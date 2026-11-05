When Mexican IMMEX Records Become A U.S. Importer’s Documentation Problem

By AMMEX Mexico Editorial Team

A U.S. company spends months qualifying a Mexican manufacturer. Pricing is locked in, the production trial goes smoothly and the supplier holds an active IMMEX authorization. By the time the purchasing team is ready to issue the first purchase order, someone finally asks a question that never came up during the plant tour: How will the supplier actually track the materials entering Mexico, and what happens when shop-floor production records don’t match the customs filings?

On paper, that sounds like the Mexican factory’s problem. Under Mexican law, much of it is. In practice, however, messy inventory records south of the border have a way of creating headaches for the U.S. importer of record.

Two sides of the same shipment

Mexico’s IMMEX program allows authorized companies to temporarily import goods for qualifying export-manufacturing or service operations, subject to specific regulatory conditions. Crucially, that authorization belongs to a specific Mexican legal entity—it isn’t a blanket certification covering every affiliate, warehouse or plant within a corporate group.

This distinction can trip up U.S. buyers shipping consigned or customer-owned components into Mexico. A buyer might sign a commercial contract with a parent company or U.S. sales entity, while a different Mexican legal entity actually receives the materials, runs the assembly line or files the customs entries. Before the first truck heads south, both sides need to know exactly which Mexican entity is acting as the importer, which facility is involved and authorized for the relevant operation, and who is maintaining the temporary-import records.

On the Mexican customs side, the pedimento documents the applicable customs operation. Meanwhile, Anexo 24 establishes minimum requirements for automated inventory controls that track temporary imports, materials used in production, customs exits and remaining balances. While the customs declaration and the inventory records serve different regulatory functions, the numbers ultimately have to reconcile. For a practical explanation of the requirements, see AMMEX’s plain-English guide to Anexo 24 inventory control.

Where shop-floor reality meets the customs ledger

Think about a hypothetical shipment of 5,000 electrical connectors sent to a Mexican assembly plant. Most get consumed on the line, a few hundred remain in safety stock and a handful are held for review after failing incoming inspection.

The warehouse manager may be able to account for every single piece. The harder question is whether the company’s inventory-control records can tie those physical counts back to the original temporary-import pedimentos.

Day-to-day operational friction makes this harder than it looks. The U.S. customer’s part number may not match the manufacturer’s internal ERP code. The shop floor might count components in individual pieces while the customs entry uses another unit of measure, and an engineering change might replace one connector with an updated version mid-quarter. None of these differences necessarily indicates a customs violation. But each needs to be understood, documented and reconciled under the applicable requirements. Anexo 24 calls for records of temporary imports, material use, applicable customs exits or other dispositions, and outstanding balances; production losses and waste also require appropriate accounting.

U.S. purchasing teams do not generally need login credentials to their supplier’s entire ERP system to start asking useful questions. Instead, they can request a redacted sample trace showing how a material receipt connects to production consumption, remaining inventory and the applicable customs disposition. Reviewing one transaction won’t prove company-wide compliance, of course, but it may show whether the production, warehouse and customs teams can explain the same shipment consistently.

Separate borders, connected responsibilities

Why should a U.S. buyer care about Mexican Anexo 24 records? While a supplier’s IMMEX obligations do not automatically become the U.S. customer’s legal obligations, the U.S. importer of record has its own responsibilities. U.S. law requires importers to exercise reasonable care in entering merchandise and providing the information needed to assess duties and satisfy other applicable requirements. That work often depends on reliable information from the Mexican plant.

A change in component sourcing or production may affect the origin analysis and, depending on the facts, may also raise classification or customs valuation questions. An IMMEX authorization does not establish eligibility for preferential treatment under USMCA. A USMCA preference claim requires a separate origin analysis and supporting certification under the applicable rules.

Not every internal Mexican inventory report is needed for a U.S. customs entry; the information required depends on the transaction and the issue under review. But if CBP issues a Form 28 Request for Information, missing or inconsistent supplier records can make it harder for the importer to respond accurately and on time.

Agree on the handoff before the truck arrives

The best time to stress-test these procedures is before freight starts moving. Bringing together the purchasing, logistics and customs leads from both companies to walk through a hypothetical transaction can bring hidden gaps to the surface.

During that review, the teams should map out the operational mechanics:

• Which legal entity is importing the materials into Mexico, and how are customer part numbers mapped to the records used for customs and inventory control?

• If the buyer supplies components without selling them to the plant, do the invoices and broker instructions accurately describe the arrangement? Have the customs professionals considered the applicable valuation rules, including any treatment of buyer-supplied materials?

• When physical counts don’t match the paperwork—or parts are rejected, scrapped or returned—who investigates the discrepancy, notifies the customs brokers and approves the next step?

Sorting out these handoffs upfront isn’t about turning a U.S. procurement department into a Mexican customs auditor. It is basic operational preparation. An IMMEX authorization opens the door to qualifying cross-border manufacturing activities, but disciplined documentation helps keep shipments moving once production begins.

For teams preparing a supplier review, AMMEX also offers a buyer-facing IMMEX supplier qualification checklist to help organize the questions and supporting evidence.

Regulatory references

Mexico — Secretaría de Economía / SNICE — IMMEX program information, authorized programs and beneficiary information. IMMEX — Information and Beneficiaries

Mexico — SAT / Diario Oficial de la Federación — Anexo 24 of the 2026 General Foreign Trade Rules (RGCE), published January 15, 2026; minimum information for automated inventory-control systems. Official SAT PDF — Anexo 24 (2026)

United States — 19 U.S.C. § 1484 — Statutory reasonable-care and entry-of-merchandise requirements. 19 U.S.C. § 1484 (Cornell Legal Information Institute)

United States — U.S. Customs and Border Protection — Form 28 Request for Information and instructions. CBP Form 28 (official PDF)

United States — U.S. Customs and Border Protection — USMCA preferential claims and certification-of-origin requirements. CBP — USMCA information