Enforcing Foreign IP Rights In Myanmar

More than three years after Myanmar’s Trademark Law took effect, foreign intellectual property (IP) rights holders have a full set of civil, criminal, and border enforcement remedies available under the 2019 Trademark, Patent, Industrial Design, and Copyright Laws.

The Trademark Law entered into force on April 1, 2023; the Copyright Law and the Industrial Design Law on October 31, 2023; and the Patent Law on May 31, 2024, replacing the former practice of recording declarations of ownership with the Office of Registration of Deeds.

While this comprehensive transition has been a welcome development in modernizing the country’s IP system, it has inevitably been accompanied by some challenges. For instance, many trademark applications remain pending as the Intellectual Property Department (IPD) works through its backlog, judicial precedent is still limited, and the capacity of enforcement institutions remains constrained.

In this environment, the outcome of an enforcement effort depends largely on how well an owner has prepared. Some important questions in this regard are whether the owner has secured its rights locally and in a timely manner, built a record of evidence, and chosen the right combination of tools.

Registration Is the Foundation of Enforcement

Myanmar applies a first-to-file principle to trademarks, patents, and industrial designs. Prior use, or a declaration of ownership recorded under the former system, no longer secures exclusive rights on its own, and competing claims are generally resolved in favor of the earliest valid filing or priority date. Owners that have not yet filed for their core marks, designs, and inventions in Myanmar risk third parties filing first, which would open a new and more complex set of challenges. Priority may be claimed within six months of the first filing for trademarks and industrial designs, and within a year for patents and utility models, with corresponding exhibition priority available. Copyright arises automatically without registration, but registration with the IPD provides valuable evidence of ownership in enforcement proceedings and is a prerequisite for customs recordation.

Because the IPD is still working through applications filed during the transition from the old system, many owners must protect their brands while their own applications remain pending. A pending application can be relied on to oppose conflicting marks, and marks with an established reputation may be protected under passing-off principles or the unfair competition provisions of other laws. Published trademark, industrial design, and utility model applications may be opposed within 60 days, and patent applications within 90 days, so owners should monitor the IPD’s monthly publications closely.

Myanmar has not yet acceded to the Madrid Protocol, the Paris Convention, or the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), so foreign owners must file directly in Myanmar. Although the IP laws refer to priority claims based on filings in Paris Convention or World Trade Organization (WTO) member states, priority is currently recognized on the basis of Myanmar’s WTO membership. Patent applicants therefore cannot rely on the extended 30- or 31-month PCT national phase timeline and must file within a one-year priority period if they wish to claim priority.

Mandatory Local Representation

Foreign owners who neither reside nor have a place of business in Myanmar must act through a local representative residing in the country for all filings with the IPD, including postfiling and postregistration proceedings. For trademarks, industrial designs, and copyright, the appointment-of-representative form must be notarized in the owner’s home jurisdiction; for patent applications, the IPD does not currently require notarization. Once a representative is appointed, the IPD communicates exclusively with that representative.

Border Measures Through Customs

Border measures are often the most effective first line of defense, as a significant share of counterfeit and pirated goods in Myanmar enters through cross-border trade. Intercepting these goods at the point of entry keeps them out of domestic distribution channels, where they become far harder and costlier to trace and remove. Customs action also gives foreign owners with no physical presence in the country a practical way to monitor infringement through their local representative, secure detained goods as evidence, and identify importers for subsequent civil or criminal proceedings.

Owners of registered trademarks and copyright may record their rights with the Customs Department. Independently of any recordation, owners may apply to the director general of Customs to suspend the release of suspected counterfeit or pirated imports, provided they submit sufficient grounds and supporting evidence.

Judicial Proceedings and Administrative Actions

Rights holders may also bring proceedings before the Intellectual Property Court. These may take the form of civil actions, civil miscellaneous applications for provisional measures, and, where available, criminal complaints. Civil and criminal proceedings are both available for trademarks and copyright, whereas patents and industrial designs are enforced through civil proceedings in accordance with the respective IP law. Available remedies include injunctions, actual or preestablished damages or an account of the infringer’s profits, legal costs, and attorney’s fees, and the destruction of any infringing goods and implements. Criminal offenses additionally attract imprisonment, fines, or both.

Beyond the remedies under the IP laws, right holders may file complaints seeking administrative action with sector regulators such as the Food and Drug Administration, the Myanmar Competition Commission, and the Department of Consumer Affairs, depending on the products concerned and the nature of the infringement.

Business Outlook

Myanmar’s implementation of its modernized IP framework remains uneven. Judicial precedent on IP matters is still limited, and the assessment of damages is largely untested, so many disputes continue to be resolved on a case-by-case basis. The IP laws expressly permit disputes to be resolved by mutual consultation, arbitration, or judicial proceedings, and in the current environment, negotiated outcomes are often a practical alternative to lengthy litigation.

For foreign owners, effective enforcement in Myanmar begins well before any infringement arises. Core trademarks, designs, and inventions should be filed promptly, within the applicable priority windows. While applications are pending, owners should monitor the IPD’s publications so that oppositions can be filed on time, and should preserve evidence of ownership, use, reputation, and infringement throughout. Copyright owners should also consider registering their works so that they can take advantage of customs recordation. Before taking legal action, owners should develop a prelitigation strategy, including a comprehensive investigation of the infringer. They should then combine cease-and-desist demands, border measures, administrative complaints, negotiated settlements, and civil or criminal proceedings into a coordinated strategy tailored to the infringer and to the current capacity of Myanmar’s enforcement institutions.