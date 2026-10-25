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ARTICLE · 25 OCTOBER 2026

Mozambique Adopts New IP Strategy With Focus On AI And Digital Transformation

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Mozambique has adopted a new National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (PEPI) 2026-2035, marking the country's first comprehensive national policy dedicated exclusively to IP. The strategy aims to modernise the country's IP framework to address challenges and opportunities presented by the digital economy and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, with implementation planned through 2035.

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The Government of Mozambique adopted a new National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (PEPI) 2026-2035, replacing its previous intellectual property (IP) strategy. PEPI is intended to modernise Mozambique’s IP framework to address the challenges and opportunities presented by the digital economy and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI). It is the country’s first comprehensive national policy dedicated exclusively to IP.

As part of this initiative, Mozambique intends to modernise and digitise its IP administration systems through the adoption of new technologies, including AI. The government also plans to review the country’s IP framework to ensure it remains effective and relevant in an increasingly digital economy. To support this process, a dedicated study will be undertaken to assess the impact of AI and other digital technologies on IP law, including issues relating to the patentability of AI-related inventions and appropriate mechanisms for protecting such innovations. The strategy also proposes a review of copyright legislation to strengthen the protection and commercial exploitation of creative works in digital environments.

The strategy is supported by significant investment in digital infrastructure, institutional development and IP enforcement. Planned measures include the establishment of a National Intellectual Property Commission, enhanced coordination among enforcement authorities, and new support services to facilitate the registration and commercialisation of IP. Implementation will continue until 2035 and reflects a broader international trend towards adapting IP systems to accommodate rapid technological change while promoting innovation and economic growth.

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