The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) is examining competition in the construction sector in response to rapidly growing demand for contractors. With contractors facing substantial workloads, competition is limited and the risk of prohibited market-sharing arrangements increases.

What might be the reason for increased scrutiny of the construction sector?

Almost one year after the ACM carried out dawn raids at three contractors, and approximately six months after imposing fines for bid rigging in the construction sector, ACM chair Martijn Snoep announced in an interview with Het Financieele Dagblad (FD) that the authority is conducting additional investigations into the sector. We discussed those earlier developments in our blogs: ACM conducts antitrust dawn raids in connection with potential bid rigging and Cartel enforcement in practice: ACM concludes bid-rigging investigation and imposes cartel fines.

According to Snoep, strong demand for new housing and the renovation of roads and viaducts, together with the resulting wave of tenders, creates greater risks of prohibited agreements. An increase in major contracts can create more scope for contractors to divide the market between themselves.

The increased scrutiny comes 25 years after the television programme Zembla exposed the Dutch construction fraud scandal. A large proportion of contractors in the Netherlands were involved in a widespread cartel, allocating contracts among themselves and driving up prices. These prohibited price agreements caused the government to pay billions of euros extra for construction work, at the expense of public funds.

What does the ACM's investigation look like, and what indications of prohibited agreements has the ACM found?

In a separate publication on its website concerning HAL’s proposed acquisition of VolkerWessels’ Dutch activities, the ACM states that it plans to publish a market study next year in light of substantial investment in the maintenance and renewal of Dutch infrastructure over the coming years. Drawing in part on knowledge gained from earlier cases in the construction sector, the ACM will further map the market structure and make recommendations for contracting authorities, contractors and governments.

When conducting market investigations, the ACM generally follows the methodology set out in its Procedure regarding Market investigations, a procedural framework. This framework explains that a market investigation is divided into five distinct phases:

the launch of the investigation, including the publication of a problem-definition memo and a provisional planning of the market investigation, as well as a consultation on these documents information gathering and analysis; publication of the provisional findings, and the public consultation thereof; publication of the final report and any recommendations; and evaluation of the market investigation.

The aforementioned FD article can be regarded as an informal announcement of the planned market investigation. Under the Procedure regarding Market investigations, the investigation formally begins with the ACM’s publication of a problem statement.

The ACM has established a substantial, dedicated construction-sector team of ten to fifteen investigators, including econometricians and behavioural specialists. Through discussions with contractors and contracting authorities, it is gathering insights from both sides of the tendering process, including views on pricing and experiences with tender procedures. In line with the Procedure regarding Market investigations, its findings are expected during 2027, at which time the ACM will first publish a problem-identification memorandum and, at a later stage, will send requests for information to relevant market participants and/or will conduct interviews under market participants. In principle, market participants are subject to a duty to cooperate, and sanctions may be imposed in cases of non-compliance.

Snoep indicated in the aforementioned FD article that the ACM has no concrete indications that the type of large-scale collusion exposed 25 years ago is occurring today but does not rule it out. He told the FD that the ACM continues to receive occasional signals of prohibited agreements on a smaller scale, such as the bid rigging for which the ACM imposed fines earlier this year. Snoep identifies municipal tenders as a particular area of concern.

What potential sanctions can be imposed for a violation of the cartel prohibition, and what practical considerations are relevant for companies in the construction sector?

If an infringement of the cartel prohibition is established, the ACM may impose substantial penalties. The statutory maximum for cartel fines is, in principle, 10% of the group turnover in the preceding financial year, but may be increased by 10% for each year the infringement continues (up to a maximum of 40%). In cases of repeat offences, this maximum can be doubled (i.e., 80% of the group turnover).

The ACM’s recent fines underline the importance of ensuring compliance with the applicable competition rules. If your organisation is involved in a situation where competitors have coordinated their behaviour in a tender, or if you are approached by a competitor in relation to a procurement process, it is essential to act without delay. Early legal advice can be decisive, particularly where a leniency application may be appropriate.

As explained in a previous blog post (The ACM investigates supermarket prices: what does this mean for the sector? | Loyens & Loeff), market investigations by the ACM and the accompanying recommendations are not merely advisory; rather, they may result in legislation or regulations and may lead to investigations into a violation of competition rules. The ACM’s market investigation can therefore not only lead to greater transparency in the sector but also to policy changes and, potentially, enforcement actions. Although a market investigation may entail risks, it can also be an opportunity for market participants to share their perspectives and bring any market issues to the ACM’s attention.

Our team has extensive experience in advising on tender-related issues, cartel investigations and dawn raids. Combining deep expertise and practical experience in competition law and public procurement, we work closely with you to navigate these situations and protect the interests of your organisation at every stage of the process.