On 15 August 2026, the Dutch Cybersecurity Act (Cyberbeveiligingswet, “Dutch CSA”) entered into force. This marks the completion of the implementation of the NIS2 Directive (“NIS2”) in the Netherlands. NIS2 aims to realize a high common level of cybersecurity across the European internal market1, and the Dutch CSA will definitely impact Dutch businesses, as it applies to an estimated 8,100 Dutch organisations, plus government bodies2. This group of in-scope entities is larger than under the former Network and Information Systems Security Act (“Wbni”), which was an implementation of the EU NIS1 Directive and has now been repealed. The Dutch CSA sets stricter requirements on this group and introduces stricter supervisory and enforcement powers, including a more severe penalty regime for breaches. Cybersecurity is an increasingly regulated and is treated as a strategic entrepreneurial risk, and a public responsibility besides a private one.

Applicability of the Dutch Cybersecurity Act

The substance of the Dutch CSA has hardly changed since the bill was submitted to the Dutch Lower House of Parliament3. First and foremost, organisations may fall in scope by qualifying as an essential or important entity. They may do so by operation of law (see Articles 8 and 12 Dutch CSA), often when they carry out activities within one of the sectors listed in the two annexes to the Dutch CSA, and reach the relevant threshold of size. Entities may also fall under the Dutch CSA based on certain criteria (see Articles 9, 10, 11 and 13 Dutch CSA), in which case they will be identified as such by the various ministries designated as competent authorities for the sectors within their policy responsibility. This will happen, for example, if the entity is the sole provider in the Netherlands of a service that is essential for the maintenance of critical societal or economic activities, or if disruption of the service provided by the entity could have a significant impact on public safety, public security or public health. Entities have to be assessed individually, which may be challenging if organisations consist of multiple entities of various sizes, located across countries. Helpful resources are available: the Manual for Complex Business Models of the National Cyber Security Centre (“NCSC”)4 and the User Guide to the SME Definition of the European Commission sup)5.

Main obligations

If entities fall under the Dutch CSA, they have several obligations. First of all, they must register themselves. This has been the main focus of entities in the run-up to the entry into force6. Registrations should be made on the NCSC’s central registration portal via mijn.ncsc.nl. Organisations that have not yet registered themselves are urged to do so as soon as possible, because this obligation to register has existed since 15 August and there is no official grace period for late applications.



The NCSC is also the central recipient of significant security incident reporting7. Sectoral competent authorities are also informed of these reports via the NCSC. The threshold for ‘significance’ differs per sector. For entities in the digital sectors, the thresholds are specified in a European implementing regulation (the “Implementing Regulation”)8. ‘Significant’ may mean that a service is unavailable during a certain period (20 or 30 minutes), or that the integrity, confidentiality or authenticity of data is compromised by a suspected malicious act9. The threshold values for the other sectors are determined in ministerial regulations (the “Ministerial Regulations”)10. Several of these Ministerial Regulations have been published and have entered into force together with the Dutch CSA and the underlying Cybersecurity Decree (the “CSA Decree”)11 . See the regulations for, inter alia, economic affairs and climate (Regeling cyberbeveiliging EZK)12 , infrastructure and water management (Cyberbeveiligingsregeling IenW)13, agriculture, fisheries, food security and nature (Regeling cyberbeveiliging LVVN)14 , and resilience of critical entities in the energy sector (Weerbaarheid kritieke entiteiten energiesector)15. Ministerial Regulations are expected to follow for the remaining sectors too.

At the heart of the Dutch CSA and underlying regulations lies the duty of care: to take appropriate and proportionate technical, operational and organisational measures to (i) manage the risks posed to the security of network and information systems which those entities use for their operations or for the provision of their services; (ii) to prevent incidents; and (iii) to prevent or minimise the impact of incidents on recipients of their services and on other services16. Section 21 subsections 1-3 of the Dutch CSA sets out the minimum these measures should entail, and Sections 5-19 of the CSA Decree and the Ministerial Regulations elaborate this in more detail. Again, the digital sectors are governed by the Implementing Regulation.

Contracting about supply chain security

In the coming period, in-house lawyers will be confronted with several elements of this duty of care, including the security of the entity’s supply chain. Section 10 (2) CSA Decree requires entities to assess and to check periodically whether their direct suppliers (including service providers) meet certain security requirements. Entities may assess this, for example, on the basis of certification of their suppliers or via clauses in supply agreements. An entity will have to assess periodically whether its direct supplier still meets its cybersecurity requirements. If it does not, the entity will have to decide whether additional measures can be taken to mitigate the risks. Such measures may include the renegotiating of contracts, concluding a supplementary contract, or switching suppliers17.

There are a few steps that precede the conclusion of contracts. The security requirements that the entity passes on to its supplier originate from Section 7 CSA Decree, which stipulates that the mandatory risk management policy for the security of the entity’s network and information systems must be applied demonstrably. This policy must include at least a method for risk management methodology and risk acceptance criteria. Based on this policy, processes and procedures will be determined and applied demonstrably for risk analysis, risk assessment, and risk treatment. Based on the risk analysis, the entity will prepare an overview of risks, leading to security requirements and measures to secure its systems structurally and demonstrably.

For these last-mentioned security requirements, the entity must check whether the supplier meets them. Such requirements shouldnot be confused with the security requirements a supplier itself has to meet under NIS2, as implemented in one of the Member States. Since IT services are often contracted and provided internationally, it is good to be aware that suppliers under the jurisdiction of certain countries are not yet obliged to take the measures from NIS2, and that this impacts the risk profile of those suppliers. While the Netherlands implemented NIS2 rather late, countries like France and Spain – and even Ireland, which houses many European headquarters of global IT suppliers – have not adopted an implementation act yet.

Entities should also make arrangements within their supply chain in casethe government requires them to exclude products or services of specific suppliers from their network and information systems,. Ministers may do so if they consider this necessary to control security risks. The statutory basis for this is a Dutch regulation contained in Section 21a Dutch CSA, supplementary to NIS2. However, excluding products and services for cybersecurity reasons is not unique. A case is currently pending before the European Court of Justice about the refusal of Estonian authorities to permit an Estonian telecom provider to use Huawei equipment. Furthermore, the European Commission proposal for a revised European Cybersecurity Act (“CSA2”) contains an EU-wide framework for securing ICT supply chains in sectors covered by the NIS2 Directive18. This would allow the European Commission to restrict or prohibit the use, installation or integration of ICT components (including products and services) from suppliers identified as being high-risk19.