hof-amsterdam-uber-chauffeurs-zijn-zelfstandigen/ on this subject.  Initially, the legislator sought to resolve the classification issue through the Act on Clarification of the Assessment of Employment Relationships and Legal Presumption (hereinafter: VBAR). However, the VBAR came in for a great deal of criticism, mainly because the bill took too little account of self-employment. The Jetten Government did not consider this bill to be sufficiently adequate and aims to provide greater clarity by introducing the Self-Employed Persons Act.

Two tests

The Self-Employed Persons Act introduces two tests. The first test is the self-employment test, which focuses on the entrepreneur themselves. It examines how the self-employed person conducts themselves in economic transactions. Factors considered include registration with the Chamber of Commerce, self-invoicing and the number of assignments per year. In addition, an assessment is made as to whether the self-employed person sets aside a certain amount annually to cover risks associated with working as a self-employed person. In addition, the employment relationship test applies. This test concerns the self-employed person’s freedom and focuses on the relationship of authority between the worker and the employer within an assignment. This test examines the intentions of the parties when concluding the contract. Furthermore, the self-employed person must have a certain degree of freedom regarding how they carry out their work, as well as where and when they do so. Finally, the risk borne by the self-employed person whilst carrying out the work is also a key factor in this test.

If both of these tests are met, there is in any case no question of authority and therefore no employment contract. If either of the two tests is not met, the existing regulations apply. It may then be the case that, on the basis of the existing assessment framework in the law and the line taken in case law, the person can still work as a self-employed person. The idea is that, with the introduction of the Self-Employed Persons Act, self-employed people will have more scope to run their own businesses. In addition, it offers employers greater clarity as to when they can engage a self-employed person.

What does this mean for employers?

Employers who work with, or wish to work with, self-employed individuals without employees can already make preparations in anticipation of the introduction of the Self-Employed Persons Act. From the intended implementation date (currently planned for 1 January 2028), an assessment framework comprising two tests will apply: the self-employment test and the working relationship test. In practice, this means that employers would be wise to critically review their contractual relationships now. It is important to note, however, that the draft bill is still under consultation, so the exact criteria and exceptions may still change. We will, of course, be happy to answer any questions you may have and keep you informed of new developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Implementing The EU Pay Transparency Directive In The Netherlands: What Employers Need To Know

The Netherlands is set to implement the EU Pay Transparency Directive by January 2027, introducing comprehensive requirements for employers to ensure equal pay across genders. Employers will face new obligations including salary disclosure to job applicants, gender pay-gap reporting for companies with 100+ employees, and the need to justify pay differences using objective, gender-neutral criteria.
European UnionEmployment and HR
GGI | Global Alliance
GGI | Global Alliance
Article

Closing The Pay Gap: The Dutch Response To The EU Pay Transparency Directive

The Netherlands is implementing the EU Pay Transparency Directive to address the persistent 7% gender pay gap in its business sector. Employers will face new disclosure requirements before and during employment, including mandatory gender pay-gap reporting for companies with 100 or more employees, with the first reports due in 2028. The Dutch approach emphasizes strict implementation without additional obligations, but places the burden of proof on employers who fail to comply with transparency requirements
European UnionEmployment and HR
GGI | Global Alliance
GGI | Global Alliance
Article

Future Pensions Act: Who Gets What In The Transition To The New Pension System?

The Future Pensions Act mandates that Dutch pension schemes transition to new solidarity-based or flexible defined contribution models by 2028, requiring the conversion of collective pension assets into individual capital accounts. This process raises critical questions about fair allocation of pension fund assets and the potential liability exposure for social partners and pension funds when distributions become unbalanced.
NetherlandsEmployment and HR
Loyens & Loeff
Loyens & Loeff
Article

The WTTA: Why International Employers Need To Reassess Their Workforce Supply In The Netherlands

The Netherlands is introducing a strict new accreditation regime for temporary staffing that will fundamentally change how international businesses deploy workers on Dutch projects. Starting in 2028, all organizations supplying personnel in the Netherlands must obtain government admission permits, with hirers facing legal obligations to verify supplier compliance before work begins.
NetherlandsEmployment and HR
GGI | Global Alliance
GGI | Global Alliance
Article

Quarterly Insights Q3 2026: Netherlands Employment Law

The Dutch government has introduced significant changes to employment law through its 2026 Budget Day proposals, including postponing unemployment benefit reductions and delaying the abolition of transition payment compensation. Meanwhile, the More Security for Flexible Workers Act brings sweeping reforms to fixed-term contracts, on-call arrangements, and temporary agency work, fundamentally reshaping how employers engage flexible workers in the Netherlands.
NetherlandsEmployment and HR
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

The New Legal Presumption Of Employee Status: What Does This Mean For Clients And Self-employed Individuals?

The Netherlands has introduced a new legal presumption of employment for workers earning below EUR 38 per hour, fundamentally shifting the burden of proof in disputes over employment classification. While the substantive criteria for determining employment relationships remain unchanged, clients must now demonstrate that low-paid workers are genuinely self-employed rather than employees.
NetherlandsEmployment and HR
Loyens & Loeff
Loyens & Loeff
Article

Pension-related Compensation In Practice: “It’s A Shared Responsibility”

The Dutch pension transition from defined benefits to defined contributions is creating complex challenges around compensation for employees. Pension providers and employers face disputes over disclosure requirements, reorganization scenarios, and timing issues that can cause employees to miss out on or double up on compensation. Legal experts examine the emerging conflicts and overlooked considerations as the 2028 implementation deadline approaches.
NetherlandsEmployment and HR
De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek
De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek
Article

Impending Arrival Of The Pay Transparency Act In The Netherlands: Five Practical Steps For Employers

The Dutch implementation of the European Pay Transparency Directive is advancing through the legislative process, set to take effect January 1, 2027. The Verwey-Jonker Institute has released a practical guide outlining how employers can establish objective, gender-neutral pay structures to meet these new requirements. Employers face critical decisions about job evaluations, remuneration policies, and privacy-compliant processes that will fundamentally reshape how they justify and document compensation pract
NetherlandsEmployment and HR
Littler - Canada
Littler - Canada