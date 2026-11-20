The Ministry found that these imports were dumped and caused injury to the domestic industry, and imposed a definitive antidumping duty of USD 0.3918 per kilogram.

VTZ Represented the Only Exporters with Individual Dumping Margins

In this investigation, VTZ represented Oxy and Westlake, the only exporters for which the Ministry calculated specific dumping margins based on their own export price data.

However, the Ministry rejected the information submitted by our clients to establish normal value and instead relied on information provided by the petitioner. The rejection concerned issues relating to the supply of the raw material, vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), and was based on a legal interpretation whose application was challenged during the investigation.

The other exporting companies were considered non-cooperating parties and were subject to the residual margin determined by the Ministry.

The final determination established dumping margins of USD 0.59/kg for Westlake, USD 0.72/kg for Oxy, and USD 0.72/kg for all other U.S. exporters.

Product Exclusions

The Ministry recognized the following product exclusions: imports of liquid plastisol obtained through emulsion/dispersion polymerization; and off-specification or off-grade suspension PVC resin, provided that the technical and documentary conditions set out in the final determination are met.

Price Undertaking

During the investigation, Westlake proposed a price undertaking, also supported by Oxy and various industrial users, as an alternative to address the domestic industry’s concerns without imposing definitive antidumping duties. However, the Ministry did not accept the proposal.

Application of a Lesser Duty

The Ministry applied an antidumping duty below the dumping margins it had determined, following an analysis under the lesser duty rule. Although the calculated dumping margins reached USD 0.72/kg, the Ministry concluded that a duty of USD 0.3918/kg was sufficient to eliminate injury to the domestic industry and restore conditions of fair competition.

Even though the Ministry applied a lesser duty, the measure still represents a significant economic burden on imports of suspension PVC. In this context, the price undertaking proposed by Westlake sought to avoid the imposition of a duty of this magnitude.

The final determination also highlights the importance of properly addressing the Ministry’s methodological and documentary requirements to secure cooperating-party status and individual dumping margins. Although Oxy and Westlake were recognized as cooperating exporters and received individual dumping margins, this did not result in a lower antidumping duty than that imposed on exporters deemed non-cooperating.